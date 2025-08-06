Usher Syndrome Type 2 Market Poised For Growth With Advancements In RNA And Gene-Based Therapies Delveinsight

MENAFN - GetNews)



"Usher Syndrome Type 2 Market Insight, Epidemiology and Market Forecast - 2032"The Usher Syndrome Type 2 market is poised for significant growth and transformation, driven by increasing disease awareness, rising healthcare spending globally, and a robust pipeline of emerging therapeutic candidates targeting this rare genetic disorder that affects both hearing and vision.

DelveInsight's " Usher Syndrome Type 2 Market Insight, Epidemiology And Market Forecast - 2032 " report delivers comprehensive insights into the Usher Syndrome Type 2 treatment landscape, historical and forecasted epidemiology, as well as market trends across the United States, EU4 countries (Germany, Spain, Italy, and France), the United Kingdom, and Japan. The report provides detailed analysis of current treatment practices, emerging drugs, market share of individual therapies, and forecasted market size from 2019 to 2032.

Recent Updates:



As of July 2025, SepulBio, a new business unit launched by Théa, continues clinical development of ultevursen , an RNA therapy targeting exon 13 mutations in the USH2A gene. In December 2024, the company announced dosing the first patient in its LUNA Phase 2b clinical trial for ultevursen.

In July 2025, the Foundation Fighting Blindness launched the RUSH2A natural history study for people with mutations in the USH2A gene , with more than 100 patients enrolled at approximately 20 sites in the US, Canada, and Europe. This study aims to better understand the course of vision loss in people with USH2A mutations to help researchers design successful clinical trials for potential therapies. A comprehensive review published in June 2025 provided updates on new preclinical models of Usher syndrome , with particular focus on induced pluripotent stem cells and new organoid approaches.

Discover recent advancements in the Usher Syndrome Type 2 treatment landscape

Usher Syndrome Type 2 Market Outlook

According to DelveInsight's analysis, the Usher Syndrome Type 2 market in the 7MM is expected to experience significant growth during the study period from 2019 to 2032, reflecting the evolving therapeutic landscape for this complex genetic condition.

Furthermore, the United States represents the largest Usher Syndrome Type 2 market across the 7MM, mainly due to the largest diagnosed prevalent cases, robust regulatory frameworks, and greater diagnostic awareness. This trend is expected to continue during the forecast period.

Download the Usher Syndrome Type 2 Market report to understand which factors are driving the therapeutic market

Usher Syndrome Type 2 Epidemiology

Usher Syndrome Type 2 represents the most prevalent subtype of Usher syndrome, accounting for more than 60% of all Usher Syndrome cases. With an estimated prevalence of approximately 2.2 per 100,000 individuals, Usher Syndrome Type 2 is significantly more common than Type 1, with studies showing a 2:3 ratio between Usher Syndrome Type 1 and Usher Syndrome Type 2. The condition may be underdiagnosed compared to Usher Syndrome Type 1 due to its less severe initial presentation, potentially making it up to three times as common as Type 1.

Among the 7MM, the US had the highest Usher syndrome prevalent cases in 2023, with more than 20,000 cases , which are expected to increase during the forecast period.

Discover evolving trends in the Usher Syndrome Type 2 patient pool forecasts

Usher Syndrome Type 2 Treatment Landscape

The current Usher Syndrome Type 2 treatment landscape relies on symptomatic management rather than curative therapies, with cochlear implants dominating the market alongside hearing aids and supportive visual rehabilitation strategies, as no FDA-approved treatments exist specifically for USH2A-related vision loss.

However, the emerging therapeutic pipeline shows significant promise, led by RNA-based therapies such as SepulBio's ultevursen, which targets exon 13 mutations in the USH2A gene and is currently advancing through Phase 2b clinical trials after receiving FDA fast-track designation.

The field is rapidly evolving toward gene therapy approaches, including CRISPR/Cas9-based gene editing for precise genetic correction, dual-vector gene therapy systems to overcome the challenges posed by USH2A's large coding sequence, and non-viral delivery methods using DNA nanoparticles with hyaluronic acid nanospheres that received $1.6 million in NIH funding.

This shift from purely supportive care to potentially curative treatments represents a transformative period in the USH2 treatment landscape, with multiple investigational therapies targeting the underlying genetic causes rather than just managing symptoms.

Looking ahead, the Usher Syndrome Type 2 market faces both significant opportunities and challenges. Key market barriers include the rarity of the condition, complex genetic nature requiring sophisticated therapeutic approaches, and limited treatment options currently available. However, unmet medical needs present substantial opportunities for innovative companies developing targeted therapies.

The report's 8-year forecast through 2032 indicates sustained market evolution driven by advancing scientific understanding, improved diagnostic capabilities, and emerging therapeutic innovations. Reimbursement considerations and economically attractive market opportunities are expected to influence development priorities and market access strategies.

DelveInsight's analysis emphasizes that despite current treatment limitations, substantial opportunities exist for developing more effective therapeutic options that can address both the hearing and vision components of Usher Syndrome Type 2. As research continues and clinical understanding advances, the market is positioned for significant transformation through innovative treatment approaches and improved patient outcomes across all seven major markets through 2032.

Table of Contents

1. Key Insights

2. Executive Summary of Usher Syndrome Type 2

3. Competitive Intelligence Analysis for Usher Syndrome Type 2

4. Usher Syndrome Type 2 Market Overview at a Glance

5. Usher Syndrome Type 2: Disease Background and Overview

6. Usher Syndrome Type 2 Patient Journey

7. Usher Syndrome Type 2 Epidemiology and Patient Population

8. Treatment Algorithm, Current Treatment, and Medical Practices

9. Usher Syndrome Type 2 Unmet Needs

10. Key Endpoints of Usher Syndrome Type 2 Treatment

11. Usher Syndrome Type 2 Marketed Products

12. Usher Syndrome Type 2 Emerging Therapies

13. Usher Syndrome Type 2: Seven Major Market Analysis

14. Attribute analysis

15. 7MM: Market Outlook

16. Access and Reimbursement Overview of Usher Syndrome Type 2

17. KOL Views

18. Usher Syndrome Type 2 Market Drivers

19. Usher Syndrome Type 2 Market Barriers

20. Appendix

21. DelveInsight Capabilities

22. Disclaimer

23. About DelveInsight

