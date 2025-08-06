ER+/ HER2-VE Breast Cancer Pipeline Outlook Report 2025: Key 20+ Companies And Breakthrough Therapies Shaping The Future Landscape

DelveInsight's, “ER positive, HER2 negative Breast Cancer Pipeline Insight 2025” report provides comprehensive insights about 20+ companies and 25+ pipeline drugs in ER positive, HER2 negative Breast Cancer pipeline landscape. It covers the ER+/ HER2 -ve Breast Cancer pipeline drug profiles, including clinical and nonclinical stage products. It also covers the ER+/ HER2 -ve Breast Cancer therapeutics assessment by product type, stage, route of administration, and molecule type. It further highlights the inactive pipeline products in this space.

In August 2025, Yale University announced a phase II study examining elacestrant in the adjuvant treatment of patients with ER+ breast cancer who test positive for circulating tumor DNA (ctDNA) during the screening period of the trial. Patients with ER+ breast cancer anatomic stage IIB or III at diagnosis who are at least five years from diagnosis and have completed intended course of adjuvant endocrine therapy and are currently off endocrine therapy will be screened with ctDNA testing.

In July 2025, Atossa Therapeutics Inc . announced a study is studying (Z)-endoxifen as a possible treatment for pre-menopausal women with ER+/HER2- breast cancer. (Z)-endoxifen belongs to a group of drugs called selective estrogen receptor modulators or "SERM", which help block estrogen from attaching to cancer cells. This study has two parts: a pharmacokinetic part and a treatment part.

The leading ER+/ HER2 -ve Breast Cancer Companies such as AstraZeneca, Atossa Therapeutics, Inc., Accutar Biotechnology Inc, VelosBio Inc, Merus N.V., Pfizer, Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Eli Lilly and Company, Novartis Pharmaceuticals, Hoffmann-La Roche, Ellipses Pharma, BeiGene and others. Promising ER+/ HER2 -ve Breast Cancer Therapies such as Entinostat, Aromatase Inhibitor (AI) Therapy, cetuximab, cisplatin, Palbociclib 125Mg Tab and others.

ER+/ HER2 -ve Breast Cancer Emerging Drugs Profile

Camizestrant: AstraZeneca

Camizestrant, is a next-generation oral selective estrogen receptor degrader (SERD), as a promising treatment for ER-positive, HER2-negative breast cancer. This drug, developed by AstraZeneca, and has shown significant potential in improving progression-free survival (PFS) compared to the standard treatment with fulvestrant, which has been the mainstay therapy for almost two decades. Camizestrant has demonstrated significant efficacy in clinical trials, particularly the SERENA-2 phase II trial. In this study, camizestrant was compared to fulvestrant, a well-established treatment. Patients receiving camizestrant showed improved progression-free survival (PFS) at doses of 75 mg and 150 mg, with median PFS of 7.2 and 9.2 months, respectively, compared to 3.7 months for those on fulvestrant. This trial also highlighted camizestrant's ability to reduce ESR1-mutant circulating tumor DNA, indicating a strong efficacy in combatting endocrine-resistant tumors. Safety profiles from these studies indicate that camizestrant is generally well-tolerated, with manageable side effects such as fatigue, anemia, and mild visual disturbances. The favorable balance between efficacy and safety has supported the advancement of camizestrant into further phase III trials, like SERENA-4 and SERENA-6, which are exploring its use in combination with CDK4/6 inhibitors for broader clinical application. Currently, the drug is in Phase III stage of its development for the treatment of HER2-negative breast cancer.

(Z)-endoxifen: Atossa Therapeutics, Inc.

(Z)-endoxifen is the most active metabolite of the FDA approved Selective Estrogen Receptor Modulator (SERM), tamoxifen. Studies have demonstrated that the therapeutic effects of tamoxifen are driven in a concentration-dependent manner by (Z)-endoxifen. In addition to its potent anti-estrogen effects, (Z)-endoxifen at higher concentrations has been shown to target PKCβ1, a known oncogenic protein. (Z)-endoxifen also appears to deliver similar or even greater bone agonistic effects while resulting in little or no endometrial proliferative effects compared with tamoxifen. Atossa is developing a proprietary oral formulation of (Z)-endoxifen that does not require liver metabolism to achieve therapeutic concentrations and is encapsulated to bypass the stomach as acidic conditions in the stomach convert a greater proportion of (Z)-endoxifen to the inactive (E)-endoxifen. Atossa's (Z)-endoxifen has been shown to be well tolerated in Phase I studies and in a small Phase II study of women with breast cancer. Currently, the drug is in Phase II stage of its development for the treatment of ER-positive, HER2-negative breast cancer.

AC699: Accutar Biotechnology Inc

AC699 is a potent and selective orally bioavailable, chimeric degrader of estrogen receptor (ER) α, and offers a potential new breast cancer treatment option based on a differentiated mechanism of action as compared to fulvestrant and novel SERDs with deeper ERα degradation as demonstrated in preclinical studies. AC699 is currently being evaluated in an ongoing Phase I clinical study as a single agent for the treatment of ER-positive / HER2-negative locally advanced or metastatic breast cancer. The primary objectives are to evaluate the safety and tolerability of AC699. Secondary and exploratory objectives include pharmacokinetics, preliminary efficacy and pharmacodynamic evaluation. The study uses a 3+3 dose-escalation design, with once-daily oral dosing of AC699 at 100, 200, 300, 400, and 600 mg.

IntroductionExecutive SummaryER+/ HER2-VE Breast Cancer: OverviewPipeline TherapeuticsTherapeutic AssessmentER positive, HER2 negative Breast Cancer– DelveInsight's Analytical PerspectiveLate Stage Products (Phase III)Camizestrant: AstraZenecaDrug profiles in the detailed report.....Mid Stage Products (Phase II)(Z)-endoxifen: Atossa Therapeutics, Inc.Drug profiles in the detailed report.....Early Stage Products (Phase I)AC699: Accutar Biotechnology IncDrug profiles in the detailed report.....Preclinical and Discovery Stage ProductsDrug Name: Company NameDrug profiles in the detailed report.....Inactive ProductsER+/ HER2-VE Breast Cancer Key CompaniesER+/ HER2-VE Breast Cancer Key ProductsER+/ HER2-VE Breast Cancer- Unmet NeedsER+/ HER2-VE Breast Cancer- Market Drivers and BarriersER+/ HER2-VE Breast Cancer- Future Perspectives and ConclusionER+/ HER2-VE Breast Cancer Analyst ViewsER+/ HER2-VE Breast Cancer Key CompaniesAppendix

