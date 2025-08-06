Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Stonegate Capital Partners Initiates Coverage On Choice International Ltd. (CHOICEIN)


2025-08-06 07:14:53
(MENAFN- Newsfile Corp) Dallas, Texas--(Newsfile Corp. - August 6, 2025) - Choice International Ltd. (NSE: CHOICEIN): Stonegate Capital Partners initiates their coverage on Choice International Ltd. (NSE: CHOICEIN). Choice International reported a strong start to FY26, with 1Q26 revenue of 2.38B, up 16% y/y. EBITDA rose 49% concurrently to 870M, and PAT increasing by 50% to 480M, driven by improved operating efficiency and a 462bps y/y margin expansion. The Company continued expanding its national footprint with 208 branch offices and a growing distribution network of over 58,000 Choice Business Associates (CBAs). Management reiterated its expectation to maintain 25-30% annual growth.

To view the full announcement, including downloadable images, bios, and more, click here .

Key Takeaways:

  • Consolidated revenue grew 16% year over year to 2,380M in 1Q26.
  • EBITDA increased by 49% year over year to 777M, indicating strong operating leverage.
  • PAT rose 50% year over year to 868M, supported by broad-based segment contribution.



Click image above to view full announcement.

About Stonegate

Stonegate Capital Partners is a leading capital markets advisory firm providing investor relations, equity research, and institutional investor outreach services for public companies. Our affiliate, Stonegate Capital Markets (member FINRA) provides a full spectrum of investment banking services for public and private companies.

