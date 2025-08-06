Italy To Witness Sale Of More Than 64 Thousand Units Of Construction Equipment By 2030 Arizton
"Italy Construction Equipment Market Research Report by Arizton"The Industry Analysis Report Provides Market Trends, Drivers, Opportunities, Competitive Outlook, Market Size, Sales, and Growth Forecast for 2025-2030
According to Arizton latest research report, the Italy Construction Equipment Market is growing at a CAGR of 4.55% during 2024-2030.
Looking for More Information? Click:
Report Scope:
MARKET SIZE- VOLUME (2030): 64.46 Thousand Units
MARKET SIZE- VOLUME (2024): 49.36 Thousand Units
CAGR- VOLUME (2024-2030): 4.55%
MARKET SIZE- REVENUE (2030): USD 2.04 Billion
HISTORIC YEAR: 2021-2023
BASE YEAR: 2024
FORECAST YEAR: 2025-2030
EQUIPMENT TYPE: Earthmoving Equipment, Road Construction Equipment, Material Handling Equipment, and Other Equipment
END-USERS: Construction, Mining, Manufacturing, and Others
Italy Strengthens Its Shift Toward a Green Hydrogen Fuel-Based Economy as a Central Strategy to Achieve Net-Zero Emissions Target
Italy is actively positioning itself at the forefront of Europe's hydrogen economy by advancing its National Hydrogen Strategy, which aims to integrate hydrogen as a key component of the country's future energy mix. With a planned investment of over $11 billion by 2030, supported by EU funds and private capital, the Italian government is accelerating the deployment of electrolyzer capacity, hydrogen infrastructure, and R&D initiatives.
The development of Hydrogen Valleys, the integration of hydrogen into gas grids, and the expansion of hydrogen refueling stations are key enablers of this transition. Backed by the National Recovery and Resilience Plan (PNRR), Italy is focusing on green hydrogen adoption across transportation, industrial, and energy sectors. In line with this momentum, global OEMs like JCB and Caterpillar are set to introduce hydrogen-powered construction equipment in the Italian market by 2025, highlighting the growing demand for low-emission technologies in the region.
Strong Crane Demand in Italy Backed by LNG Infrastructure Expansion and Strategic Industrial Development
Italy is witnessing sustained growth in crane demand in 2025, fueled by the expansion of LNG-related infrastructure and ongoing industrial development across the country. With strategic investments aimed at strengthening energy security and diversifying supply sources, the country is ramping up activities in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) sector. These developments are accompanied by the modernization of port infrastructure and increased logistics capacity, all of which require advanced lifting and handling solutions. The growing deployment of cranes, particularly in large-scale LNG terminals and associated construction projects, reflects a broader push toward efficient and scalable infrastructure execution.
In addition, the adoption of electric and sustainable crane technologies highlights Italy's dual focus on operational efficiency and environmental compliance. As LNG import and storage capabilities expand, supported by national and regional initiatives, crane manufacturers and suppliers are well-positioned to benefit from the rising equipment needs across ports, energy facilities, and industrial zones.
Key Highlights: Italy Construction Equipment Market
-
In 2024, material handling equipment led the market, with forklifts and telehandlers holding the largest share, driven by strong public infrastructure investments.
Hitachi introduced electric excavators in 2025 featuring swappable batteries, supporting Italy's sustainability goals with zero emissions, energy efficiency, and enhanced operator comfort.
The earthmoving equipment segment is projected to reach 29,140 units by 2030, reflecting robust demand.
Italy's government committed over USD 521.8 billion in 2023 to modernize transportation, energy, and public utilities through major infrastructure projects like the Messina Bridge and new high-speed rail corridors.
These initiatives aim to stimulate economic growth, improve connectivity, and promote sustainability and digital transformation.
The construction sector is expected to outpace the EU average, with overall market growth projected at 4.5% and infrastructure at 5.5% through 2030, opening new export opportunities.
Italy's Renewable Energy Market Gains Momentum Amid Strong Policy and Investment Support
Italy is experiencing a notable acceleration in renewable energy development through 2024–2025, driven by robust policy backing, evolving regulatory frameworks, and increased public and private investment. With a clear focus on achieving long-term energy transition goals, the country is creating an enabling environment for large-scale renewable projects across solar, wind, hydro, and battery storage segments.
is supported by a combination of national incentives and EU funding mechanisms, which are drawing strong participation from global energy developers, technology providers, and infrastructure investors. Strategic reforms and temporary support measures are also helping to streamline permitting processes and revive previously delayed projects. As new capacity additions and grid modernization efforts move forward, Italy is reinforcing its position as a key market for clean energy investment in Europe.
Read the full report:
Prominent Vendors
-
Caterpillar
Komatsu
Volvo Construction Equipment
Hitachi Construction Machinery
Liebherr
SANY
Xuzhou Construction Machinery Group (XCMG)
JCB
Kobelco
Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science & Technology Co., Ltd.
Hyundai Construction Equipment
Other Prominent Vendors
-
Liugong Machinery Co., Ltd.
CNH Industrial N.V.
DEVELON
Tadano Ltd.
Terex Corporation
Manitou
BOMAG GmbH
KATO WORKS CO., LTD.
AUSA
Wacker Neuson SE
JLG Industries
Toyota Material Handling International
VF VENIERI S.p.a.
AlmaCrawler Company
Distributor Profiles
-
ORICOMSRL
Comar SPA
Gruppo Minitop srl
Carmi Spa
SCAI spa
Market Segmentation & Forecast
Segmentation by Type
Earthmoving Equipment
-
Excavator
Backhoe Loaders
Wheeled Loaders
Other Earthmoving Equipment (Other loaders, Bulldozers, Trenchers, Motor Graders)
Road Construction Equipment
-
Road Rollers
Asphalt Pavers
Material Handling Equipment
-
Crane
Forklift & Telescopic Handlers
Aerial Platforms (Articulated Boom Lifts, Telescopic Boom lifts, Scissor lifts)
Other Construction Equipment
-
Dumper
Tipper
Concrete Mixer
Concrete Pump Truck
Segmentation by End UsersConstruction Mining Manufacturing Others (Power Generation, Utilities, Municipal Corporations, Oil & Gas, Cargo Handling, Power Generation Plants, Waste Management)
Other Related Reports that Might be of Your Business Requirement
Belgium Construction Equipment Market - Strategic Assessment & Forecast 2025-2030
Spain Construction Equipment Market - Strategic Assessment & Forecast 2024-2029
What Key Findings Will Our Research Analysis Reveal?
-
How big is the Italy construction equipment market?
What is the growth rate of the Italy construction equipment market?
Who are the key players in the Italy construction equipment market?
What are the trends in the Italy construction equipment market?
Which are the major distributor companies in the Italy construction equipment market?
Why Arizton?
100% Customer Satisfaction
24x7 availability – we are always there when you need us
200+ Fortune 500 Companies trust Arizton's report
80% of our reports are exclusive and first in the industry
100% more data and analysis
1500+ reports published till date
Post-Purchase Benefit
-
1hr of free analyst discussion
10% off on customization
About Us:
Arizton Advisory and Intelligence is an innovative and quality-driven firm that offers cutting-edge research solutions to clients worldwide. We excel in providing comprehensive market intelligence reports and advisory and consulting services.
We offer comprehensive market research reports on consumer goods & retail technology, automotive and mobility, smart tech, healthcare, life sciences, industrial machinery, chemicals, materials, I.T. and media, logistics, and packaging. These reports contain detailed industry analysis, market size, share, growth drivers, and trend forecasts.
Arizton comprises a team of exuberant and well-experienced analysts who have mastered generating incisive reports. Our specialist analysts possess exemplary skills in market research. We train our team in advanced research practices, techniques, and ethics to outperform in fabricating impregnable research reports.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- The Sandbox Launches Largest LAND Sale To Date On GBM Auctions
- CARV Advances AI Beings Roadmap With Hackathon And 12+ Ecosystem Partnerships
- XXKK Exchange Expands Global Fiat Withdrawal Network: Launches Localized Services In India
- Cryptoedu Report Exposes 2025 Cefi Gaps In Trust And Transparency
- Maplestory Universe Expands Infinite IP Playground Vision With Developer Tools And Legacy IP Expansion
- New Silver's Income Fund Ranked Top 10 By Barclayhedge
CommentsNo comment