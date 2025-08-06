Grand Ville Renovations Launches Complete Home Renovation Services Across Victoria

MENAFN - GetNews)



Grand Ville Renovations has officially launched its full-service renovation business across Victoria, offering expert solutions in home extensions, deck and garage renovations, and bathroom, kitchen, and laundry remodels. With a focus on quality, compliance, and customised service delivery, the company is positioned to become a key player in Victoria's residential renovation industry.

Victoria, Australia - Grand Ville Renovations is proud to announce the launch of its premium home renovation and extension services across Victoria. Specialising in home extensions, deck renovations, bathroom renovations, kitchen renovations, laundry renovations, and garage extensions, Grand Ville Renovations aims to deliver exceptional quality and tailored solutions to homeowners seeking to enhance their living spaces.

Operating from its base in Tarneit, Grand Ville Renovations is driven by a mission to combine craftsmanship with functionality, ensuring every renovation project is designed to elevate lifestyle standards while enhancing property value. This strategic launch marks the company's official entry into Victoria's thriving home improvement market, offering a fresh approach backed by a deep understanding of both modern design trends and practical renovation needs.

For more information, visit .

Complete Renovation Services Designed to Each Client's Vision

Grand Ville Renovations has curated a robust portfolio of services to meet the evolving needs of Victoria's residential sector:

Home Extensions: Whether it's adding a new room, expanding the living area, or designing a custom second-storey addition, Grand Ville Renovations provides end-to-end project management for seamless home extensions.

Deck Renovations: The company revitalises outdoor living spaces with durable, stylish, and weather-resistant deck solutions designed to suit Australia's diverse climate.

Bathroom Renovations: From luxury upgrades to practical redesigns, Grand Ville Renovations delivers elegant and efficient bathroom transformations, integrating the latest in fixtures, finishes, and layouts.

Kitchen Renovations: Focused on both form and function, our kitchen renovation service strikes a balance between aesthetic appeal and ergonomic efficiency, making it ideal for cooking, dining, and entertaining.

Laundry Renovations: Transforming underutilised laundry spaces into highly functional areas, the team ensures practical storage and optimal design flow.

Garage Extensions: Grand Ville Renovations offers tailored garage extension services to support growing storage and vehicle accommodation needs while maintaining architectural harmony with existing structures.

Each service is executed by a dedicated team of renovation professionals who are committed to timely delivery, regulatory compliance, and client satisfaction.

Building for the Future: Focus on Quality, Compliance, and Innovation

Grand Ville Renovations employs advanced construction techniques and premium materials to ensure lasting results. From concept design to final inspection, all projects adhere to Victoria's building codes and safety standards. The company also offers clients access to digital design previews and consultation with qualified renovation specialists to ensure that projects align with both their vision and budget.

With growing demand for sustainable and functional home upgrades, Grand Ville Renovations is poised to be a trusted partner for homeowners seeking to future-proof their homes. The company's approach is grounded in transparency, innovation, and a commitment to exceeding expectations.

About Grand Ville Renovations

Grand Ville Renovations is a Victoria-based residential renovation company providing a wide range of professional services, including home extensions, bathroom and kitchen remodels, deck upgrades, laundry renovations, and garage extensions. The business is owned and operated by renovation expert Ravi Chauhan, whose vision is to deliver high-quality home improvement solutions that are both beautiful and practical.

The team is equipped with in-depth industry knowledge, experienced tradespeople, and a strong network of suppliers and contractors. From initial consultation to project handover, Grand Ville Renovations ensures a streamlined, client-focused renovation experience.

To learn more, visit .

For media inquiries, please contact:

Owner/Spokesperson: Ravi Chauhan

Company: Grand Ville Renovations

Address: 39 Bendigo Drive, Tarneit VIC 3029

Phone: 0430 837 435

Email: ...