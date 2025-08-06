Craig Shults Calls For A Culture Of Lifelong Learning And Second Chances In The Workplace

MENAFN - GetNews)



Craig Shults, Orange County, CA, USA Highlights the Power of Career Pivots and Self-Education in New Feature Interview

Craig Shults, Controller and Chief Financial Officer of JSL Construction, is using his latest spotlight interview to advocate for a culture shift around hiring, training, and leadership-urging employers and professionals alike to support career reinvention and lifelong learning as the new norm.

In a feature-length Q&A and biographical article released this week, Shults shares candid insights from his unconventional path through insurance, sales, and construction, underscoring the importance of self-taught growth, team trust, and learning through doing.

“I didn't go to a top university,” Shults states in the piece.“I earned an Associate's and a Paralegal Certificate. What mattered was getting tools I could use. Real learning starts when you're solving real problems.”

Craig is calling on organisations to reconsider how they view talent and to stop overvaluing linear career paths. According to the UK's Office for National Statistics, nearly 46% of workers are considering a career change in the next 12 months. Yet hiring managers often overlook applicants who don't fit neatly into expected patterns-despite evidence that diverse backgrounds foster stronger problem-solving and adaptability.

“Every pivot I made came with risk,” says Shults.“But it also gave me depth. The idea that someone has to 'tick every box' to get a shot is outdated.”

Shults' message extends to professionals themselves. He believes more people would thrive in new careers if they gave themselves permission to be beginners again.

“Stop waiting for the perfect moment,” he advises.“Take the next step, even if you're unsure. Growth happens outside your comfort zone.”

Key Takeaways from Craig Shults' Interview:



Self-education works. Targeted learning-like Craig's Paralegal Certificate-can lead to strategic decision-making in high-pressure roles.

Diverse paths build stronger leaders. Experience across industries builds empathy, grit, and critical thinking. Presence beats perfection. Steady leadership and mentorship matter more than credentials or image.

Why It Matters Now Research from PwC's 2025 Future of Work report shows that 74% of workers want to learn new skills to remain employable, but only 36% feel supported by their employers. Meanwhile, economic shifts continue to accelerate job transitions, leaving many mid-career professionals struggling with self-doubt and lack of opportunity.

“When we value potential over pedigree, we make room for the kind of innovation and loyalty you can't teach in a classroom,” Shults says.“That starts with hiring differently-and mentoring consistently.”

How You Can Make a Difference

Shults isn't promoting a product or a brand. He's promoting a mindset.

For individuals:



Rethink your limits. Take one class. Ask one question. Apply for one job that stretches you.

Stop chasing titles. Chase work that teaches you something. Mentor someone without a traditional background-because you might change their life.

For employers and leaders:



Look for potential, not perfection.

Offer mentorship and support-especially to those new to the field. Create space for second careers and non-traditional talent.

“Be steady when it's not easy,” Shults says.“That's where leaders are made-and where teams get stronger.”

To read the full interview, visit the website here .

About Craig Shults

Craig Shults is the Controller and CFO at JSL Construction, with a career spanning insurance, sales, and construction. Known for his adaptable leadership style and commitment to lifelong learning, Craig advocates for second chances, self-education, and building trust-driven teams. He holds an Associate's in General Business and a Paralegal Certificate, and supports charitable causes including the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation and Make-A-Wish Foundation.

