Integrated Electrical Contracting Wins 2025 Quality Business Award For Best Electrician In The Shire Of Augusta-Margaret River, WA

Integrated Electrical Contracting has been honoured to win the 2025 Quality Business Award for Best Electrician in the Shire of Augusta-Margaret River, recognising the company's outstanding commitment to excellence, customer satisfaction, and expert electrical solutions.

With a strong reputation for professionalism and technical expertise, Integrated Electrical Contracting has become a trusted name for residential, commercial, and industrial electrical services throughout the southwest region. Known for their reliability, attention to detail, and prompt service, the team consistently delivers high- quality workmanship tailored to the unique needs of each and every client.

Based in Margaret River and servicing all of Western Australia, Integrated Electrical Contracting delivers complete electrical, solar, battery, EV charging, air-conditioning, security, and communication solutions for residential, commercial, and industrial clients. Their end-to-end services cover design, installation, upgrades, maintenance, and fault-finding. Offering a holistic, reliable approach to every job.

Customers consistently praise Integrated Electrical Contracting for their exceptional workmanship and professionalism. One satisfied client shared,“Integrated Electrical did all the electrical work on our new build, including security cameras and solar with batteries”, highlighting the company's broad service capabilities. Others commend the team as“Absolutely first rate, very efficient, friendly and highly professional”, while another noted,“Integrated Electrical installed solar and batteries on our new home.

Exceptional service throughout the process. Highly recommended.” These glowing reviews reflect the company's commitment to delivering high-quality, comprehensive electrical solutions with outstanding customer care to their customers.

The Quality Business Awards honours businesses that reach an average quality score of 95% or higher over the previous year. In order to be considered for this award the business must have great customer reviews from more than three various platforms.

Businesses that have maintained the very best reputations and records over numerous years with few complaints will score very highly. Businesses that respond to the majority of client comments and reviews consistently will also be viewed very highly. Finally, these businesses must lead themselves with the utmost integrity and regularly give back to the community. All of which Integrated Electrical Contracting continue to deliver on.

A Quality Business Award is the seal of quality and acknowledges a true dedication to providing a quality product and exceptional customer service.

For more information on Integrated Electrical Contracting, please visit: