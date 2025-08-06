Author's New Non-Fiction Memoir Book Receives A Warm Literary Welcome

Readers' Favorite announces the review of the Non-Fiction - Memoir book "Don't Cry in America" by Antonio Russo and Tonya Russo Hamilton, currently available at .

"Reviewed By Carol Thompson for Readers' Favorite

Don't Cry in America is a memoir that chronicles Antonio Russo's extraordinary journey from a small, poverty-stricken town in southern Italy to becoming one of America's most celebrated high school wrestling coaches. Co-written with his daughter, Tonya Russo Hamilton, the book exemplifies the transformative power of sport. The narrative begins with Antonio's early life in Roccarainola, Italy, where he grew up in hardship but surrounded by a close-knit family. At the age of ten, he was sent alone to America, a traumatic experience that shaped his determination to succeed. The memoir vividly recounts his struggles as an immigrant, from navigating cultural barriers to enduring loneliness and adversity. Yet, his discovery of wrestling becomes a metaphor for his life. It's a sport that allows him to channel his aggression, find purpose, and ultimately thrive.

The book is filled with cultural details, particularly the role of food in Italian-American life, which is a comforting thread throughout Antonio's story. The inclusion of family recipes adds a personal touch, inviting readers to experience the flavors of his heritage. Written in a conversational, first-person narrative, the memoir captures Antonio's charismatic storytelling style, making the reader feel as though they are sitting across from him, listening to his tales. The Italian dialogue, interspersed with English, adds depth to the narrative. Don't Cry in America is a story of perseverance, family, and the human spirit. It is a must-read for anyone seeking inspiration, a deeper understanding of the immigrant experience, or simply a heartfelt story of triumph against the odds. Antonio Russo and Tonya Russo Hamilton offer a tale of true grit and perseverance that is unlike any book you'll ever read."

