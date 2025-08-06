Wajih Sobh, Rising Star In The San Francisco Art Scene, Announces Final Show At Iconic SF Oasis Venue

MENAFN - GetNews) Allure Abstract, an art gallery founded by a Lebanese American artist Wajih Sobh, is drawing attention among San Francisco's art scene. In addition to showing his work, Sobh showcases emerging local artists at his gallery. He recently announced his final show at SF Oasis.







Artist and founder of Allure Abstract , Wajih Sobh, is emerging as a dynamic force in San Francisco's active art world. Sobh opened the Allure Abstract gallery in 2020, delving wholeheartedly into the local art community. His creative vision has been showcased at SF Oasis since 2023. The beloved LGBTQ club promotes artistic expression and community engagement.

Located in the heart of the Soma district, SF Oasis has long served as a haven for LGBTQ artists and performers, fostering an inclusive environment that celebrates diverse creativity. From the drag shows and live music to art exhibitions, SF Oasis aligns perfectly with Sobh's mission to create a platform for varied voices.

SF Oasis is slated to close in early 2026, and Sobh recently announced his final show at the iconic venue, which is scheduled for September 8, 2025. When SF Oasis closes its doors, Sobh said he plans to continue his vibrant and impactful artistic journey by hosting exhibitions at various San Francisco and New York City venues.







Sobh's art events have become popular among the San Francisco art scene. They regularly attract a diverse audience and nurture a sense of community among artists and art lovers. Sobh aims to inspire a new generation of creators while ensuring everyone feels welcome to explore art, regardless of their background.

“My inspiration stems from the beauty of oceans and the mysteries of outer space, captivating me with their unknown realms,” Sobh said.“My goal is to evoke emotion and provoke thought, inviting viewers to connect with their own experiences.”

Visit the Allure Abstract website for more information about Sobh, his art, and future exhibitions. Follow Allure Abstract on Instagram for social media content and important gallery news.





