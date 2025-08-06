JD Hardy's“Stay Addicted” Channels Intense Drives Into Purpose-Driven Performance Through Faith And Redemption

JD Hardy, a transformation coach, a country music recording artist, and certified Integrated Health Practitioner, unveils his groundbreaking book and workbook, Stay Addicted: The Art of Addiction Transfer. Crafted for high-achievers and faith-driven leaders, this work redefines addiction as a powerful force that, when surrendered to God, fuels elite performance through redemption. Hardy's unified narrative blends neuroscience, spiritual formation, and practical tools to guide readers from destructive habits to Christ-centered success.

Hardy's story is compelling: a successful entrepreneur and performer who hid severe alcoholism behind a polished exterior, he hit rock bottom before rebuilding his life through faith, science, and discipline. This journey informs Stay Addicted, which introduces The Art of Addiction Transfer. Unlike the clinical notion of swapping one vice for another, Hardy's framework is a strategic blueprint for redirecting compulsive energy into God-honoring virtues and high-impact service. Rooted in neurobiology, behavioral psychology, and Scripture, this approach positions intense drives as a divine gift when properly channeled.

The Bio-Psycho-Spiritual Matrix anchors the book, offering a roadmap that integrates faith, science, and mindset. Readers navigate three transformative phases:

– uncovering destructive patterns and internal drivers through guided self-awareness.– leveraging bio-spiritual optimization, presented as stewarding the body as a temple, to enhance physical and mental performance.– sustaining change through spiritual practices and purpose-driven action.

Through his American Wealthness platform, Hardy provides a transformation ecosystem, including the 90-Day Ignition Kit with tools like Continuous Glucose Monitors, the Stay Addicted Inner Circle for high-performance accountability, and Biohack Rehab for personalized coaching and lab testing. This comprehensive system empowers leaders to channel their intensity for Kingdom purpose, appealing to those weary of hustle culture and seeking sustainable, faith-fueled growth.

“My drive nearly destroyed me,” Hardy says.“But by surrendering it to God and applying a proven system, I turned it into a force for His glory.” His message is gaining traction among executives, church leaders, and wellness professionals hungry for authentic transformation.

Stay Addicted: The Art of Addiction Transfer is available now wherever books are sold, including Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and Apple Books.

About JD Hardy

JD Hardy is the founder of American Wealthness, Inc., a transformation coach, and certified Integrated Health Practitioner. A country music artist, he specializes in addiction redirection and bio-spiritual optimization through Christ-centered frameworks. His journey from rock bottom to redemption inspires leaders to embrace their God-given purpose.