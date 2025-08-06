MENAFN - GetNews)



"Shawn and Nahrain Taylor Release New Book That Shares a Real-Life Love Story Born in the Ashes of War"A powerful true story of survival, separation, and the extraordinary bond that refused to break.

In the heart of war-torn Iraq, where violence and uncertainty reigned, a chance encounter between a U.S. soldier and an Assyrian civilian sparked a love that would defy the chaos around them-and the odds that tried to tear them apart. The Thread That Held is the remarkable new memoir by Shawn and Nahrain Taylor, now available wherever books are sold.

Raised in the U.S. foster care system, Shawn Taylor found discipline and direction in the Army. On deployment in Iraq, his world shifted not during a firefight, but in a quiet moment with Nahrain , a courageous local woman working alongside American forces. When Nahrain's convoy was attacked and she vanished, Shawn was told she had died. Grief followed him home-until, more than a year later, a message changed everything.

In this gripping and deeply human story, The Thread That Held traces their journey from Baghdad's shattered streets to distant continents, refugee camps, and the long road to reunion. Through heartbreak, sacrifice, and resilience, Shawn and Nahrain prove that love can outlast war, borders, and even death.

About the Authors:

Shawn and Nahrain Taylor now reside between the United States and Australia, where they advocate for compassion, peace, and the enduring strength of the human spirit. Their debut collaboration brings their powerful true story to readers worldwide, honoring the people and sacrifices too often left behind in headlines.

The Thread That Held By Shawn and Nahrain Taylor Independently Published | July 12, 2025 ISBN: 9798290891156 | Genre: Romance / True Story