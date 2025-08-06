Moderate To Severe Atopic Dermatitis Clinical Trials, Companies, Therapeutic Assessment, Therapies, Treatment Algorithm, Pipeline Analysis Jiangsu Vcare Pharmaceutical Technology Co., LTD, Shanghai

MENAFN - GetNews)



"Moderate to Severe Atopic Dermatitis Pipeline Analysis"DelveInsight's,“Moderate to Severe Atopic Dermatitis Pipeline Insight, 2025” report provides comprehensive insights about 45+ companies and 50+ pipeline drugs in Moderate to Severe Atopic Dermatitis pipeline landscape. It covers the pipeline drug profiles, including clinical and nonclinical stage products. It also covers the therapeutics assessment by product type, stage, route of Atopic dermatitisministration, and molecule type.

DelveInsight's analysis reveals that over 45 major companies are actively engaged in developing more than 50 treatment therapies for Moderate to Severe Atopic Dermatitis.

Moderate to Severe Atopic Dermatitis Overview:

Atopic dermatitis (AD) is a long-lasting inflammatory skin disorder that typically begins in early childhood and is marked by dry skin, eczematous patches, and skin thickening (lichenification). It is frequently associated with other allergic conditions such as asthma, allergic rhinitis, and food allergies, collectively known as the atopic triad.

The incidence of AD is increasing globally, placing a considerable physical and emotional burden on affected individuals. Moderate to severe AD is characterized by persistent flare-ups, intense itching, thickened or discolored skin, and raised lesions, often leading to disrupted sleep, emotional distress, and social challenges.

The condition is driven by both genetic and environmental factors that impair the skin barrier and dysregulate the immune system. Mutations in the filaggrin gene, which plays a key role in maintaining skin hydration, are often linked to AD and other allergic disorders. Environmental triggers, including certain foods (like eggs, milk, and peanuts) and exposure to tobacco smoke, can aggravate symptoms, complicating disease management.

Managing AD effectively requires a holistic strategy that includes consistent skincare, appropriate medications, and lifestyle adjustments to reduce flare-ups and improve overall well-being.

Request for a detailed insights report on Moderate to Severe Atopic Dermatitis pipeline insights @

"Moderate to Severe Atopic Dermatitis Pipeline Insight 2025" report by DelveInsight provides a comprehensive analysis of the ongoing clinical development activities and growth prospects across the Moderate to Severe Atopic Dermatitis Therapeutics Market.

Key Takeaways from the Moderate to Severe Atopic Dermatitis Pipeline Report



DelveInsight's pipeline report on Moderate to Severe Atopic Dermatitis highlights a vibrant and competitive landscape, with over 45 companies actively developing more than 50 therapeutic candidates aimed at improving treatment outcomes for this chronic condition.

Leading players in this space include Jiangsu Vcare Pharmaceutical Technology Co., Ltd., Shanghai Chia Tai Tianqing Pharmaceutical Technology Development Co., Ltd., Nektar Therapeutics, E-nitiate Biopharmaceuticals (Hangzhou) Co., Ltd., Corvus Pharmaceuticals, UCB Biopharma SRL, Tavotek Biotherapeutics, Guangdong Hengrui Pharmaceutical Co., SCM Lifescience Co., Sanofi, Amgen, Qurient Co., Sun Pharmaceutical Industries, Pfizer, UNION Therapeutics, Bio-Thera Solutions, medac GmbH, Eli Lilly and Company, AbbVie, Lynk Pharmaceuticals, LEO Pharma, Guangzhou JOYO Pharma, Beijing InnoCare Pharma Tech, Oneness Biotech, Evommune, and others-all working to advance novel treatments for moderate to severe atopic dermatitis.

Several promising therapies in development include VC005, TQH2722, Rezpegaldesleukin, QY201, Soquelitinib, among others, currently in various clinical stages.

In September 2024, the FDA approved Eli Lilly's injectable treatment, Ebglyss, for patients aged 12 and above with moderate to severe eczema. The once-monthly drug targets and neutralizes IL-13, a key driver of eczema, and was approved based on results from studies involving over 1,000 patients with inadequate responses to other therapies.

Cibinqo by Pfizer was approved by the FDA in January 2022 for treating moderate to severe atopic dermatitis in individuals aged 12 and older. The approval followed five clinical trials with over 1,600 participants, showing marked improvement in skin condition and itch relief. In April 2024, the FDA also approved Selarsdi, a biosimilar to Stelara (ustekinumab), developed by Alvotech and Teva. This approval broadens the range of biologic options available for managing moderate to severe atopic dermatitis.

Moderate to Severe Atopic Dermatitis Pipeline Analysis

The report provides insights into:



The report provides detailed insights into the key companies that are developing therapies in the Moderate to Severe Atopic Dermatitis Market.

The report also evaluates different therapeutic candidates segmented into early-stage, mid-stage, and late-stage of development for Moderate to Severe Atopic Dermatitis treatment.

It analyzes the key companies involved in targeted therapeutics development with respective active and inactive (dormant or discontinued) projects.

It navigates the emerging drugs under development based on the stage of development, route of administration, target receptor, monotherapy or combination therapy, a different mechanism of action, and molecular type. Detailed analysis of collaborations (company-company collaborations and company-academia collaborations), licensing agreement, and financing details for future advancement of the Moderate to Severe Atopic Dermatitis market.

Download our free sample page report on Moderate to Severe Atopic Dermatitis pipeline insights

Moderate to Severe Atopic Dermatitis Emerging Drugs



VC005: Jiangsu vcare pharmaceutical technology co., LTD

TQH2722: Shanghai Chia Tai Tianqing Pharmaceutical Technology Development Co., Ltd.

Rezpegaldesleukin: Nektar Therapeutics

QY201: E-nitiate Biopharmaceuticals (Hangzhou) Co., Ltd. Soquelitinib: Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Moderate to Severe Atopic Dermatitis Companies

Approximately 45 or more major companies are actively involved in developing treatments for moderate to severe atopic dermatitis. Among them, Jiangsu Vcare Pharmaceutical Technology Co., LTD. has a leading drug candidate currently in Phase III clinical trials-the most advanced stage of development in this space.

DelveInsight's report covers around 50+ products under different phases of clinical development like



Late stage products (Phase III)

Mid-stage products (Phase II)

Early-stage product (Phase I) along with the details of

Pre-clinical and Discovery stage candidates Discontinued & Inactive candidates

Moderate to Severe Atopic Dermatitis pipeline report provides the therapeutic assessment of the pipeline drugs by the Route of Administration. Products have been categorized under various ROAs such as



Intravenous

Subcutaneous

Oral Intramuscular

Moderate to Severe Atopic Dermatitis Products have been categorized under various Molecule types such as



Monoclonal antibody

Small molecule Peptide

Download Sample Pages to Get an in-depth Assessment of the Emerging Moderate to Severe Atopic Dermatitis Therapies and Key Companies: Moderate to Severe Atopic Dermatitis Clinical Trials and advancements

Moderate to Severe Atopic Dermatitis Pipeline Therapeutic Assessment

. Moderate to Severe Atopic Dermatitis Assessment by Product Type

. Moderate to Severe Atopic Dermatitis By Stage

. Moderate to Severe Atopic Dermatitis Assessment by Route of Administration

. Moderate to Severe Atopic Dermatitis Assessment by Molecule Type

Download Moderate to Severe Atopic Dermatitis Sample report to know in detail about the Moderate to Severe Atopic Dermatitis treatment market @ Moderate to Severe Atopic Dermatitis Therapeutic Assessment

Table of Content

1. Report Introduction

2. Executive Summary

3. Moderate to Severe Atopic Dermatitis Current Treatment Patterns

4. Moderate to Severe Atopic Dermatitis - DelveInsight's Analytical Perspective

5. Therapeutic Assessment

6. Moderate to Severe Atopic Dermatitis Late-Stage Products (Phase-III)

7. Moderate to Severe Atopic Dermatitis Mid-Stage Products (Phase-II)

8. Early Stage Products (Phase-I)

9. Pre-clinical Products and Discovery Stage Products

10. Inactive Products

11. Dormant Products

12. Moderate to Severe Atopic Dermatitis Discontinued Products

13. Moderate to Severe Atopic Dermatitis Product Profiles

14. Moderate to Severe Atopic Dermatitis Key Companies

15. Moderate to Severe Atopic Dermatitis Key Products

16. Dormant and Discontinued Products

17. Moderate to Severe Atopic Dermatitis Unmet Needs

18. Moderate to Severe Atopic Dermatitis Future Perspectives

19. Moderate to Severe Atopic Dermatitis Analyst Review

20. Appendix

21. Report Methodology

Request the Sample PDF to Get Detailed Insights About the Moderate to Severe Atopic Dermatitis Pipeline Reports Offerings

About DelveInsight

DelveInsight is a leading Business Consultant and Market Research firm focused exclusively on life sciences. It supports Pharma companies by providing comprehensive end-to-end solutions to improve their performance.