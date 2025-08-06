Italian & Mediterranean Luxury Lands In Soho: CASASALVO Opens Its Doors Under Chef Salvo Lo Castro
“Delicious food, impeccable service, and a truly welcoming atmosphere. Every detail was thoughtfully crafted with love and passion.”
Among the standout dishes earning early praise: the Lamb Chop Premium Colorado, lauded for its perfect char and melt-in-your-mouth tenderness, and the indulgent Fettuccine CASASALVO - an instant signature.
CASASALVO represents the pinnacle of Chef Salvo's storied culinary journey - a journey that spans continents, decades, and an elite global clientele. As his fourth location in New York City and his first full-scale restaurant, CASASALVO is not just a new chapter - it's a statement. Building upon the success of his beloved CASASALVO Café locations across Manhattan, this flagship establishment offers a fully immersive fine dining experience, where every detail reflects the refinement, passion, and prestige that define Chef Salvo's legacy.
Meet the Chef Behind the Magic
Chef Salvo Lo Castro is no ordinary chef - he has served as a personal chef to Pope Benedict XVI and Pope John Paul II, and has catered to elite global clientele including Rolex, Dolce & Gabbana, and Tom Cruise.
“[Chef] Salvo is not just a chef, he is an artist.”
Born in Catania, Sicily, Chef Salvo's love for cooking was sparked in his youth, shaped by his family's hazelnut farm and his grandmother's bustling rotisserie. He trained at the prestigious Giovanni Falcone Institute and honed his skills in the grand hotels of Taormina, including the San Domenico Palace and Mazzarò Sea Palace. With over 1.1 million Instagram followers and a loyal fanbase across Europe and the U.S., Chef Salvo has earned international recognition for merging fine dining excellence with authentic Mediterranean warmth.
CASASALVO Restaurant
195 Spring Street, New York, NY 10012
(212) 334-1013
casasalvonyc
Hours of Operation:
Lunch: Tuesday – Sunday 11:30am – 2:30pm
Dinner: Monday – Sunday 5:00om – 11:30pm
