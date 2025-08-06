From Rock Bottom To Redemption: JD Hardy's“Stay Addicted” Unlocks Elite Performance Through Faith Based Transformation

JD Hardy, a country music recording artist, successful entrepreneur, and certified Integrated Health Practitioner, today announces the release of his groundbreaking book and workbook, Stay Addicted: The Art of Addiction Transfer. This transformative work offers a bold, faith-rooted blueprint for high-achievers, type-A personalities, and purpose-driven professionals to redirect their intense drives from destructive habits to God-honoring, high-impact performance. Hardy's message is clear: surrendering compulsive energy to a higher purpose is the ultimate strategy for unlocking elite performance through redemption.

Hardy's own journey, from battling severe alcoholism behind a polished facade of success to achieving spiritual and physical renewal, grounds this powerful narrative. Stay Addicted redefines addiction not as a flaw but as an unrefined superpower. The book introduces The Art of Addiction Transfer, a framework that intentionally reclaims and redefines a clinical pitfall. Instead of the negative substitution of one vice for another, Hardy's model provides a strategic blueprint for channeling compulsive energy from destructive habits to virtues and service. This innovative approach, backed by neurobiology, behavioral psychology, and biblical principles, ensures the concept resonates as a true breakthrough.

At the heart of Stay Addicted is the Bio-Psycho-Spiritual Matrix, a practical roadmap that unites faith, science, and mindset to create lasting change. Readers are guided through three core journeys:

– exposing destructive patterns and identifying internal drivers.– optimizing body and brain chemistry through bio-spiritual optimization, framed as faithful stewardship of the body as a temple.– sustaining transformation through daily spiritual alignment and purpose-driven action.

Hardy's vision extends beyond the book. Through his platform, American Wealthness, he offers a full ecosystem of transformation, including digital programs, the 90-Day Ignition Kit with tools like Continuous Glucose Monitors, the Stay Addicted Inner Circle for community accountability, and Biohack Rehab for personalized coaching and lab testing. This holistic approach equips faith-driven leaders to thrive by channeling their intensity for Kingdom purpose.

“Addiction doesn't have to end in shame,” Hardy says.“When surrendered to God and guided by a proven framework, it becomes a divine advantage for extraordinary impact.” His teachings, rooted in neuroscience, spiritual formation, and holistic health, resonate with executives, church leaders, and wellness professionals burned out on hustle culture and hungry for sustainable, Christ-centered success.

Stay Addicted: The Art of Addiction Transfer is available now wherever books are sold, including Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and Apple Books.

About JD Hardy

JD Hardy is a transformation expert, speaker, and founder of American Wealthness, Inc. Acountry music recording artist and certified Integrated Health Practitioner, Hardy specializes in addiction redirection, peak performance, and bio-spiritual optimization through Christ-centered frameworks. His journey from addiction to authority empowers leaders to reclaim their God-given identity and purpose.