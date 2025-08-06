Parainfluenza Virus Infection Clinical Trials, Companies, Therapeutic Assessment, Therapies, Treatment Algorithm, Pipeline Analysis Allovir, Ansun Biopharma, Moderna Therapeutics

MENAFN - GetNews)



"Parainfluenza Virus Infection Pipeline Analysis"DelveInsight's, "Parainfluenza Virus Infection - Pipeline Insight, 2025,” report provides comprehensive insights about 5+ companies and 5+ pipeline drugs in Parainfluenza Virus Infection pipeline landscape. It covers the pipeline drug profiles, including clinical and nonclinical stage products. It also covers the therapeutics assessment by product type, stage, route of administration, and molecule type. It further highlights the inactive pipeline products in this space.

DelveInsight reports that over five key companies are actively engaged in developing more than five treatment therapies for Parainfluenza Virus Infection.

Parainfluenza Virus Infection Overview:

The human parainfluenza virus (HPIV) is a single-stranded, negative-sense RNA virus with an envelope, belonging to the Paramyxoviridae family. It is known to cause infections in both the upper and lower respiratory tracts, particularly in young children under five, the elderly, and individuals with weakened immune systems. Although HPIV shares some characteristics with the influenza virus, it is a separate virus and can be clearly distinguished from myxoviruses. Both viruses, however, possess a few antigenic sites and show limited replication in embryonated eggs.

HPIV pathogenesis is shaped by both the host's immune defense and viral actions. The virus initiates infection by binding to host cells using its surface proteins-hemagglutinin-neuraminidase (HN) and fusion (F) glycoproteins-which attach to sialic acid on epithelial cells. Actin and the cytoskeleton play a role in the transcription, maturation, and transportation of viral glycoproteins to the host cell surface.

Key Takeaways from the Parainfluenza Virus Infection Pipeline Report



DelveInsight's Parainfluenza Virus Infection pipeline report highlights a dynamic and evolving landscape, with over five active companies developing more than five therapies targeting Parainfluenza Virus Infection. Key players such as AlloVir, Ansun Biopharma, and Moderna Therapeutics are actively advancing drug candidates to enhance treatment options.

Among the promising pipeline therapies are candidates like Oplunofusp, which are currently at different stages of clinical development.

In November 2025, Blue Lake Biotechnology, Inc., a clinical-stage biotech company specializing in intranasal vaccines using parainfluenza virus 5 (PIV5)-based vectors, along with its affiliate CyanVac LLC, shared positive findings from a Phase 2a trial involving 227 subjects. The study demonstrated the safety, tolerability, immunogenicity, and efficacy of CVXGA, their intranasal COVID-19 vaccine candidate. Additionally, in October 2023, Griffith University partnered with China Grand Pharma to co-develop a novel therapeutic targeting human parainfluenza virus (hPIV). This collaboration seeks to meet the significant unmet need for effective treatments, particularly in high-risk groups such as infants, the elderly, and immunocompromised individuals.

Parainfluenza Virus Infection Pipeline Analysis

The report provides insights into:



Parainfluenza Virus Infection Emerging Drugs

Oplunofusp: Ansun Biopharma

Parainfluenza Virus Infection Companies

More than five major companies are actively engaged in developing treatments for Parainfluenza Virus Infection. Among these, Ansun Biopharma stands out with a drug candidate that has reached the most advanced stage of development-Phase III.

DelveInsight's report covers around 5+ products under different phases of clinical development like



Late stage products (Phase III)

Mid-stage products (Phase II)

Early-stage product (Phase I) along with the details of

Pre-clinical and Discovery stage candidates Discontinued & Inactive candidates

Parainfluenza Virus Infection pipeline report provides the therapeutic assessment of the pipeline drugs by the Route of Administration. Products have been categorized under various ROAs such as



Intravenous

Subcutaneous

Oral Intramuscular

Parainfluenza Virus Infection Products have been categorized under various Molecule types such as



Monoclonal antibody

Small molecule Peptide

Parainfluenza Virus Infection Pipeline Therapeutic Assessment

. Parainfluenza Virus Infection Assessment by Product Type

. Parainfluenza Virus Infection By Stage

. Parainfluenza Virus Infection Assessment by Route of Administration

. Parainfluenza Virus Infection Assessment by Molecule Type

