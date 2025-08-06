Advanced Renal Cell Carcinoma Pipeline Outlook Report 2025: Key 50+ Companies And Breakthrough Therapies Shaping The Future Landscape

DelveInsight's, “Advanced Renal Cell Carcinoma Pipeline Insights 2025” report provides comprehensive insights about 50+ companies and 60+ pipeline drugs in Advanced Renal Cell Carcinoma pipeline landscape. It covers the Advanced Renal Cell Carcinoma Pipeline drug profiles, including clinical and nonclinical stage products. It also covers the Advanced Renal Cell Carcinoma Pipeline Therapeutics assessment by product type, stage, route of administration, and molecule type. It further highlights the inactive pipeline products in this space.

Key Takeaways from the Advanced Renal Cell Carcinoma Pipeline Report



In August 2025, Jiangsu Hansoh Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd . announced a Phase Ib/II clinical study evaluating the safety, efficacy, tolerability, and pharmacokinetic/pharmacodynamic (PK/PD) profiles of HS-10516 in combination with lenvatinib in patients with advanced clear cell renal cell carcinoma (ccRCC) who have progressed after receiving at least one prior line of systemic therapy. The study comprises two distinct phases: a dose exploration phase and a proof-of-concept phase.

In July 2025, Pfizer announced a a phase 3 study randomized trial evaluating the anti-tumor activity and safety of avelumab in combination with axitinib and of sunitinib monotherapy, administered as first-line treatment, in patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma

Advanced Renal Cell Carcinoma Emerging Drugs Profile

Belzutifan: Merck Sharp & Dohme

Belzutifan is an inhibitor of hypoxia-inducible factor 2 alpha (HIF-2a). Belzutifan binds to HIF-2a, and in conditions of hypoxia or impairment of VHL protein function, belzutifan inhibits the HIF-2a-HIF-1ß interaction, leading to reduced transcription and expression of HIF-2a target genes. Currently, the drug is being evaluated in the Phase III stage of its development for the treatment of advanced renal cell carcinoma.

IPI-549: Infinity Pharmaceuticals

Eganelisib is a first-in-class, oral, once-daily, immuno-oncology development candidate that selectively inhibits phosphoinositide-3-kinase gamma (PI3K-gamma). Selective PI3K-gamma inhibition represents a unique and potentially transformative approach within immuno-oncology (I/O), and IPI-549 has the potential to be a first-in-class therapy. Preclinical research conducted by Infinity and academic collaborators demonstrates that IPI-549 works by reprogramming key immune suppressive cells (called M2 macrophages or myeloid derived suppressor cells (MDSCs)) within the tumor microenvironment from a pro-tumor function to an anti-tumor function, decreasing immune suppression and increasing immune activation, ultimately leading to the activation and proliferation of T cells that can attack cancer cells. Currently, the drug is being evaluated in the Phase II stage of its development for the treatment of advanced renal cell carcinoma.

JANX008: Janux Therapeutics

JANX008 is an EGFR-TRACTr that is designed to overcome CRS and known on-target EGFR healthy tissue toxicities. Epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR) is a clinically validated target highly expressed on many solid tumors that are being underserved by current therapies. JANX008 targets EGFR for the treatment of multiple solid cancers including, but not limited to, colorectal cancer (CRC), squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck (SCCHN), non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), and renal cell carcinoma (RCC). Currently, the drug is being evaluated in the Phase I stage of its development for the treatment of advanced renal cell carcinoma.

Advanced Renal Cell Carcinoma Companies

Oral

Intravenous

Subcutaneous

Parenteral Topical

Recombinant fusion proteins

Small molecule

Monoclonal antibody

Peptide

Polymer Gene therapy

Coverage- Global

Table of Content

IntroductionExecutive SummaryAdvanced Renal Cell Carcinoma: OverviewPipeline TherapeuticsTherapeutic AssessmentAdvanced Renal Cell Carcinoma– DelveInsight's Analytical PerspectiveLate Stage Products (Phase III)Belzutifan: Merck Sharp & DohmeDrug profiles in the detailed report.....Mid Stage Products (Phase II)IPI-549: Infinity PharmaceuticalsDrug profiles in the detailed report.....Early Stage Products (Phase I)JANX008: Janux TherapeuticsDrug profiles in the detailed report.....Preclinical and Discovery Stage ProductsDrug Name: Company NameDrug profiles in the detailed report.....Inactive ProductsAdvanced Renal Cell Carcinoma Key CompaniesAdvanced Renal Cell Carcinoma Key ProductsAdvanced Renal Cell Carcinoma- Unmet NeedsAdvanced Renal Cell Carcinoma- Market Drivers and BarriersAdvanced Renal Cell Carcinoma- Future Perspectives and ConclusionAdvanced Renal Cell Carcinoma Analyst ViewsAdvanced Renal Cell Carcinoma Key CompaniesAppendix

About Us

