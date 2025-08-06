David Johnson Advocates For Smarter, Safer Utility Technology In Exclusive Interview

MENAFN - GetNews)



David Johnson Austin, Texas, USA CIO urges public sector leaders to invest in resilient digital infrastructure and prepare for a more connected future

With over two decades of experience leading technology transformation across the utility sector, former Austin Water CIO David Johnson is using his latest feature interview to call attention to the critical need for modern, resilient, and people-focused digital infrastructure in public services.

In a wide-ranging Q&A published this week, Johnson reflects on his work at ERCOT, EPB Chattanooga, and most recently Austin Water, while encouraging both IT leaders and policymakers to embrace cloud innovation, build team capacity, and prioritise security and governance in legacy systems.

“Change management isn't just about tech-it's people, training, and culture,” Johnson said in the interview.“You've got to explain the 'why' behind each decision. That's how you build trust and make lasting impact.”

Johnson's experience spans over $100M+ in IT budget oversight, dozens of large-scale integrations, and the development of high-availability systems that power electricity and water grids across the US. His voice joins growing concern in the infrastructure community about the ageing state of utility IT systems-many of which were not designed for today's cyber and climate challenges.

The Problem: Ageing Systems, Rising Threats

According to the American Society of Civil Engineers, the U.S. gets a“C-” grade in energy infrastructure and a“D+” in drinking water systems. Meanwhile, a 2024 report by IBM found that critical infrastructure attacks now make up 40% of all ransomware incidents globally, a 20% increase in two years.

“Public agencies are naturally cautious, and rightly so,” said Johnson.“But if we don't act, we risk service outages, security breaches, and falling behind on sustainability goals.”

A Call for Smarter, People-Centred Solutions

Johnson believes the future lies in hybrid cloud, data-driven decisions, and well-trained internal teams-not just outsourcing and quick fixes. He also highlighted the importance of designing systems that are inclusive, resilient, and flexible.

“We moved Austin Water's teams to a work-from-anywhere environment, with cloud-based tools and security baked in. But it wasn't just about tech-it was about giving people the tools to do their best work,” Johnson explained.

As utilities face climate risks, regulatory pressure, and rising customer expectations, Johnson urges leaders not to wait for crisis to act.

What You Can Do

Johnson's message isn't only for CIOs. It's for citizens, engineers, local officials, and tech professionals who want to see better infrastructure in their communities.

Ask your local utility or municipality how they're investing in IT and cybersecurity legislation that funds infrastructure modernisation, digital inclusion, and public sector innovation you work in tech, consider contributing your skills to the public good-whether through civic tech volunteering or government advisory roles.

“Technology never stops. And neither should we,” said Johnson.“We all have a role to play-because resilience starts with awareness, planning, and people who care.”

