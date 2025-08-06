Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Briefing Of KUNA Main News For Wednesday Until 00:00 GMT


2025-08-06 08:09:59
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) 3243599 KUWAIT -- The total volume of donations to the emergency relief campaign in aid of the Palestinians in Gaza Strip tops KD 11,5 (nearly USD 37.6 million).
3243482 RAMALLAH -- At least 20 Palestinians are killed and other dozens injured after an aid truck overturned onto a crowd of civilians elbowing their way for food.
3243570 RABAT -- Ghanaian ministers of defense and environment perish as a military copter crashes.
3243472 WASHINGTON -- Four people are killed in Arizona State after a medical transport plane crashed during landing.
3243603 ISLAMABAD -- At least three service members, including an officer and four militants are killed in a bomb attack in Pakistan's southwestern province of Balochistan. (end)



