Ejoule Supplies Wyon Swiss Batteries High Performance Single Crystal Cathode Active Material

FREMONT, Calif. and APPENZELL STEINEGG, Switzerland, Aug. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- eJoule Inc has fulfilled a multi-ton bulk order of high performance doped and coated single crystal cathode active material (eJoule®) tailored to the stringent specifications of Wyon Swiss Batteries. The material was developed in close alignment with Wyon's requirements for their lithium-ion micro-battery systems designed for critical medical device applications.

"eJoule's cathode material meets the world class specifications and performance standards that Wyon demands for its proprietary lithium-ion batteries used in medical applications," said Philipp Wyser, CEO of Wyon AG.

This delivery marks an important step in eJoule's scale up efforts for cathode materials aimed at the medical battery market. In these applications, long term stability, batch to batch consistency, and safety are non-negotiable, especially since the cathode plays a central role in determining energy density, cycle life, and thermal performance. Advances portable medical devices, together with the high-capacity batteries that power them, improve patient outcomes, enable more responsive, decentralized, and accessible healthcare.

"Our proprietary process eliminates the need for traditional precursors by producing single crystal cathode particles directly from solution phase droplets. This allows precise control over dopant composition and coating, which is critical for high performance lithium-ion cathode material," said Liang Chen, Ph.D., CEO of eJoule Inc. "eJoule is proud to support Wyon's leadership in the medical device battery space after years of close collaboration. This partnership reflects our shared commitment to advancing safe, high-performance energy solutions for next-generation healthcare technologies."

At the core of this production is eJoule's DCP®, DCP Dynamic Crystallization® Process, a closed loop, modular, and scalable method that converts droplets of engineered chemical solutions directly into cathode powder in one thermal step. Each droplet contains the full metal and dopant profile, ensuring uniform incorporation and eliminating variability from co-precipitation or multi-stage calcination routes.

This partnership represents a step forward in merging advanced materials engineering with the precision demands of the medical device industry. eJoule's material (eJoule®) is the cathode of choice in Wyon's rechargeable micro-batteries, known for their reliability, thermal stability, and proven biocompatibility. These batteries are critical components in implantable systems and other portable medical technologies where safety and durability are paramount.

About eJoule Inc :

Based in Fremont, California, eJoule Inc develops advanced production technology for lithium-ion cathode and solid-state electrolyte materials using a proprietary precursor-free DCP®, DCP Dynamic Crystallization® Process solution-to-powder thermal synthesis method. The company's platform enables tunable, high-purity materials with scalable manufacturing potential from R&D to full-scale production.

About Wyon AG Swiss Batteries : Powering Precision with Swiss Excellence

Wyon AG, located in Appenzell Steinegg, Switzerland is at the forefront of advanced micro-battery technology, delivering unparalleled energy density, reliability, and longevity in the most compact formats. Engineered and manufactured in Switzerland, Wyon's rechargeable and primary lithium batteries are designed specifically for applications where space, performance, and durability are critical.

With a legacy of precision craftsmanship and innovation, Wyon batteries power critical systems in medical implants, hearing devices, and other high-reliability electronics. Their proprietary lithium-ion technology offers ultra-long cycle life, exceptional thermal stability, and proven biocompatibility, making them the battery of choice for life-sustaining and high-demand portable devices.

