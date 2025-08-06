TMD Creative Honored With Business Excellence Award By Monterey Peninsula Chamber Of Commerce

SALINAS, Calif., Aug. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- TMD Creative is proud to announce that it has been awarded the 2025 Monterey Peninsula Chamber of Commerce's Business Excellence Award in the category of Advertising, Marketing, and Media Services . This prestigious recognition celebrates the agency's innovation, growth, and continued commitment to serving local and regional partners with integrity and purpose.

Since President and CEO Monica Tovar took ownership of TMD Creative in 2022, the company has expanded its services to meet the evolving needs of its clients. New and enhanced services now include comprehensive digital marketing strategies, media consulting, and custom creative solutions that support businesses and organizations throughout Monterey County.

"We're truly grateful to be recognized by the Monterey Peninsula Chamber of Commerce with this award," said Monica Tovar. "This honor is a reflection of the incredible team I'm fortunate to work with every day and the trust our clients place in us. We feel privileged to contribute to the success of our local business community and look forward to continuing to grow alongside it."

TMD Creative's deep roots in the Salinas Valley and Monterey Peninsula have also shaped its ongoing mission to support the nonprofit sector, allowing the agency to amplify the voices of organizations that are vital to the well-being of our communities. TMD has worked to strengthen brands, share stories, and navigate an increasingly digital landscape. From launching holistic bilingual campaigns to building community-driven websites, the team is grateful to be a creative partner that understands the needs and values of Monterey County.

About TMD Creative

TMD Creative is a full-service marketing firm helping brands grow through strategic design, storytelling, and innovation. With a focus on purpose-driven work, TMD partners with businesses and nonprofits to deliver impactful branding, digital marketing, and creative solutions that connect with diverse audiences.

