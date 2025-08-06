CRBSI Clinical Trials, Companies, Therapeutic Assessment, Therapies, Treatment Algorithm, Pipeline Analysis Leonard-Meron Biosciences, Inc.

MENAFN - GetNews)



DelveInsight's,"Catheter-related Bloodstream Infection -Pipeline Insight, 2025," report provides comprehensive insights about 5+ companies and 5+ pipeline drugs in Catheter-related Bloodstream Infection pipeline landscape.

DelveInsight reports that over five key companies are actively engaged in developing more than five treatment therapies for Catheter-related bloodstream infections (CRBSI).

Catheter-related bloodstream infection Overview:

Catheter-related bloodstream infection (CRBSI) occurs when bacteria enter the bloodstream through an intravenous catheter. It is one of the most frequent, serious, and costly complications associated with central venous catheter (CVC) use and stands as the leading cause of hospital-acquired bloodstream infections. Intravascular catheters play a vital role in modern healthcare-especially for critically ill patients-by enabling the delivery of fluids, medications, blood products, nutritional support, and hemodynamic monitoring.

However, central venous catheters present the highest risk for device-associated infections compared to other medical devices. They are a major contributor to hospital-acquired bacteremia and septicemia, leading to increased patient morbidity and mortality. Most CRBSI cases are linked to CVC use, with studies showing that the risk of CRBSI is up to 64 times greater with CVCs than with peripheral venous catheters.

DelveInsight's CRBSI pipeline report highlights a dynamic landscape, with over five active companies engaged in developing more than five therapies targeting Catheter-related bloodstream infections (CRBSI). Key players, including Leonard-Meron Biosciences, Inc., are advancing novel treatment options aimed at enhancing CRBSI management. Among the notable therapies in the pipeline is Mino-Lok, which is currently in various stages of development. A significant milestone was reached on November 15, 2023, when the U.S. FDA approved DefenCath®-the first and only FDA-approved antimicrobial catheter lock solution in the U.S.-for reducing the risk of CRBSIs in adult patients with kidney failure undergoing chronic hemodialysis via a central venous catheter.

The report provides detailed insights into the key companies that are developing therapies in the CRBSI Market.

The report also evaluates different therapeutic candidates segmented into early-stage, mid-stage, and late-stage of development for CRBSI treatment.

It analyzes the key companies involved in targeted therapeutics development with respective active and inactive (dormant or discontinued) projects.

It navigates the emerging drugs under development based on the stage of development, route of administration, target receptor, monotherapy or combination therapy, a different mechanism of action, and molecular type. Detailed analysis of collaborations (company-company collaborations and company-academia collaborations), licensing agreement, and financing details for future advancement of the CRBSI market.

Mino-Lok: Leonard-Meron Biosciences, Inc.

CRBSI Companies

Over five leading companies are currently working on developing therapies for Catheter-related Bloodstream Infection (CRBSI). Notably, Leonard-Meron Biosciences, Inc., along with several others, has drug candidates that have progressed to the most advanced stage of development-Phase III clinical trials.

DelveInsight's report covers around 5+ products under different phases of clinical development like



Late stage products (Phase III)

Mid-stage products (Phase II)

Early-stage product (Phase I) along with the details of

Pre-clinical and Discovery stage candidates Discontinued & Inactive candidates

CRBSI pipeline report provides the therapeutic assessment of the pipeline drugs by the Route of Administration. Products have been categorized under various ROAs such as



Intravenous

Subcutaneous

Oral Intramuscular

CRBSI Products have been categorized under various Molecule types such as



Monoclonal antibody

Small molecule Peptide

CRBSI Pipeline Therapeutic Assessment

. CRBSI Assessment by Product Type

. CRBSI By Stage

. CRBSI Assessment by Route of Administration

. CRBSI Assessment by Molecule Type

