Italy To Witness Sale Of More Than 64 Thousand Units Of Construction Equipment By 2030 Arizton

"Italy Construction Equipment Market Research Report by Arizton"The Industry Analysis Report Provides Market Trends, Drivers, Opportunities, Competitive Outlook, Market Size, Sales, and Growth Forecast for 2025-2030

According to Arizton latest research report, the Italy Construction Equipment Market is growing at a CAGR of 4.55% during 2024-2030.

Report Scope:

MARKET SIZE- VOLUME (2030): 64.46 Thousand Units

MARKET SIZE- VOLUME (2024): 49.36 Thousand Units

CAGR- VOLUME (2024-2030): 4.55%

MARKET SIZE- REVENUE (2030): USD 2.04 Billion

HISTORIC YEAR: 2021-2023

BASE YEAR: 2024

FORECAST YEAR: 2025-2030

EQUIPMENT TYPE: Earthmoving Equipment, Road Construction Equipment, Material Handling Equipment, and Other Equipment

END-USERS: Construction, Mining, Manufacturing, and Others

Italy Strengthens Its Shift Toward a Green Hydrogen Fuel-Based Economy as a Central Strategy to Achieve Net-Zero Emissions Target

Italy is actively positioning itself at the forefront of Europe's hydrogen economy by advancing its National Hydrogen Strategy, which aims to integrate hydrogen as a key component of the country's future energy mix. With a planned investment of over $11 billion by 2030, supported by EU funds and private capital, the Italian government is accelerating the deployment of electrolyzer capacity, hydrogen infrastructure, and R&D initiatives.

The development of Hydrogen Valleys, the integration of hydrogen into gas grids, and the expansion of hydrogen refueling stations are key enablers of this transition. Backed by the National Recovery and Resilience Plan (PNRR), Italy is focusing on green hydrogen adoption across transportation, industrial, and energy sectors. In line with this momentum, global OEMs like JCB and Caterpillar are set to introduce hydrogen-powered construction equipment in the Italian market by 2025, highlighting the growing demand for low-emission technologies in the region.

Strong Crane Demand in Italy Backed by LNG Infrastructure Expansion and Strategic Industrial Development

Italy is witnessing sustained growth in crane demand in 2025, fueled by the expansion of LNG-related infrastructure and ongoing industrial development across the country. With strategic investments aimed at strengthening energy security and diversifying supply sources, the country is ramping up activities in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) sector. These developments are accompanied by the modernization of port infrastructure and increased logistics capacity, all of which require advanced lifting and handling solutions. The growing deployment of cranes, particularly in large-scale LNG terminals and associated construction projects, reflects a broader push toward efficient and scalable infrastructure execution.

In addition, the adoption of electric and sustainable crane technologies highlights Italy's dual focus on operational efficiency and environmental compliance. As LNG import and storage capabilities expand, supported by national and regional initiatives, crane manufacturers and suppliers are well-positioned to benefit from the rising equipment needs across ports, energy facilities, and industrial zones.

Key Highlights: Italy Construction Equipment Market



In 2024, material handling equipment led the market, with forklifts and telehandlers holding the largest share, driven by strong public infrastructure investments.

Hitachi introduced electric excavators in 2025 featuring swappable batteries, supporting Italy's sustainability goals with zero emissions, energy efficiency, and enhanced operator comfort.

The earthmoving equipment segment is projected to reach 29,140 units by 2030, reflecting robust demand.

Italy's government committed over USD 521.8 billion in 2023 to modernize transportation, energy, and public utilities through major infrastructure projects like the Messina Bridge and new high-speed rail corridors.

These initiatives aim to stimulate economic growth, improve connectivity, and promote sustainability and digital transformation. The construction sector is expected to outpace the EU average, with overall market growth projected at 4.5% and infrastructure at 5.5% through 2030, opening new export opportunities.

Italy's Renewable Energy Market Gains Momentum Amid Strong Policy and Investment Support

Italy is experiencing a notable acceleration in renewable energy development through 2024–2025, driven by robust policy backing, evolving regulatory frameworks, and increased public and private investment. With a clear focus on achieving long-term energy transition goals, the country is creating an enabling environment for large-scale renewable projects across solar, wind, hydro, and battery storage segments.

is supported by a combination of national incentives and EU funding mechanisms, which are drawing strong participation from global energy developers, technology providers, and infrastructure investors. Strategic reforms and temporary support measures are also helping to streamline permitting processes and revive previously delayed projects. As new capacity additions and grid modernization efforts move forward, Italy is reinforcing its position as a key market for clean energy investment in Europe.

Prominent Vendors



Caterpillar

Komatsu

Volvo Construction Equipment

Hitachi Construction Machinery

Liebherr

SANY

Xuzhou Construction Machinery Group (XCMG)

JCB

Kobelco

Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science & Technology Co., Ltd. Hyundai Construction Equipment

Other Prominent Vendors



Liugong Machinery Co., Ltd.

CNH Industrial N.V.

DEVELON

Tadano Ltd.

Terex Corporation

Manitou

BOMAG GmbH

KATO WORKS CO., LTD.

AUSA

Wacker Neuson SE

JLG Industries

Toyota Material Handling International

VF VENIERI S.p.a. AlmaCrawler Company

Distributor Profiles



ORICOMSRL

Comar SPA

Gruppo Minitop srl

Carmi Spa SCAI spa

Market Segmentation & Forecast

Segmentation by Type

Earthmoving Equipment



Excavator

Backhoe Loaders

Wheeled Loaders Other Earthmoving Equipment (Other loaders, Bulldozers, Trenchers, Motor Graders)

Road Construction Equipment



Road Rollers Asphalt Pavers

Material Handling Equipment



Crane

Forklift & Telescopic Handlers Aerial Platforms (Articulated Boom Lifts, Telescopic Boom lifts, Scissor lifts)

Other Construction Equipment



Dumper

Tipper

Concrete Mixer Concrete Pump Truck

Segmentation by End Users

ConstructionMiningManufacturingOthers (Power Generation, Utilities, Municipal Corporations, Oil & Gas, Cargo Handling, Power Generation Plants, Waste Management)

