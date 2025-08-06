Expressions Of The Heart By Kathy Phillips: A Soul-Stirring Poetry Collection Of Faith, Family, And Life's Sacred Moments

HUNTSVILLE, TEXAS - Author and poet Kathy Phillips announces the heartfelt release of her debut collection, Expressions of the Heart-a rich tapestry of poetry that blends personal reflections, spiritual insight, and the quiet beauty of nature and family.

Rooted in deep Christian faith and life experience, Kathy's verses explore the everyday sacred-from the joys and trials of parenting to the quiet moments where God's presence is felt most deeply. Written over a lifetime and inspired by napkin scribbles, church bulletin margins, and whispered prayers, this collection speaks directly to the soul.

With warmth, wisdom, and sincerity, Expressions of the Heart offers poetry that encourages readers to reflect, connect, and rediscover beauty in their walk with Christ.

Inside Expressions of the Heart, Readers Will Discover:



Inspiring Spiritual Meditations : My Lord and His Light Divine radiate encouragement and light for anyone seeking strength and hope.

Raw and Honest Faith Journeys : Seek Your Face and Pray and Keep My Place in Line explore the daily challenges faced by Christians striving to remain faithful.

Tributes to Caregivers and Mothers : Poems like A Mother's Task Is Never Done and The Careful Gardener lovingly capture the often-unseen work of nurturing others.

Parenting Through a Spiritual Lens : Pieces such as Goals reflect on guiding children with intention and grace.

Seasonal Reflections and Memories : Seasonal Gossip stirs nostalgic memories of changing weather, family traditions, and the simple joys of each season. A Beloved Christmas Collection : A special section includes timeless holiday poems written over the years, offering reverence, joy, and peace.



About the Author

Kathy Phillips lives in the peaceful countryside near Huntsville, Texas, where the rustle of tall trees, the calls of songbirds, and the changing of seasons continually inspire her writing. Her poetry has been featured in local newspapers and literary anthologies, connecting with readers through its emotional honesty and spiritual resonance.

More than just a writer, Kathy is a storyteller of the soul. With a heart attuned to both the whisper of God and the rhythms of everyday life, she uses poetry to capture the divine beauty in the mundane. Her work is a gentle invitation to pause, reflect, and walk closer with Christ.