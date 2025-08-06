Stonegate Capital Partners Updates 2Q25 Report On Oppfi, Inc. (OPFI)

Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
(MENAFN- Newsfile Corp) Dallas, Texas--(Newsfile Corp. - August 6, 2025) - OppFi, Inc. (NYSE: OPFI) : Stonegate Capital Partners Updates Coverage on OppFi (NYSE: OPFI). OPFI reported revenue, adj. Net Income, and adj. EPS of $142.4M, $39.4M, and $0.45, respectively. This compares to our/consensus estimates of $146.4M/$141.2M, $26.9M/$26.4M, and $0.30/$0.30. Net revenue margin was 70.4% for the quarter, reflecting a year-over-year expansion of 206 bps from 2Q24. This quarter's strong performance was driven by yet another record total revenue of $142.4M, a 12.8% y/y increase, complimented by higher receivables and portfolio yield. Net income decreased by 58.5% y/y to $11.5M, primarily due to a non-cash warrant revaluation. Despite this, adjusted net income increased by 59.0% y/y to $39.4M -- setting another new quarterly record for the Company. Adjusted EPS rose to $0.45, compared to $0.29 in the prior-year period. Adjusted net income margin expanded 810 bps y/y to 27.7%, underpinned by algorithmic credit decisioning, expense discipline, and improving credit quality.

Key Takeaways:

  • Total revenue increased 12.8% year over year to $142.4M. While Adj. net income increased 59% year over year to a record $39.4M in 2Q25.
  • Average yield, annualized increased by 130 basis points year over year to 136.1%.
  • Total net originations increased 14% year-over-year to $233.9M.

