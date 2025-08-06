Terry Ironwood's New Book Receives A Warm Literary Welcome

Readers' Favorite announces the review of the Young Adult - Fantasy - Epic book "Orphan's Quest" by Terry Ironwood, currently available at .

"Reviewed By Pikasho Deka for Readers' Favorite

Orphan's Quest is the first volume of The Great Forget Fantasy Series by Terry Ironwood. Left as a child at the gates of Vanalon, a small kingdom in the land of Amrika, Chip grew up as an orphan with red eyes that drew plenty of scorn and suspicion from others. Accused of being a demon, Chip somehow found a place to work as a kitchen helper in the castle of King Barton. However, it was Wizard Xander and his Protector, weapons master Garth Stone, who finally took Chip under their wing to rescue him from banishment and worse. At the age of 16, he trains under his new mentors and develops his Power, ready to embark on his Manhood Quest at the Pass of Death. But the Dark Elves and their demon army are on the move.

Full of mystery, action, and magic, Orphan's Quest is an enthralling coming-of-age tale for young adult fantasy lovers. Author Terry Ironwood begins The Great Forget Fantasy Series with a bang, as this captivating first installment draws the reader into an immersive setting with fascinating worldbuilding and lore. From the first page onward, you find yourself rooting for young Chip as he learns to stand up for himself in a cruel world that sees him only as an 'other.' Chip's scenes with Xander, Garth, Chase, and Princess Eleanor were some of my favorite parts of the book. I also enjoyed the battle sequences. Laced with tension and intrigue, the stakes always felt high during the action scenes. The book ends on a cliffhanger, which only made me even more eager to read the sequel. Overall, it's a gem of a book for young adult fantasy readers."

