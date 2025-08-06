Pulmonary Fibrosis Pipeline Outlook Report 2025: Key 110+ Companies And Breakthrough Therapies Shaping The Future Landscape

DelveInsight's, “Pulmonary Fibrosis Pipeline Insight 2025” report provides comprehensive insights about 110+ companies and 140+ pipeline drugs in Pulmonary Fibrosis pipeline landscape. It covers the Pulmonary Fibrosis Pipeline drug profiles, including clinical and nonclinical stage products. It also covers the Pulmonary Fibrosis Pipeline Therapeutics assessment by product type, stage, route of administration, and molecule type. It further highlights the inactive pipeline products in this space.

Discover the latest drugs and treatment options in the Pulmonary Fibrosis Pipeline. Dive into DelveInsight's comprehensive report today! @ Pulmonary Fibrosis Pipeline Outlook

Key Takeaways from the Pulmonary Fibrosis Pipeline Report



In August 2025, InSilico Medicine Hong Kong Limited announced a clinical trial is to learn about INS018_055 in adults with Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis (IPF). The primary objective is to evaluate the safety and tolerability of INS018_055 orally administered for up to 12 weeks in adult subjects with IPF compared to placebo.

In August 2025, Daewoong Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd conducted a phase 2 study to evaluate the Safety and Efficacy of DWN12088 in Patients With Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis.

DelveInsight's Pulmonary Fibrosis Pipeline report depicts a robust space with 110+ active players working to develop 140+ pipeline therapies for Pulmonary Fibrosis treatment.

The leading Pulmonary Fibrosis Companies such as Bristol-Myers Squibb, Ark Biosciences Inc., PureTech Health, Sarepta Therapeutics, Toray Industries, Inc., Wuhan Optics Valley Vcanbiopharma Co., Ltd., Nitto Denko, Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Endeavor BioMedicines, AstraZeneca, Pulmongene Ltd., BreStem Therapeutics, Nuformix, AbbVie, Saniona and others. Promising Pulmonary Fibrosis Pipeline Therapies such as BMS-986278, Pirfenidone, Etanercept, BI 1839100, CNTO 888 1 mg/kg, Nintedanib, Pirfenidoneone and others.

Stay ahead with the most recent pipeline outlook for Pulmonary Fibrosis. Get insights into clinical trials, emerging therapies, and leading companies with DelveInsight @ Pulmonary Fibrosis Treatment Drugs

Pulmonary Fibrosis Emerging Drugs Profile

BMS-986278: Bristol-Myers Squibb

BMS-986278 is a potential first-in-class, oral, small molecule lysophosphatidic acid receptor 1 (LPA1) antagonist currently being evaluated as a novel antifibrotic treatment for patients with idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis and progressive pulmonary fibrosis. Increased LPA levels and activation of LPA are involved in the pathogenesis of pulmonary fibrosis. BMS-986278 is a potent and complete antagonist of LPA action at LPA1-mediated Gi, Gq, G12, and β-arrestin signaling pathways in both cells heterologously expressing human LPA1 and in primary human lung fibroblasts. The drug is currently in Phase III stage of clinical trial evaluation for the treatment of pulmonary fibrosis.

AK3280: Ark Biosciences Inc.

AK3280 is a next-generation broad-spectrum anti-fibrotic molecule optimized from the marketed drug pirfenidone. It has the ability to modulate multiple pathways and biomarkers closely associated with the fibrotic process, including the expression of fibrosis-related genes and proteins induced by transforming growth factor-beta (TGF-B) and lysophosphatidic acid (LPA). AK3280 works by reducing cell proliferation and inhibiting the synthesis and accumulation of extracellular matrix. Compared to pirfenidone, AK3280 offers advantages in safety and tolerability, with potentially much better clinical efficacy. The drug is currently in Phase II stage of clinical trial evaluation for the treatment of pulmonary fibrosis.

LYT-100: PureTech Health

LYT-100 (deupirfenidone) is currently in development for idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF), which is a rare, progressive and fatal disease. LYT-100 is a deuterated form of pirfenidone and is designed to retain the beneficial pharmacology and clinically-validated efficacy of pirfenidone with a highly differentiated pharmacokinetic (PK) profile. In multiple clinical trials, LYT-100 has demonstrated a favorable tolerability profile, which may keep patients on treatment longer to enable more optimal disease management. The drug is currently in Phase II stage of clinical trial evaluation for the treatment of pulmonary fibrosis.

ARO-MMP7: Sarepta Therapeutics

ARO-MMP7 is an investigational RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutic developed by Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, aimed at treating idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF) by targeting and reducing the expression of matrix metalloproteinase 7 (MMP7). This protein is implicated in the pathogenesis of IPF, contributing to inflammation and fibrosis in the lungs. The drug is currently in Phase I/II stage of clinical trial evaluation for the treatment of pulmonary fibrosis.

TRK-250: Toray Industries, Inc

TRK-250, also known as BNC-1021, is a nucleic acid medicine developed by Toray Industries in collaboration with BONAC Corporation. It is designed to treat Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis (IPF). The drug works by selectively inhibiting the expression of transforming growth factor-beta 1 (TGF-β1), a key protein involved in the fibrotic process at the gene expression level. The drug is currently in Phase I stage of clinical trial evaluation for the treatment of pulmonary fibrosis.

VUM02: Wuhan Optics Valley Vcanbiopharma Co., Ltd.

VUM02 Injection is an innovative therapeutic product developed by Wuhan Optics Valley Vcanbiopharma Co., Ltd. It utilizes human umbilical cord-derived mesenchymal stem cells (hUCT-MSCs). The drug is currently in Phase I stage of clinical trial evaluation for the treatment of pulmonary fibrosis.

The Pulmonary Fibrosis Pipeline Report Provides Insights into



The report provides detailed insights about companies that are developing therapies for the treatment of Pulmonary Fibrosis with aggregate therapies developed by each company for the same.

It accesses the Different therapeutic candidates segmented into early-stage, mid-stage, and late-stage of development for Pulmonary Fibrosis Treatment.

Pulmonary Fibrosis Companies are involved in targeted therapeutics development with respective active and inactive (dormant or discontinued) projects.

Pulmonary Fibrosis Drugs under development based on the stage of development, route of administration, target receptor, monotherapy or combination therapy, a different mechanism of action, and molecular type. Detailed analysis of collaborations (company-company collaborations and company-academia collaborations), licensing agreement and financing details for future advancement of the Pulmonary Fibrosis market

Explore groundbreaking therapies and clinical trials in the Pulmonary Fibrosis Pipeline. Access DelveInsight's detailed report now! @ New Pulmonary Fibrosis Drugs

Pulmonary Fibrosis Companies

Bristol-Myers Squibb, Ark Biosciences Inc., PureTech Health, Sarepta Therapeutics, Toray Industries, Inc., Wuhan Optics Valley Vcanbiopharma Co., Ltd., Nitto Denko, Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Endeavor BioMedicines, AstraZeneca, Pulmongene Ltd., BreStem Therapeutics, Nuformix, AbbVie, Saniona and others.

Pulmonary Fibrosis pipeline report provides the therapeutic assessment of the pipeline drugs by the Route of Administration. Products have been categorized under various ROAs such as



Oral

Intravenous

Subcutaneous

Parenteral Topical

Pulmonary Fibrosis Products have been categorized under various Molecule types such as



Small molecule

Monoclonal antibody

Peptide

Polymer Gene therapy

Unveil the future of Pulmonary Fibrosis Treatment. Learn about new drugs, pipeline developments, and key companies with DelveInsight's expert analysis @ Pulmonary Fibrosis Market Drivers and Barriers

Scope of the Pulmonary Fibrosis Pipeline Report



Coverage- Global

Pulmonary Fibrosis Companies- Bristol-Myers Squibb, Ark Biosciences Inc., PureTech Health, Sarepta Therapeutics, Toray Industries, Inc., Wuhan Optics Valley Vcanbiopharma Co., Ltd., Nitto Denko, Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Endeavor BioMedicines, AstraZeneca, Pulmongene Ltd., BreStem Therapeutics, Nuformix, AbbVie, Saniona and others.

Pulmonary Fibrosis Pipeline Therapies - BMS-986278, Pirfenidone, Etanercept, BI 1839100, CNTO 888 1 mg/kg, Nintedanib, Pirfenidoneone and others.

Pulmonary Fibrosis Therapeutic Assessment by Product Type: Mono, Combination, Mono/Combination Pulmonary Fibrosis Therapeutic Assessment by Clinical Stages: Discovery, Pre-clinical, Phase I, Phase II, Phase III

Get the latest on Pulmonary Fibrosis Therapies and clinical trials. Download DelveInsight's in-depth pipeline report today! @ Pulmonary Fibrosis Companies, Key Products and Unmet Needs

Table of Content

IntroductionExecutive SummaryPulmonary Fibrosis: OverviewTherapeutic AssessmentPulmonary Fibrosis– DelveInsight's Analytical PerspectiveLate Stage Products (Phase III)BMS-986278: Bristol-Myers SquibbDrug profiles in the detailed report.....Mid Stage Products (Phase II)AK3280: Ark Biosciences Inc.Drug profiles in the detailed report.....Early Stage Products (Phase I)VUM02: Wuhan Optics Valley Vcanbiopharma Co., Ltd.Drug profiles in the detailed report.....Preclinical and Discovery Stage ProductsRSBT 001: RS BioTherapeuticsDrug profiles in the detailed report.....Inactive ProductsPulmonary Fibrosis Key CompaniesPulmonary Fibrosis Key ProductsPulmonary Fibrosis- Unmet NeedsPulmonary Fibrosis- Market Drivers and BarriersPulmonary Fibrosis- Future Perspectives and ConclusionPulmonary Fibrosis Analyst ViewsPulmonary Fibrosis Key CompaniesAppendix

About Us

DelveInsight is a leading healthcare-focused market research and consulting firm that provides clients with high-quality market intelligence and analysis to support informed business decisions. With a team of experienced industry experts and a deep understanding of the life sciences and healthcare sectors, we offer customized research solutions and insights to clients across the globe. Connect with us to get high-quality, accurate, and real-time intelligence to stay ahead of the growth curve.