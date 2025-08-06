MENAFN - GetNews)



Webster Home Care has relaunched their website with a cleaner design, quicker navigation, and a new Hyannis page that gathers local services, team contacts, and resources in one place.

Hyannis, MA - Webster Home Care today rolled out a completely rebuilt version of their website, giving families a faster, clearer route to the home-care assistance they need. The relaunch brings a fresh visual style, lighter pages that load in seconds, and a re-ordered site menu that helps visitors reach key information with fewer clicks.

A modern color palette, larger fonts, and mobile-friendly layouts make the updated site easier on the eyes and quicker to browse on any device. Service categories such as Adult Foster Care, skilled nursing, and home health-aide visits are now grouped by need, and every page carries a single-click“Coontact Us” button so families can connect with care coordinators in moments. Early user testing shows pages load twice as fast as before, cutting average load time to under two seconds even on cellular connections.

With families often needing urgent and reliable assistance, the redesigned website ensures a seamless experience for users - cutting down wait times and simplifying navigation, so vital information is always just a few clicks away. The site's improved accessibility features make it easier for seniors and caregivers with varying needs to browse content comfortably.

The centrepiece of the project is websterhc/home-care-services-hyannis/ , a location page created exclusively for residents of Hyannis and the wider Mid-Cape region. The hub lists locally available programs, introduces the nurses and aides who serve the area, and gives direct links to driving directions, phone contacts, and downloadable guides.

Webster Home Care's commitment to clear information goes beyond design. The rebuilt site includes an education library on aging at home, nutrition, and chronic-disease management, plus a news feed highlighting community events and caregiver job openings.

About Webster Home Care

Webster Home Care is an agency that delivers full in-home support across Massachusetts. Services include Adult Foster Care under MassHealth, skilled nursing visits, companion care, and daily-living assistance tailored to each client's goals.