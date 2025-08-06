Parainfluenza Virus Infection Clinical Trials, Companies, Therapeutic Assessment, Therapies, Treatment Algorithm, Pipeline Analysis Allovir, Ansun Biopharma, Moderna Therapeutics
"Parainfluenza Virus Infection Pipeline Analysis"DelveInsight's, "Parainfluenza Virus Infection - Pipeline Insight, 2025,” report provides comprehensive insights about 5+ companies and 5+ pipeline drugs in Parainfluenza Virus Infection pipeline landscape. It covers the pipeline drug profiles, including clinical and nonclinical stage products. It also covers the therapeutics assessment by product type, stage, route of administration, and molecule type. It further highlights the inactive pipeline products in this space.
DelveInsight reports that over five key companies are actively engaged in developing more than five treatment therapies for Parainfluenza Virus Infection.
Parainfluenza Virus Infection Overview:
The human parainfluenza virus (HPIV) is a single-stranded, negative-sense RNA virus with an envelope, belonging to the Paramyxoviridae family. It is known to cause infections in both the upper and lower respiratory tracts, particularly in young children under five, the elderly, and individuals with weakened immune systems. Although HPIV shares some characteristics with the influenza virus, it is a separate virus and can be clearly distinguished from myxoviruses. Both viruses, however, possess a few antigenic sites and show limited replication in embryonated eggs.
HPIV pathogenesis is shaped by both the host's immune defense and viral actions. The virus initiates infection by binding to host cells using its surface proteins-hemagglutinin-neuraminidase (HN) and fusion (F) glycoproteins-which attach to sialic acid on epithelial cells. Actin and the cytoskeleton play a role in the transcription, maturation, and transportation of viral glycoproteins to the host cell surface.
"Parainfluenza Virus Infection Pipeline Insight 2025" report by DelveInsight provides a comprehensive analysis of the ongoing clinical development activities and growth prospects across the Parainfluenza Virus Infection Therapeutics Market.
Key Takeaways from the Parainfluenza Virus Infection Pipeline Report
DelveInsight's Parainfluenza Virus Infection pipeline report highlights a dynamic and evolving landscape, with over five active companies developing more than five therapies targeting Parainfluenza Virus Infection. Key players such as AlloVir, Ansun Biopharma, and Moderna Therapeutics are actively advancing drug candidates to enhance treatment options.
Among the promising pipeline therapies are candidates like Oplunofusp, which are currently at different stages of clinical development.
In November 2025, Blue Lake Biotechnology, Inc., a clinical-stage biotech company specializing in intranasal vaccines using parainfluenza virus 5 (PIV5)-based vectors, along with its affiliate CyanVac LLC, shared positive findings from a Phase 2a trial involving 227 subjects. The study demonstrated the safety, tolerability, immunogenicity, and efficacy of CVXGA, their intranasal COVID-19 vaccine candidate.
Additionally, in October 2023, Griffith University partnered with China Grand Pharma to co-develop a novel therapeutic targeting human parainfluenza virus (hPIV). This collaboration seeks to meet the significant unmet need for effective treatments, particularly in high-risk groups such as infants, the elderly, and immunocompromised individuals.
Parainfluenza Virus Infection Pipeline Analysis
The report provides insights into:
The report provides detailed insights into the key companies that are developing therapies in the Parainfluenza Virus Infection Market.
The report also evaluates different therapeutic candidates segmented into early-stage, mid-stage, and late-stage of development for Parainfluenza Virus Infection treatment.
It analyzes the key companies involved in targeted therapeutics development with respective active and inactive (dormant or discontinued) projects.
It navigates the emerging drugs under development based on the stage of development, route of administration, target receptor, monotherapy or combination therapy, a different mechanism of action, and molecular type.
Detailed analysis of collaborations (company-company collaborations and company-academia collaborations), licensing agreement, and financing details for future advancement of the Parainfluenza Virus Infection market.
Parainfluenza Virus Infection Emerging Drugs
Oplunofusp: Ansun Biopharma
Parainfluenza Virus Infection Companies
More than five major companies are actively engaged in developing treatments for Parainfluenza Virus Infection. Among these, Ansun Biopharma stands out with a drug candidate that has reached the most advanced stage of development-Phase III.
DelveInsight's report covers around 5+ products under different phases of clinical development like
Late stage products (Phase III)
Mid-stage products (Phase II)
Early-stage product (Phase I) along with the details of
Pre-clinical and Discovery stage candidates
Discontinued & Inactive candidates
Parainfluenza Virus Infection pipeline report provides the therapeutic assessment of the pipeline drugs by the Route of Administration. Products have been categorized under various ROAs such as
Intravenous
Subcutaneous
Oral
Intramuscular
Parainfluenza Virus Infection Products have been categorized under various Molecule types such as
Monoclonal antibody
Small molecule
Peptide
Parainfluenza Virus Infection Pipeline Therapeutic Assessment
. Parainfluenza Virus Infection Assessment by Product Type
. Parainfluenza Virus Infection By Stage
. Parainfluenza Virus Infection Assessment by Route of Administration
. Parainfluenza Virus Infection Assessment by Molecule Type
Table of Content
1. Report Introduction
2. Executive Summary
3. Parainfluenza Virus Infection Current Treatment Patterns
4. Parainfluenza Virus Infection - DelveInsight's Analytical Perspective
5. Therapeutic Assessment
6. Parainfluenza Virus Infection Late-Stage Products (Phase-III)
7. Parainfluenza Virus Infection Mid-Stage Products (Phase-II)
8. Early Stage Products (Phase-I)
9. Pre-clinical Products and Discovery Stage Products
10. Inactive Products
11. Dormant Products
12. Parainfluenza Virus Infection Discontinued Products
13. Parainfluenza Virus Infection Product Profiles
14. Parainfluenza Virus Infection Key Companies
15. Parainfluenza Virus Infection Key Products
16. Dormant and Discontinued Products
17. Parainfluenza Virus Infection Unmet Needs
18. Parainfluenza Virus Infection Future Perspectives
19. Parainfluenza Virus Infection Analyst Review
20. Appendix
21. Report Methodology
About DelveInsight
DelveInsight is a leading Business Consultant and Market Research firm focused exclusively on life sciences. It supports Pharma companies by providing comprehensive end-to-end solutions to improve their performance.
