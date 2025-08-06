Jordan Evacuates 83 Citizens From Syria's Sweida

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Aug. 6 (Petra) – The Ministry of Foreign and Expatriate Affairs announced on Wednesday the evacuation of a new group of Jordanian citizens from Sweida province in the Syrian Arab Republic, via the Nasib/Jaber border crossing, in coordination with Syria's Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates and other state institutions.Ministry spokesperson Sufyan Qudah said that 83 Jordanian citizens and their companions were evacuated aboard Syrian Arab Red Crescent buses as part of ongoing joint efforts with national institutions in the Kingdom.Qudah reiterated his appreciation for the continued cooperation and swift response of the Syrian authorities in facilitating the evacuation process and ensuring the safe and prompt return of Jordanian nationals to the Kingdom.