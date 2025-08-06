Molluscum Contagiosum Clinical Trials, Companies, Therapeutic Assessment, Therapies, Treatment Algorithm, Pipeline Analysis Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Asana Biosciences

MENAFN - GetNews)



"Molluscum Contagiosum Pipeline Analysis"DelveInsight's,“Molluscum Contagiosum - Pipeline Insight, 2025,” report provides comprehensive insights about 10+ companies and 10+ pipeline drugs in the Molluscum Contagiosum pipeline landscape. It covers the pipeline drug profiles, including clinical and nonclinical stage products. It also covers the therapeutics assessment by product type, stage, route of administration, and molecule type. It further highlights the inactive pipeline products in this space.

DelveInsight reports that over ten key companies are actively involved in the development of more than ten treatment therapies for Molluscum Contagiosum.

Molluscum Contagiosum Overview:

Molluscum Contagiosum is a common viral skin infection marked by round, firm, painless, pink bumps typically measuring 2–5 mm in diameter. Caused by the Molluscum contagiosum poxvirus, the lesions may sometimes become red, itchy, or swollen and can spread to other parts of the body through scratching (autoinoculation). The virus is transmitted via direct contact or contaminated surfaces. While it can affect people of all ages, it is most frequently seen in children between 1 and 10 years old. Those with compromised immune systems, atopic dermatitis, or living in warm, humid, and crowded conditions are more susceptible.

"Molluscum Contagiosum Pipeline Insight 2025" report by DelveInsight provides a comprehensive analysis of the ongoing clinical development activities and growth prospects across the Molluscum Contagiosum Therapeutics Market.

Key Takeaways from the Molluscum Contagiosum Pipeline Report



DelveInsight's Molluscum Contagiosum pipeline report highlights an active and evolving landscape, with over 10 companies pursuing the development of more than 10 therapeutic candidates for the condition. Notable companies in this space include Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Asana BioSciences, and others, who are working on innovative treatments aimed at enhancing current care options. Among the promising candidates in the pipeline are ARQ-252, ASN002, and additional investigational therapies at different stages of development. In March 2023, the European Commission approved delgocitinib cream, a topical JAK inhibitor, for chronic Molluscum Contagiosum in adults, following positive clinical outcomes. Similarly, in September 2021, the FDA approved ruxolitinib cream for mild to moderate atopic dermatitis, which encompasses certain Molluscum Contagiosum cases, offering an alternative for patients not responding well to topical corticosteroids.

Molluscum Contagiosum Pipeline Analysis

The report provides insights into:



The report provides detailed insights into the key companies that are developing therapies in the Molluscum Contagiosum Market.

The report also evaluates different therapeutic candidates segmented into early-stage, mid-stage, and late-stage of development for Molluscum Contagiosum treatment.

It analyzes the key companies involved in targeted therapeutics development with respective active and inactive (dormant or discontinued) projects.

It navigates the emerging drugs under development based on the stage of development, route of administration, target receptor, monotherapy or combination therapy, a different mechanism of action, and molecular type. Detailed analysis of collaborations (company-company collaborations and company-academia collaborations), licensing agreement, and financing details for future advancement of the Molluscum Contagiosum market.

Molluscum Contagiosum Emerging Drugs



ARQ-252: Arcutis Biotherapeutics ASN002: Asana BioSciences

Molluscum Contagiosum Companies

Over five major companies are currently engaged in developing treatments for Chronic Molluscum Contagiosum. Among these, Arcutis Biotherapeutics leads with a drug candidate that has reached the most advanced stage-Phase III clinical trials.

DelveInsight's report covers around 10+ products under different phases of clinical development like



Late stage products (Phase III)

Mid-stage products (Phase II)

Early-stage product (Phase I) along with the details of

Pre-clinical and Discovery stage candidates Discontinued & Inactive candidates

Molluscum Contagiosum pipeline report provides the therapeutic assessment of the pipeline drugs by the Route of Administration. Products have been categorized under various ROAs such as



Intravenous

Subcutaneous

Oral Intramuscular

Molluscum Contagiosum Products have been categorized under various Molecule types such as



Monoclonal antibody

Small molecule Peptide

Molluscum Contagiosum Pipeline Therapeutic Assessment

. Molluscum Contagiosum Assessment by Product Type

. Molluscum Contagiosum By Stage

. Molluscum Contagiosum Assessment by Route of Administration

. Molluscum Contagiosum Assessment by Molecule Type

Table of Content

1. Report Introduction

2. Executive Summary

3. Molluscum Contagiosum Current Treatment Patterns

4. Molluscum Contagiosum - DelveInsight's Analytical Perspective

5. Therapeutic Assessment

6. Molluscum Contagiosum Late-Stage Products (Phase-III)

7. Molluscum Contagiosum Mid-Stage Products (Phase-II)

8. Early Stage Products (Phase-I)

9. Pre-clinical Products and Discovery Stage Products

10. Inactive Products

11. Dormant Products

12. Molluscum Contagiosum Discontinued Products

13. Molluscum Contagiosum Product Profiles

14. Molluscum Contagiosum Key Companies

15. Molluscum Contagiosum Key Products

16. Dormant and Discontinued Products

17. Molluscum Contagiosum Unmet Needs

18. Molluscum Contagiosum Future Perspectives

19. Molluscum Contagiosum Analyst Review

20. Appendix

21. Report Methodology

About DelveInsight

DelveInsight is a leading Business Consultant and Market Research firm focused exclusively on life sciences. It supports Pharma companies by providing comprehensive end-to-end solutions to improve their performance.