Orange Jordan Celebrates Graduation Of New Cohort From Digital Upskilling And Employment Program

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Aug. 6 (Petra) - Orange Jordan celebrated the graduation of the sixth cohort from the Coding Academy at the Orange Digital Center in Amman. This also marks the second cohort of the "Digital Upskilling and Employment Program" scholarship. The program is funded by the Ministry of Digital Economy and Entrepreneurship.A total of 49 female and male students completed this cohort, following the graduation of the first cohort earlier this year, bringing the total number of program graduates in Amman to 100 youth. For four months, the participants were equipped with both technical and life skills to enhance their readiness for the job market, according to a company statement.Secretary General of the Ministry of Digital Economy and Entrepreneurship, Samira Al-Zoubi, expressed the Ministry's pride in funding and supporting the "Digital Upskilling and Employment Program" scholarship under the "Youth, Technology, and Jobs" Project, reflecting the Ministry's commitment to empowering Jordanian youth with digital skills that enable them to enter the job market with confidence and competence.Chief Corporate Communication & Sustainability Officer at Orange Jordan, Rana Al-Dababneh said that Orange Jordan, through the Coding Academy at the Orange Digital Center, continues to empower Jordanian youth with the knowledge and skills necessary to build their future.