Walstreamz Introduces Done-For-You Walmart Automation For E-Commerce Sellers

MENAFN - GetNews)Walstreamz , a digital marketing and automation agency founded in 2019, has announced the launch of its Walmart Automation service. This turnkey solution is designed to help sellers break into Walmart's fast-growing online marketplace without getting stuck in setup, product research, or platform logistics.

Walmart Marketplace has become a strong channel for third-party sellers, but managing its systems can be a bit challenging, especially for newbies and busy professionals. From approval delays to inventory management and advertising, the complexity often keeps new sellers from scaling effectively. Walstreamz aims to solve this with a fully managed Walmart Automation model that takes care of the details.

Clients can receive full support with account creation, business verification, and activation, ensuring their store is up and running with minimal delay. Using market data and proven strategies, Walstreamz identifies profitable SKUs and builds listings tailored to Walmart's unique ranking system.

Real-time syncing between store inventory and fulfillment partners ensures fast shipping and eliminates overselling issues. Moreover, Walstreamz runs managed ad campaigns through Walmart's ad platform, helping new stores gain visibility and drive early sales.

Each seller is provided with a centralized dashboard that tracks revenue, ad performance, inventory status, and profit margins, which are accessible at any time.

The company built its Walmart Automation service for entrepreneurs who want to grow on Walmart but don't have the time or desire to master every backend detail. It's ideal for:



Amazon or Shopify sellers looking to diversify

First-time e-commerce sellers

Digital agencies managing client storefronts Investors seeking passive revenue through automation

About Walstreamz

Headquartered in Piscataway, New Jersey, Walstreamz is a digital marketing and automation firm specializing in e-commerce growth. With a team of over 50 professionals, the agency offers services across Amazon, Walmart, Shopify, TikTok Shop, and YouTube. They help clients create fully automated online businesses with custom strategy, fulfillment integration, and hands-off scaling solutions.

To learn more, visit the Walmart Automation page on the Walstreamz website.