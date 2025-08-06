MENAFN - GetNews) In a strategic shift, Israeli-founded unicorn Yotpo announced it will discontinue its Email and SMS marketing services-laying off roughly 200 employees (34% of its workforce)-and sell that business to Attentive in a deal valued in the tens of millions.

The move highlights the dangers of stacking multiple channels with a single vendor: when that provider pivots, merchants can be left scrambling for replacements, migrating complex integrations and incurring steep costs.

“Tomorrow's companies will be smaller, more focused, and much more AI-based,” said Yotpo CEO Tomer Tagrin.

The Risk of Stack Consolidation

Brands that bundle reviews, loyalty, email, SMS, and analytics risk sudden service gaps when their provider refocuses. Migrations become costly, innovation stalls, and ROI suffers-especially for Shopify merchants who need swift, reliable SMS solutions.

TxtCart: SMS Built for Shopify Brands of the Future

TxtCart sidesteps these pitfalls by concentrating solely on two-way, conversational SMS marketing. Key benefits include:

● Two-way AI Conversations : Handle customer queries at $0.50 per resolution (vs $16 with human agents), driving 32× cost savings.







● Performance-Based Pricing : 10× ROI guarantee on qualifying plans, no contracts or minimums.

● Deep Shopify Integration : One-click automations, abandoned cart recovery, granular segmentation by purchase behavior, and real-time revenue analytics.

“Honestly like a money printer for us,” said Gamenetics.“Within the first 45 days we added an additional $8,500 in revenue with only a small SMS list.”

Brands that Migrated from Attentive (Yotpo's SMS buyer) to TxtCart

● Joyride (pet harnesses) recovered over $1.8 million in SMS revenue in 2024, achieving 20× ROI and doubling checkout recovery after switching from Attentive.

● Shogun Sports (athletic gear) saw $13,848 in recovered revenue and 15.66× ROI in 28 days following their move from Attentive.

As further proof for the TxtCart platform's SMS capabilities, Dreamwrap Sleep saw a 400% ROI in just two weeks, and OrganiGrowHairCo calls TxtCart“top tier support,” praising its seamless setup and instant results.

TxtCart Founder's Perspective

On Twitter, TxtCart founder Kyle Bigley invited both merchants and displaced employees to join :

“Hearing that Yotpo is shutting down email and sms...Merchants affected, my DMs are open as we can get you migrated in minutes... Employees affected, my DMs are open as we are hiring for a variety of roles at TxtCart.”

He also recalled the SMSBump era :

“25k merchants were left hanging after SMSBump was acquired by Yotpo...Too bloated. Too expensive. Too complicated. Dropshippers don't want to deal with sales calls or contracts. They want quick money. That's exactly who we built TxtCart for... We only do SMS, and we go deep as hell.”

About TxtCart

TxtCart is a Shopify-native SMS marketing platform built for e-commerce brands that demand rapid onboarding, AI-driven automation, and performance-based ROI. Focused exclusively on SMS, TxtCart helps merchants recover carts, engage customers in real time, and maximize revenue without the bloat of multi-channel stacks.