Author's New Book“The Hotel Coma” Receives A Warm Literary Welcome

"Reviewed By Pikasho Deka for Readers' Favorite

Author Babak Zamanian brings readers an absorbing short mystery with The Hotel Coma. A wealthy financier funds the experimental Project Coma Camp, seeking to examine neural activity during rest, and puts himself among the first group of volunteers. Mr. Armstrong backs Professor Newman's groundbreaking Hybernax pills that slow down one's metabolism to ensure a person's sleep cycle can last for days. These strangers come from varied backgrounds. From social media influencers to preachers, each member of the group brings their own baggage to the sleep hotel. However, unbeknownst to others, two of them are former lovers, while one of them is married to the nurse. An escalating chain of events has three of them suffering brain damage in different conditions. How will the others navigate the disaster?

Author Babak Zamanian infuses a healthy dose of mystery and intrigue into this suspense-filled short story. The Hotel Coma is for anyone who loves unpredictable tales with morally grey characters you don't really want to root for, but find immense enjoyment in following their antics. Zamanian doesn't take much time to get the plot moving. From the very first page, you find yourself dropped into an engrossing narrative that introduces each major character with a brief backstory. Father Noah, Yousef, and Nora were probably my favorite characters from the bunch. I also enjoyed Tina's shifting loyalties. The ending leaves a couple of plot threads ambiguous, inviting readers to ponder the fates of some of these characters on their own. If you're looking for a short story to dive into, I heartily recommend The Hotel Coma: A Story Between Sleep and Silence."

