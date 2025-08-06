$5 Million To $20 Million Sales Projection For 2026 And $25 Million To $40 Million For 2027 For Thin-Film Solar Technology, Plus NASA Agreement For Applications In PV Power Beaming: ASTI

Provider of Innovative, High-Performance, Flexible Thin-Film Solar Panels for Environments Where Wass, Performance, Reliability and Resilience Matter.

Successful Applications in Space Missions, Aircraft, Agrivoltaic Installations, Industrial/Commercial Construction and Consumer Goods.

Research and Development Center and 5-MW Nameplate Production Facility Strategically Located in Thornton, Colorado.

Multiple Strategic Partners in the Space Market, Including a Major Defense Contractor, Multiple Deployable Technology Companies and a Satellite Company.

Projections for 2026 sales to Reach $5 Million to $20 Million, and 2027 Sales to Achieve $25 Million to $40 Million.

New Agreement to Deliver Thin-Film Solar Technology to Colorado-Based Space Solar Array Provider.

Teaming Agreement to Supply US-Based Defense Solutions Provider with Thin-Film Solar Technology for Orbital Application.

Ascent Solar Technologies Enters Collaborative Agreement Notice with NASA to Advance Development of Thin-Film PV Power Beaming Capabilities.

MENAFN - GetNews)



$ASTI Thin Film CIGS Solar Tech has Applications in Aerospace, Agrivoltaic Installations, Industrial/Commercial Construction and Consumer Goods



Ascent Solar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: ASTI ) is backed by 40 years of R&D, 15 years of manufacturing experience, numerous awards, and a comprehensive IP and patent portfolio. ASTI is a leading provider of innovative, high-performance, flexible thin-film solar panels for use in environments where mass, performance, reliability and resilience matter. ASTI photovoltaic (PV) modules have been deployed on space missions, multiple airborne vehicles, agrivoltaic installations, in industrial/commercial construction as well as an extensive range of consumer goods, revolutionizing the use cases and environments for solar power. The ASTI research and development center and 5-MW nameplate production facility is strategically located in Thornton, Colorado.

Corporate Update Detailing Customer Pipeline and Sales Progress in Space and Aerospace Industries

On August 6th ASTI published a corporate update detailing its customer and sales progress, as well as its strategy to meet growth opportunities in the aerospace and space industries.

The full report can be viewed here: and projects 2026 sales to reach $5 million to $20 million, and 2027 sales to achieve $25 million to $40 million. These figures are estimated based on current customer discussions and testing coupled with a rapidly growing market opportunity in aerospace and space. The report does not reflect sales currently under contract.

The report also outlines ASTI competitive advantages and details its customer acquisition strategies within its respective market focuses of aerospace and space. It follows a number of significant milestones achieved by ASTI in the last two years, including space solar modules flying on NASA's LISA-T Mission ; signing a Collaborative Agreement with NASA to advance the development of its thin-film PV power beaming capabilities; establishing a Master Services Agreement with NOVI; signing several teaming agreements and MOUs with various organizations in the space and defense industries; and providing test product samples to several other companies for potential adoption.

Agreement to Deliver Thin-Film Solar Technology to a Colorado-Based Space Solar Array Provider for Product Evaluation

On July 16th ASTI announced it has entered into an agreement to supply a Colorado-based power systems provider with thin-film PV technology for evaluation and potential incorporation into the provider's established array product offering. ASTI will deliver the units for evaluation before the end of July 2025, demonstrating its market-leading speed to fulfill orders.

ASTI is able to offer mission-optimized solar array solutions using its CIGS PV product line that has been developed with spaceflight heritage. These high-maturity CIGS PV products are produced domestically in the ASTI 5 MW facility in Thornton, CO, enabling array deliveries in just six-to-eight weeks. In contrast, most competitors are unable to meet tight delivery deadlines, often requiring lead times of nine-to-twelve months. In recent months, ASTI has received several orders for solar hardware that are on schedule to be completed and delivered this summer.

H1 2025 Achievements and Milestones, Looking Ahead to Executing Upon H2 2025 Strategy

On July 8th ASTI commented on its commercial progress and solar material development in the first half of 2025, as the Company looks ahead to continued growth and advancement in the second half of the year.

Key ASTI milestones and achievements from the first half of 2025 include:

Entering into a Collaborative Agreement Notice with NASA to advance the development of ASTI thin-film PV power beaming capabilities.

Announcing the pricing of a $2 million public offering of shares which provides liquidity into 2026.

The design and delivery of rapidly customized thin-film solar solutions with a series of new partners.

Reaching record new efficiency of 15.7% at production scale for ASTI CIGS solar technology.

Efforts to co-develop a unique deployment architecture using well established actuated tape technology commonly used on orbit.

Increased engagement within the solar and space communities through attendance at industry events, including the 40th Annual Space Symposium, the Stratospheric Operations & Research Symposium 2025, the 2025 SatShow, and more.

Conducting a series of facility tours for prospective customers and partners in the solar, space and defense industries.

ASTI leadership plans to build upon these achievements throughout the remainder of the year through:

Securing additional supply agreements with space partners and customers.

The co-development and release of full plug and fly solutions with integrated structure power solutions.

Advancing the development of space optimized encapsulation strategies for use in VLEO, LEO, and GEO with higher education, agency and private entity partnerships.

The attendance of future events to connect with key industry leaders, existing partners, and potential customers.

Teaming Agreement to Supply US-Based Defense Solutions Provider with Thin-Film Solar Technology for Orbital Application

On June 27th ASTI announced today a Teaming Agreement to supply a US-based defense solutions provider with its cutting edge, thin-film solar technology solutions for upcoming orbital applications and future missions.

ASTI is able to offer mission-optimized solar array solutions using its CIGS PV product line that has been developed with spaceflight heritage. These high-maturity CIGS PV products are produced domestically in the ASTI 5 MW facility in Thornton, CO, enabling array deliveries in just six-to-eight weeks. In contrast, most competitors are unable to meet tight delivery deadlines, often requiring lead times of nine-to-twelve months.

Collaborative Agreement Notice with NASA to Advance Development of Thin-Film PV Power Beaming Capabilities

On June 26th ASTI announced commencing work on a Collaborative Agreement Notice (CAN) with NASA Marshall Space Flight Center (MSFC) and support from NASA Glenn Research Center (GRC) to efficiently advance capabilities for receiving beamed power using CIGS PV modules.

The CAN is evaluating the ability of ASTI CIGS PV modules to generate power while illuminated by energy-dense beams of light, with goals to convert more usable power from the equivalent of tens of Earth's Sun. The ability to remotely receive 10x more power on-demand while using the same PV cells tasked with collecting sunlight can significantly reduce solar array mass and volume required to meet mission power needs. In practice, this suggests that beamed-power architectures can lead to reductions of both spacecraft mass and volume budgets. These size efficiencies will result in agency payloads proportionally increasing relative to the spacecraft as a whole, thus allowing the prioritization of more technology, science and exploration within limited mission budgets.

Planetary missions require advanced surface mobility logistics and depend on power generation subsystems that comprise a substantial proportion of the landed downmass. It is here where ASTI poses a potential solution for reducing spacecraft power system mass and volume needs, creating a significant impact on the mission.

The CAN's goals include increasing the array power output while lengthening the operational duty cycles to verify that improvements to this emerging technology can help enable NASA to effectively and efficiently achieve the agency's Commercial Lunar Payload Services (CLPS) missions, Artemis campaign to the Moon, and planetary science objectives. This includes enabling surviving the lunar night as well as powering remote access to areas of scientific interest such as cold traps and permanently shadowed regions on the Moon (PSRs) where water, the potential key to lunar in-situ resource utilization (ISRU), is believed to be located in high concentrations. Ultimately, this could lead to an order of magnitude reduction in the downmass required to access expensive space exploration and science mission destinations. The going rate for robotic landers on the Moon is between 6 & 7-figures per kilogram delivered to the lunar surface, equating to upwards of tens of millions of potential savings per lander mission.

For more information on $ASTI visit:

DISCLAIMER:

Disclosure listed on the CorporateAds website