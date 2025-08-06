MENAFN - GetNews)



A compassionate caregiver assists a senior in a wheelchair within the comfort of a bright, peaceful home. Devoted Care Services continues its commitment to exceptional senior home care in Camarillo, CA-empowering aging adults to live safely and independently with dignity and trusted support Care Services reaffirms its commitment to providing compassionate senior home care in Camarillo, CA. Led by Marivic Diswe, the agency continues to offer personalized care plans tailored to each client's needs-from daily support to post-operative and 24-hour care. With a team of skilled, vetted caregivers, Devoted Care Services empowers seniors to age safely and comfortably at home while giving families peace of mind and dependable support.

Camarillo, CA - Devoted Care Services, a leading provider of in-home senior care, today reaffirmed its dedication to the Camarillo community. Under the leadership of Marivic Diswe, the organization continues its mission to deliver compassionate and professional care, enabling local seniors to live safely and comfortably in their own homes. This ongoing commitment addresses the growing demand for reliable and personalized care solutions for the region's aging population.

As more seniors express a strong desire to age in place, families are increasingly seeking trustworthy support to help their loved ones maintain their independence. Devoted Care Services fills this crucial role by offering a comprehensive suite of services designed to meet a wide range of needs. The organization's continued presence in Camarillo provides a vital resource for families navigating the complexities of elder care, ensuring their loved ones receive the support they need while remaining in a familiar and cherished environment.

One of the primary benefits of the service is its highly personalized approach. Devoted Care Services understands that every individual has unique requirements and preferences. Therefore, they develop customized care plans that range from assistance with daily activities, such as meal preparation and light housekeeping, to more specialized support, including post-operative care and 24-hour home care. This tailored senior home care in Camarillo, CA, not only supports physical well-being but also enhances the client's overall quality of life by fostering independence and preserving their dignity.

Furthermore, the service provides invaluable peace of mind for families. Entrusting the care of a loved one to another person requires a high level of confidence. Devoted Care Services addresses this by employing a team of rigorously screened, trained, and compassionate caregivers. Families can rest assured that their loved ones are in capable and caring hands, allowing them to balance their responsibilities without the constant worry that can accompany caring for an aging relative.

"Our mission has always been to treat every client like a member of our own family," said Marivic Diswe, founder of Devoted Care Services. "We are dedicated to providing the highest standard of Camarillo, CA senior care at home because we believe everyone deserves to age with dignity, comfort, and joy in the place they know and love best. Our commitment to the Camarillo community is stronger than ever."

Devoted Care Services remains a steadfast partner for families throughout Camarillo and the surrounding areas. By focusing on a client-centered model of care, the organization ensures that seniors not only receive essential support but also thrive in their home environment. Families seeking more information about developing a personalized care plan are encouraged to contact the Devoted Care Services team.

For more information about Devoted Care Services and their senior home care in Camarillo, CA , please visit their website at .

About Devoted Care Services:

Devoted Care Services is a premier provider of senior home care in Camarillo, CA, and the surrounding communities. The company specializes in creating customized care plans delivered by a team of highly trained, screened, and dedicated caregivers. By offering a range of services from companionship and assistance with daily tasks to more comprehensive personal care, Devoted Care Services acts as a trusted partner for families, ensuring their loved ones receive the highest quality of life and support in the comfort of their own homes.