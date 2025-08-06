Author's“Moonchild Rising” New Book Receives A Warm Literary Welcome

Readers' Favorite announces the review of the Fiction - Science Fiction book "Moonchild Rising" by B. Ward Powers, Marti Ward, currently available at .

Readers' Favorite is one of the largest book review and award contest sites on the Internet. They have earned the respect of renowned publishers like Random House, Simon & Schuster, and Harper Collins, and have received the "Best Websites for Authors" and "Honoring Excellence" awards from the Association of Independent Authors. They are also fully accredited by the BBB (A+ rating), which is a rarity among Book Review and Book Award Contest companies.

"Reviewed By Paul Zietsman for Readers' Favorite

Moonchild Rising by B. Ward Powers and Marti Ward tells the story of Irene Pennington, a quiet and capable young woman born and raised in the colonies on the moon, now attempting to build a new life and career on Earth. With a traumatic past and an unusual upbringing, Irene steps into a role at the South Kent Special Care Facility, where both subtle prejudice and complex human behavior quickly become part of her daily reality. What begins as a personal journey of finding belonging soon becomes layered with undercurrents of sabotage, distrust, and the psychological tensions of life among people who are far from ordinary. The novel is spread across five distinct but connected books, building a slow-burning tale that blends science fiction with workplace drama, psychological depth, and a surprisingly grounded sense of future realism.

This is a thoughtful, well-structured read with a voice and rhythm that echo the golden age of science fiction. B. Ward Powers and Marti Ward present a world that isn't interested in dazzling the reader with gimmicks, but rather in peeling back layers of character, ethics, and perception. Irene's perspective as a so-called“moonchild” gives the reader a lens through which to reflect on deeper questions of identity, bias, and what it means to be strong. The writing is measured and deliberate - no rush, just confident storytelling. And while the world is filled with future tech and space-age systems, it's the human dynamics that carry the weight. Moonchild Rising is science fiction with heart and intellect, told with more concern over substance than spectacle."

You can learn more about B. Ward Powers, Marti Ward and "Moonchild Rising" at where you can read reviews and the author's biography, as well as connect with the author directly or through their website and social media pages.