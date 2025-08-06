PSD Urges Precautions As Heatwave Approaches

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Aug. 6 (Petra) – The Public Security Directorate (PSD) on Wednesday urged citizens to adhere to safety guidelines to prevent heatstroke, heat exhaustion, and other emergencies, as temperatures are expected to rise in the coming days, according to weather bulletins issued by relevant authorities.The PSD emphasized the importance of avoiding direct exposure to sunlight, staying well-hydrated especially by drinking water and wearing light, loose-fitting clothing to ensure public safety and avoid heat-related illnesses.It also warned against leaving children inside vehicles, particularly during shopping trips, and cautioned against storing flammable materials such as disinfectants, perfumes, or ignition sources inside cars due to the risk of combustion in high temperatures.The directorate highlighted the importance of wearing protective head coverings and taking adequate breaks, particularly for individuals whose work requires extended exposure to the sun. It also advised supervising children and preventing them from playing in open areas during peak heat hours.Further precautions included avoiding activities that may trigger fires, such as discarding cigarette butts near dry grass or trees, and ensuring campfires are fully extinguished after use. The public was also reminded not to overload power outlets when operating fans and air conditioners to prevent electrical short circuits or fires.The PSD warned against approaching dense vegetation that could harbor reptiles such as snakes and scorpions and urged parents to monitor children and keep them away from bodies of water or swimming areas lacking proper safety measures.The directorate affirmed its readiness to respond to emergency reports and called on the public to dial the unified emergency number (911) when needed.Jordan is expected to experience relatively hot weather starting Thursday, with a dry and intense heatwave affecting all regions of the Kingdom from Friday and continuing for several days, according to forecasts from meteorological authorities.