Acquisell Launches Innovative Platform To Transform Business Exit Strategies For Owners

MENAFN - GetNews) AcquiSell, the AI-powered M&A marketplace, is transforming the way business owners sell by offering a discreet, zero-cost platform to connect directly with serious institutional buyers, including private equity firms, family offices, and strategic acquirers looking for quality opportunities.

Designed specifically for profitable businesses earning over $500K in annual profit, AcquiSell enables sellers to bypass the inefficiencies and outdated practices of traditional brokers and public listing platforms. With a rapidly growing buyer network and a tech-driven matching system, AcquiSell ensures that business owners receive better-quality offers, faster.

“Our mission is simple; to help business owners get the best deal possible with none of the noise or wasted time,” said Vlad Rascanu, Founder and CEO of AcquiSell.“We've built a platform where serious buyers meet serious sellers, without the sale-side fees, fluff, or friction.”

A Modern M&A Solution for Serious Business Owners

Unlike public marketplaces that attract unqualified buyers or traditional brokers who charge hefty upfront fees, AcquiSell is designed for business owners who are ready to exit and want a streamlined, private, and high-leverage process.

Key differentiators include:



Institutional Buyer Network: AcquiSell has onboarded thousands of vetted private equity firms, family offices, and strategic buyers actively searching for acquisition targets.

Zero Seller Fees: AcquiSell is completely free for business owners - no listing fees, retainers, or commissions on the sell side.

Private, Confidential Listings: Listings are never made public. Only pre-qualified buyers who have signed NDAs can view the details.

AI-Powered Buyer Matching: Sellers are paired with relevant buyers based on acquisition criteria, geography, size, and industry, increasing the chances of closing quickly and at a strong multiple. Hands-On Support: While tech-enabled, AcquiSell still offers real human support to help sellers navigate every step of the process.

For Owners Ready to Exit or Open to the Right Strategic Offer

While AcquiSell is built for sellers who are serious about exiting, it also supports business owners who are open to considering a sale if the right strategic or financial offer comes their way. This approach helps unlock hidden deal flow in an increasingly competitive buyer environment.

“Many business owners are approached directly by buyers with vague interest or unclear intent,” added Rascanu.“AcquiSell flips the script, giving business owners control, privacy, and access to qualified buyers who are prepared to act.”