Groupon Reports Second Quarter 2025 Results
North America Local Revenue up 3% and Local Billings up 20%
Completion of $244 million Financing Transaction
Chicago, Illinois--(Newsfile Corp. - August 6, 2025) - Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ: GRPN) today announced its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2025. The company filed its Form 10-Q with the Securities and Exchange Commission and posted updated earning commentary on its investor relations website ().
"Our Q2 results demonstrate that Groupon's transformation is gaining real momentum, with 20% Billings growth in North America Local and accelerating customer acquisition across our core local category," said Dusan Senkypl, CEO of Groupon. "We're building a trusted destination for quality local experiences at unbeatable value. While we're still in the early innings of this opportunity, our marketplace health and platform velocity have established a clear pathway to sustained growth."
The first quarter 2025 earnings materials are posted on Groupon's Investor Relations site located at .
About Groupon
Groupon ( ) (NASDAQ: GRPN) is a trusted local marketplace where consumers go to buy services and experiences that make life more interesting and deliver boundless value. To find out more about Groupon, please visit .
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- ASPUSDT Perpetual Futures With 20X Leverage And Bot Integration
- XRPL Is Breaking $100M TVL While Dexrp, Has Already Raised Over $100,000,000 In IDO
- Forex Expo Dubai 2025 Nears Sell-Out As Over 250 Global Brands Confirm Participation
- ANI Investments Ltd Launches Crypto Contract Platform, Offering Structured Exposure In Volatile Markets
- Shinkai Launches V1.0: Onchain AI Agents Go Live With USDC & Coinbase X402
- Bitget Launches TACUSDT Perpetual Futures With Trading Bot Support
CommentsNo comment