Keloids Clinical Trials, Companies, Therapeutic Assessment, Therapies, Treatment Algorithm, Pipeline Analysis Sirnaomics, Yuhan Pharmaceuticals, Lemonex Inc., Cellionbiomed

MENAFN - GetNews)



"Keloids Pipeline Analysis"DelveInsight's,“Keloid- Pipeline Insight, 2025” report provides comprehensive insights about 5+ companies and 5+ pipeline drugs in Keloid pipeline landscape. It covers the pipeline drug profiles, including clinical and nonclinical stage products. It also covers the therapeutics assessment by product type, stage, route of administration, and molecule type. It further highlights the inactive pipeline products in this space.

DelveInsight's analysis shows that over five major companies are actively engaged in the ongoing development of more than five treatment therapies for keloids.

Keloids Overview:

Keloids are a type of hypertrophic scar that extends beyond the original injury site, forming raised, irregular growths that do not regress over time. They commonly develop after skin trauma such as surgical incisions, burns, severe acne, or minor scratches. People with darker skin tones and a family history of keloids are more susceptible. These scars appear shiny and firm, with colors ranging from pink to dark brown and can cause itching, tenderness, or pain, especially when located over joints or high-movement areas.

Keloid formation results from excessive collagen production during wound healing, influenced by genetics, skin tension, and inflammatory responses. The imbalance in collagen synthesis and breakdown leads to the uncontrolled growth of scar tissue.

Diagnosis is clinical, based on the scar's appearance and history, though a biopsy may be used to rule out other conditions.

Treatment options focus on reducing size, alleviating symptoms, and preventing recurrence. Common treatments include:



Corticosteroid injections (to flatten and reduce inflammation)

Surgical removal (often combined with other therapies to lower recurrence risk)

Laser therapy & cryotherapy (to shrink and lighten keloids)

Silicone sheets & gels (to flatten and reduce discoloration) Pressure or radiation therapy (for severe cases)

Prevention strategies include proper wound care, avoiding unnecessary skin trauma, and early use of silicone-based treatments to minimize keloid formation.

Request for a detailed insights report on Keloids pipeline insights @

"Keloids Pipeline Insight 2025" report by DelveInsight provides a comprehensive analysis of the ongoing clinical development activities and growth prospects across the Keloids Therapeutics Market.

Key Takeaways from the Keloids Pipeline Report



DelveInsight's Keloids pipeline report highlights a dynamic and expanding landscape, with over five active companies working on the development of more than five treatment candidates for keloids.

Notable companies in this space include Sirnaomics, Yuhan Pharmaceuticals, Lemonex Inc., CellionBioMed, and others, all exploring innovative therapies to enhance the current treatment options for keloids. Among the promising candidates in development is STP705, along with several others at various clinical stages.

A study published in Dermatologic Surgery assessed the effectiveness of combining intralesional bleomycin and triamcinolone for treating stubborn keloids. Among 33 patients, 78.8% achieved excellent improvement (75%–100% flattening), while 21.2% showed fair results (25%–75% flattening). However, some patients experienced side effects like ulceration and hyperpigmentation, highlighting the need for close monitoring during treatment. Additionally, Soliton, Inc. tested its RAP device in a proof-of-concept trial, utilizing rapid acoustic shockwaves as a non-invasive therapy for keloid and hypertrophic scars. Just one six-minute session led to an average scar volume reduction of over 27% and a nearly 17% decrease in scar height within six weeks. Notably, there were no treatment-related adverse events, and patients reported minimal discomfort.

Keloids Pipeline Analysis

The report provides insights into:



The report provides detailed insights into the key companies that are developing therapies in the Keloids Market.

The report also evaluates different therapeutic candidates segmented into early-stage, mid-stage, and late-stage of development for Keloids treatment.

It analyzes the key companies involved in targeted therapeutics development with respective active and inactive (dormant or discontinued) projects.

It navigates the emerging drugs under development based on the stage of development, route of administration, target receptor, monotherapy or combination therapy, a different mechanism of action, and molecular type. Detailed analysis of collaborations (company-company collaborations and company-academia collaborations), licensing agreement, and financing details for future advancement of the Keloids market.

Download our free sample page report on Keloids pipeline insights

Keloids Emerging Drugs

STP705: Sirnaomics

Keloids Companies

Over five major companies are currently working on developing treatments for keloids. Among them, Sirnaomics, Inc. has a drug candidate in Phase II clinical trials, marking the most advanced stage of development within this therapeutic area.

DelveInsight's report covers around 5+ products under different phases of clinical development like



Late stage products (Phase III)

Mid-stage products (Phase II)

Early-stage product (Phase I) along with the details of

Pre-clinical and Discovery stage candidates Discontinued & Inactive candidates

Keloids pipeline report provides the therapeutic assessment of the pipeline drugs by the Route of Administration. Products have been categorized under various ROAs such as



Intravenous

Subcutaneous

Oral Intramuscular

Keloids Products have been categorized under various Molecule types such as



Monoclonal antibody

Small molecule Peptide

Download Sample Pages to Get an in-depth Assessment of the Emerging Keloids Therapies and Key Companies: Keloids Clinical Trials and advancements

Keloids Pipeline Therapeutic Assessment

. Keloids Assessment by Product Type

. Keloids By Stage

. Keloids Assessment by Route of Administration

. Keloids Assessment by Molecule Type

Download Keloids Sample report to know in detail about the Keloids treatment market @ Keloids Therapeutic Assessment

Table of Content

1. Report Introduction

2. Executive Summary

3. Keloids Current Treatment Patterns

4. Keloids - DelveInsight's Analytical Perspective

5. Therapeutic Assessment

6. Keloids Late-Stage Products (Phase-III)

7. Keloids Mid-Stage Products (Phase-II)

8. Early Stage Products (Phase-I)

9. Pre-clinical Products and Discovery Stage Products

10. Inactive Products

11. Dormant Products

12. Keloids Discontinued Products

13. Keloids Product Profiles

14. Keloids Key Companies

15. Keloids Key Products

16. Dormant and Discontinued Products

17. Keloids Unmet Needs

18. Keloids Future Perspectives

19. Keloids Analyst Review

20. Appendix

21. Report Methodology

Request the Sample PDF to Get Detailed Insights About the Keloids Pipeline Reports Offerings

About DelveInsight

DelveInsight is a leading Business Consultant and Market Research firm focused exclusively on life sciences. It supports Pharma companies by providing comprehensive end-to-end solutions to improve their performance.