MENAFN - GetNews) AI Research Leader in Hong Kong and Chief of AI at Strevio outlines the framework for data-driven organizational transformation

As businesses worldwide grapple with the exponential growth of data and the integration of artificial intelligence into their operations, Boris Kriuk, acclaimed AI Research Leader in Hong Kong and Chief of AI at Strevio, has shaped a comprehensive framework for what he calls the "Data Centric Business of the Future" – a multi-layered architectural approach that promises to revolutionize how organizations leverage their most valuable asset: data.

Speaking at the recent Google Cloud meet-up, Kriuk outlined his vision for a modern data architecture that transforms raw information into strategic business advantage. "We're moving beyond traditional data management into an era where every business decision, every customer interaction, and every operational process is fundamentally data-driven," Kriuk explained. "The organizations that master the multi-layered approach will define the competitive landscape of tomorrow."

The Foundation of Tomorrow's Enterprise

Kriuk's framework begins with what he terms the "Data Foundation Level" – the infrastructure for collecting and storing information from diverse sources including IoT devices, customer touchpoints, and external data feeds. "Quality at the foundational layer isn't negotiable," Kriuk emphasized. "Everything else in the organization depends on the integrity and accessibility of this data foundation."

Building upon this foundation, Kriuk describes "Data Processing and Integration Level" where raw information is transformed into actionable intelligence. The layer includes advanced ETL processes and data warehousing that create what he calls a "single source of truth" for the entire organization.

AI-Powered Operational Intelligence

Perhaps most innovatively, Kriuk's framework incorporates an "Operational Intelligence Level" featuring an AI-powered assistant, preferably a chatbot, equipped with Retrieval-Augmented Generation (RAG) capabilities. The system doesn't just answer questions – it provides contextual, policy-aware responses that guide users through complex business processes.

"Imagine having an AI assistant that not only knows every document in your organization but understands your business policies, compliance requirements, and operational procedures," Kriuk illustrated. "This isn't science fiction – it's the operational reality we're building today at Strevio."

Strategic Insights Through Advanced Analytics

The framework's "Analytics and Insights Level" employs AI algorithms to transform processed data into strategic intelligence. Kriuk explains that the vision goes beyond traditional business intelligence to include predictive and prescriptive analytics that anticipate market changes and recommend optimal responses.

"We're not just looking at what happened last quarter," Kriuk noted. "We're using AI to predict market shifts, customer behavior changes, and operational bottlenecks before they impact the business."

Security and Governance at the Core

Recognizing the critical importance of data security and privacy, Kriuk's architecture includes "User Access and Hierarchy Level" that ensures appropriate data access while maintaining strict security protocols. The system leverages microservices architecture with privately deployed AI models that adapts to different user roles and responsibilities, from executives accessing strategic dashboards to frontline employees using AI assistants for daily tasks.

The Competitive Advantage

Under Kriuk's leadership at Strevio, these principles are already being implemented with measurable results. "When every level of your organization is connected through intelligent data flows, you achieve a level of organizational agility that was previously impossible," Kriuk observed.

As AI technology continues to evolve, Kriuk predicts that the organizations embracing the data-centric approach will emerge as highly efficient tomorrow's market leaders. "We're at an inflection point," he concluded. "The businesses that recognize data as their most strategic asset and architect their operations accordingly will define the next decade of commercial success."

Kriuk's framework represents a paradigm shift from traditional business models to truly intelligent, responsive organizations capable of adapting to market changes in real-time while maintaining the human insight that drives innovation.