Chronic Inducible Urticaria Clinical Trials, Companies, Therapeutic Assessment, Therapies, Treatment Algorithm, Pipeline Analysis Celldex Therapeutics, Jasper Therapeutics

MENAFN - GetNews)



"Chronic Inducible Urticaria Pipeline Analysis""DelveInsight's,“Chronic Inducible Urticaria - Pipeline Insight, 2025” report provides comprehensive insights about 4+ companies and 4+ pipeline drugs in Chronic Inducible Urticaria pipeline landscape. It covers the pipeline drug profiles, including clinical and nonclinical stage products. It also covers the therapeutics assessment by product type, stage, route of administration, and molecule type. It further highlights the inactive pipeline products in this space.

DelveInsight's analysis reveals that over four major companies are actively engaged in the ongoing development of more than four treatment therapies for Chronic Inducible Urticaria.

Chronic Inducible Urticaria Overview:

Chronic Inducible Urticaria (CIndU) is a subtype of chronic hives that is triggered by specific physical or environmental factors such as pressure, temperature fluctuations, sunlight, or physical activity. In contrast to chronic spontaneous urticaria, which has no identifiable cause, CIndU is provoked by known stimuli, making it difficult to predict and manage.

The condition is driven by an exaggerated immune response, in which mast cells release histamine and other inflammatory substances upon exposure to triggers, causing symptoms like itching, redness, and swelling. Standard treatments include antihistamines and leukotriene receptor antagonists, while more severe cases may require immunomodulatory therapies to help control flare-ups.

Request for a detailed insights report on Chronic Inducible Urticaria pipeline insights @

"Chronic Inducible Urticaria Pipeline Insight 2025" report by DelveInsight provides a comprehensive analysis of the ongoing clinical development activities and growth prospects across the Chronic Inducible Urticaria Therapeutics Market.

Key Takeaways from the Chronic Inducible Urticaria Pipeline Report:



DelveInsight's report on the Chronic Inducible Urticaria (CIndU) pipeline highlights an active and evolving landscape, with over four key companies pursuing the development of more than four therapeutic candidates aimed at treating the condition. Leading players such as Celldex Therapeutics and Jasper Therapeutics are at the forefront, exploring innovative treatment approaches to enhance the current therapeutic landscape.

Notable pipeline therapies in development include barzolvolimab and others at various stages. In October 2024, Celldex Therapeutics reported positive results from a Phase 2 clinical trial of barzolvolimab, a humanized monoclonal antibody targeting the KIT receptor tyrosine kinase. The trial achieved all primary and secondary endpoints with strong statistical significance and demonstrated a favorable safety profile. These outcomes represent the first confirmed clinical benefit in a large, randomized, placebo-controlled study for CIndU, paving the way for Phase 3 trials in 2025.

In December 2024, Jasper Therapeutics shared early data from its Phase 1b/2a SPOTLIGHT study of briquilimab, an anti-mast cell monoclonal antibody. Results showed that 93% of patients with CIndU experienced a partial or complete response within six weeks, with no serious adverse events reported, underscoring briquilimab's potential as a new treatment option. Additionally, nemolizumab-an interleukin-31 receptor antagonist-received FDA approval in August 2024 and EU approval in February 2025 for other indications such as atopic dermatitis. While not yet indicated for CIndU, its mechanism of inhibiting IL-31-related inflammation may offer future therapeutic potential in this space.

Chronic Inducible Urticaria Pipeline Analysis

The report provides insights into:



The report provides detailed insights into the key companies that are developing therapies in the Chronic Inducible Urticaria Market.

The report also evaluates different therapeutic candidates segmented into early-stage, mid-stage, and late-stage of development for Chronic Inducible Urticaria treatment.

It analyzes the key companies involved in targeted therapeutics development with respective active and inactive (dormant or discontinued) projects.

It navigates the emerging drugs under development based on the stage of development, route of administration, target receptor, monotherapy or combination therapy, a different mechanism of action, and molecular type. Detailed analysis of collaborations (company-company collaborations and company-academia collaborations), licensing agreement, and financing details for future advancement of the Chronic Inducible Urticaria market.

Download our free sample page report on Chronic Inducible Urticaria pipeline insights

Chronic Inducible Urticaria Emerging Drugs

Barzolvolimab: Celldex Therapeutics

Barzolvolimab is a humanized monoclonal antibody created by Celldex Therapeutics to target inflammatory and allergic conditions. It selectively binds to the receptor tyrosine kinase KIT with high specificity, effectively inhibiting its activity, which is essential for mast cell function and survival. Since mast cells are key players in inflammatory responses, including hypersensitivity and allergic reactions, this inhibition helps regulate these conditions. Barzolvolimab is currently undergoing Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of Chronic Inducible Urticaria.

Chronic Inducible Urticaria Companies

Multiple prominent companies are actively working on therapies for Chronic Inducible Urticaria, with Celldex Therapeutics leading the way-its drug candidate is the furthest along, currently in Phase II clinical trials.

DelveInsight's report covers around 4+ products under different phases of clinical development like



Late stage products (Phase III)

Mid-stage products (Phase II)

Early-stage product (Phase I) along with the details of

Pre-clinical and Discovery stage candidates Discontinued & Inactive candidates

Chronic Inducible Urticaria pipeline report provides the therapeutic assessment of the pipeline drugs by the Route of Administration. Products have been categorized under various ROAs such as



Intravenous

Subcutaneous

Oral Intramuscular

Chronic Inducible Urticaria Products have been categorized under various Molecule types such as



Monoclonal antibody

Small molecule Peptide

Download Sample Pages to Get an in-depth Assessment of the Emerging Chronic Inducible Urticaria Therapies and Key Companies: Chronic Inducible Urticaria Clinical Trials and advancements

Chronic Inducible Urticaria Pipeline Therapeutic Assessment

. Chronic Inducible Urticaria Assessment by Product Type

. Chronic Inducible Urticaria By Stage

. Chronic Inducible Urticaria Assessment by Route of Administration

. Chronic Inducible Urticaria Assessment by Molecule Type

Download Chronic Inducible Urticaria Sample report to know in detail about the Chronic Inducible Urticaria treatment market @ Chronic Inducible Urticaria Therapeutic Assessment

Table of Content

1. Report Introduction

2. Executive Summary

3. Chronic Inducible Urticaria Current Treatment Patterns

4. Chronic Inducible Urticaria - DelveInsight's Analytical Perspective

5. Therapeutic Assessment

6. Chronic Inducible Urticaria Late-Stage Products (Phase-III)

7. Chronic Inducible Urticaria Mid-Stage Products (Phase-II)

8. Early Stage Products (Phase-I)

9. Pre-clinical Products and Discovery Stage Products

10. Inactive Products

11. Dormant Products

12. Chronic Inducible Urticaria Discontinued Products

13. Chronic Inducible Urticaria Product Profiles

14. Chronic Inducible Urticaria Key Companies

15. Chronic Inducible Urticaria Key Products

16. Dormant and Discontinued Products

17. Chronic Inducible Urticaria Unmet Needs

18. Chronic Inducible Urticaria Future Perspectives

19. Chronic Inducible Urticaria Analyst Review

20. Appendix

21. Report Methodology

Request the Sample PDF to Get Detailed Insights About the Chronic Inducible Urticaria Pipeline Reports Offerings

About DelveInsight

DelveInsight is a leading Business Consultant and Market Research firm focused exclusively on life sciences. It supports Pharma companies by providing comprehensive end-to-end solutions to improve their performance.