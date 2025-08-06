Muslim Council Of Elders Condemns Israeli Minister's Al-Aqsa Compound Raid

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Abu Dhabi, Aug. 6 (Petra) – The Muslim Council of Elders, based in Abu Dhabi and chaired by Al-Azhar Grand Imam Ahmed Al-Tayeb, strongly condemned the storming of Al-Aqsa Mosque compound by Israeli National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir and a group of settlers, under the protection of Israeli police forces.In a statement issued on Wednesday, the Council firmly rejected what it described as provocative actions, calling them extremist acts and blatant violations of international laws and conventions. It urged an immediate end to such repeated incursions and the accompanying incitement to hatred and violence, stressing the need to hold perpetrators accountable and to provide adequate protection for religious holy sites and end ongoing violations at Al-Haram Al-Sharif.The Council reiterated its call on the international community to take urgent action to halt these violations and all forms of aggression against the Palestinian people. It emphasized the need for a just and comprehensive solution to the Palestinian issue that ends the suffering endured by Palestinians for more than 70 years and upholds their legitimate right to establish an independent state with East Jerusalem as its capital.