Florida Residents Save At Hilton Tampa Downtown Home To The City's Newest Italian Eatery, Che Vita

TAMPA, FL - Whether you're craving a rooftop pool day, a vibrant night out, or a taste of Tampa's newest culinary gem, Hilton Tampa Downtown invites Florida residents to enjoy a local staycation-made better with exclusive savings.

Now through August 31, Florida locals can book the Florida Resident Offer and soak up the last days of summer with 20% off the best available rate and 50% off parking-perfect for closing out the summer.

Ideally located in the heart of the city, Hilton Tampa Downtown is steps from the Riverwalk, Amalie Arena, and the Florida Aquarium-and accessible via the complimentary TECO Line Streetcar, which stops right by the hotel. While on-property, guests can also savor the flavors of Che Vita , the hotel's new signature restaurant. Blending the soul of Southern Italy with the spirit of Tampa, Che Vita offers a dynamic place to gather over handmade pastas, wood-fired Neapolitan pizzas, and classic Italian cocktails-all crafted with a focus on simplicity, seasonality, and genuine hospitality. With its bold flavors, seasonal menus, and elevated-yet-inviting ambiance, Che Vita brings fresh energy to the downtown dining scene-perfect for brunch, date night, or a late lunch with family or friends.

The Florida resident offer details include:



20% Off Best Available Rate

50% Off Parking

Rate Code: FL50 Book Now: Click Here to Reserv

Whether you're exploring the city, relaxing by the rooftop pool, or indulging in a curated Italian meal at Che Vita, Hilton Tampa Downtown makes it easy to stay and savor all that Tampa has to offer.

For more information visit .

About Hilton Tampa Downtown

Hilton Tampa Downtown is a contemporary, full-service hotel located in the heart of the city, just steps from the Tampa Riverwalk, Amalie Arena, the Tampa Convention Center, and downtown's top dining, shopping, and cultural attractions. The hotel features 520 guest rooms and suites, over 30,000 square feet of flexible meeting space, a resort-style rooftop pool, a 24-hour fitness center, and elevated dining experiences. Whether visiting for business or leisure, Hilton Tampa Downtown offers a convenient, comfortable, and stylish stay in the center of it all.

About Che Vita by Hilton Tampa Downtown

Located within the Hilton Tampa Downtown, Che Vita offers an immersive journey into Southern Italy's rich culinary traditions. Under the guidance of Complex Executive Chef James King-a Le Cordon Bleu London graduate and certified Master Pizzaiolo from Naples-Che Vita presents a menu that honors time-honored recipes while embracing modern culinary techniques. Executive Chef King's commitment to sourcing local ingredients ensures that each dish reflects both authenticity and innovation. From morning espresso to evening aperitivo, guests are invited to experience the warmth of Italian hospitality in a setting that celebrates the art of 'dolce far niente'-the sweetness of doing nothing-and encourages guests to slow down and savor life's simple pleasures.