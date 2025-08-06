Soar Into A World Of Friendship, Fun, And Feline Feats With“Miso And Kili's Flying Adventures: The Whisker City Air Race”

Whiskers up and engines on! Award-winning children's book author J.M. Chrismer invites young readers on a high-flying, heartwarming journey in her latest release,“Miso and Kili's Flying Adventures: The Whisker City Air Race.” Bursting with color, charm, and sky-high excitement, this enchanting tale takes flight across vibrant landscapes and through unforgettable adventures, teaching timeless values along the way.

Set in the bustling and imaginative Whisker City, this delightful book follows feline duo Miso and Kili as they compete in the annual“Whisker City Air Race.” Alongside quirky and lovable teams like the mischievous Alley Cats, carefree Island Cats, and the ever-cool Gelato Kitties, readers are whisked across stunning scenes from the Catfish Ocean to the Golden Paw Desert and the magical Yarn Ball Rolling Hills.

But the race isn't just about speed. As tensions rise and alliances are tested, Miso and Kili must rely on their wits, their bond, and their belief in fairness to navigate surprise challenges and unexpected rival antics. With the odds stacked against them, can they find victory not just on the finish line, but in the friendships they forge?

Readers and reviewers alike are praising the book's vibrant storytelling and uplifting message:

“A fast-paced, imaginative adventure that had me grinning from start to finish... the best victories happen when we lift each other up.” - Jason C. Edwards, Amazon reviewer

“Fun adventure packed with cute cat characters, exciting air races, and amazing artwork... teaches about teamwork, fairness, and friendship.” - Jaren Johnson, Amazon reviewer

Perfect for children ages 4–10, Miso and Kili's Flying Adventures: The Whisker City Air Race combines whimsical storytelling with valuable life lessons about teamwork, perseverance, and the true meaning of winning.

Whether you're a young reader or simply young at heart, this sky-high adventure promises a purrfectly delightful ride! Available now on Kindle or in paperback on Amazon and misokili .

Watch the official Miso and Kili's Flying Adventures: The Whisker City Air Race book trailer now on YouTube! Get a sneak peek at the colorful characters, breathtaking racecourse, and the pawsitively thrilling journey that awaits.

About the Author

J.M. Chrismer is an award-winning children's book author whose stories ignite curiosity, compassion, and creativity in young readers. With accolades including the Literary Titan Gold Book Award, the Pencraft Award, and Readers' Favorite Book Award, Chrismer is known for seamlessly weaving educational facts, moral lessons, and vivid imagination into her books.

A corporate flight attendant for over a decade, Chrismer has traveled the world, drawing inspiration from the people, places, and cultures she's encountered. Her passion for adventure and storytelling took wing with the beloved Miso and Kili's Flying Adventures series, a celebration of courage, camaraderie, and cats.

Through her books, she encourages children to dream big, explore widely, and grow with heart. Learn more about the book series, the author, and get exclusive merch at misokili .