LG Display Presents World's Best OLED Technologies Alongside Historic Firsts At K-Display 2025

In particular, the exhibition features an experience Zone where visitors can directly encounter the world's first and best technologies, enhancing their understanding of LG Display's capabilities.

The OLED Heritage exhibition space allows visitors to see at a glance the technological leadership LG Display has achieved since becoming the first in the world to successfully mass-produce large-sized OLED panels.

This journey covers the company's 15-inch OLED panel prototype from 2009, which laid the foundation for OLED TV panels, as well as a Tandem OLED panel with a two-layer structure, the deuterium atom structure of second-generation OLED, the Micro Lens Array (MLA) technology of third-generation OLED, and the Primary RGB Tandem structure of fourth-generation OLED. All are presented so that visitors can more intuitively understand OLED technology.

At the booth's entrance, visitors witness LG Display's 83-inch OLED panel featuring fourth-generation OLED technology, which was newly unveiled by the company this year. Fourth-generation OLED achieves a maximum brightness of 4,000 nits based on the industry's first Primary RGB Tandem technology, which stacks the three primary colors of light (red, green, and blue) as independent layers.

LG Display is demonstrating a comparison of the previous generation's picture quality with that of fourth-generation OLED panels using ultra-large-sized panels, highlighting the incredible three-dimensionality and rich color reproduction of its latest technology.

In addition, it is unveiling the world's fastest OLED monitor panel for the first time. LG Display's 540Hz 27-inch OLED panel (QHD) applies Dynamic Frequency & Resolution (DFR) technology to achieve an ultra-high refresh rate of up to 720Hz (HD) depending on the user's needs. Combined with fourth-generation OLED technology, it boasts the highest level of picture quality among OLED monitor panels, with 99.5% DCI-P3 color reproduction and a maximum brightness of 1,500 nits.

Also on show is a 45-inch 5K2K (5120×2160) OLED panel, which boasts the world's highest resolution among existing OLED monitor panels. Visitors are able to play games using this panel and thereby discover the difference refresh rates make to gaming.

Those in attendance additionally have the chance to experience LG Display's various automotive display technologies and products in an auto cockpit with a living space concept that facilitates fully autonomous mobility beyond software-defined vehicles (SDVs).

The 57-inch Pillar-to-Pillar LCD at the center of the cockpit is the largest automotive display currently available, providing information and entertainment functions as desired through its natural curved screen. There is also a 32.6-inch Slidable OLED for vehicles, which unfolds downward when needed, as well as an ultra-bright 29-inch Outdoor LCD, which can be used for both advertising and communication with the world outside the vehicle.

Moreover, LG Display is exhibiting a 47.8-inch LTPS LCD equipped with Switchable Privacy Mode (SPM) technology, allowing the screen in front of the passenger seat to be adjusted so that it is not visible from the driver's seat. The company is also introducing the world's first jog dial for vehicles that utilizes a Stretchable display that can stretch up to 53%. This innovative product maintains a smooth and flat form when not in use, but when a button is touched, it stretches to form a jog dial.

Additionally, there is a 14-inch Tandem ATO featuring LG Display's Tandem structure for the first time in the industry, offering both high brightness with low power consumption while also enabling a thin and lightweight design with a single glass substrate structure. A 14.5-inch LCD unveiled alongside it uses advanced Oxide TFT and low-power backlight technology to maximize battery life, providing an optimized display solution for the AI era's significantly higher power consumption.

"The LG Display-led technological evolution of OLED is changing the paradigm of displays," said an official at LG Display. The official added, "We will secure sustainable technological competitiveness and provide differentiated customer value by not only bringing commercial technologies to maturity but also solidly preparing R&D capabilities for future technologies."

About LG Display

LG Display Co., Ltd. [NYSE: LPL , KRX: 034220] is the world's leading innovator of display technologies, including thin-film transistor liquid crystal and OLED displays. The company manufactures display panels in a broad range of sizes and specifications primarily for use in TVs, notebook computers, desktop monitors, automobiles, and various other applications, including tablets and mobile devices. LG Display currently operates manufacturing facilities in Korea and China, and back-end assembly facilities in Korea, China, and Vietnam. The company has approximately 70,707 employees operating worldwide. For more news and information about LG Display, please visit .

Media Contact:

Joo Yeon Jennifer Ha, Manager, Communication Team

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE LG Display