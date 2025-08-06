Crombie REIT Announces Second Quarter 2025 Results And Distribution Increase

(MENAFN- Newsfile Corp) New Glasgow, Nova Scotia--(Newsfile Corp. - August 6, 2025) - Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX: CRR) ("Crombie") today announced results for its second quarter ended June 30, 2025. Management will host a conference call to discuss the results at 10:00 a.m. (EDT), August 7, 2025. "Crombie's second quarter results reflect the strength of our necessity-based portfolio and the disciplined execution of our team," said Mark Holly, President and CEO. "We achieved record committed occupancy for the third consecutive quarter, grew property revenue by 6.4%, and delivered year-over-year growth in FFO and AFFO per Unit. Our performance speaks to the execution of our strategy and the value-creation pillars within it. With a strong balance sheet, a recent credit rating upgrade, and growth in our necessity-based grocery- anchored foundation, we are increasing our annual distribution by $0.01 per Unit, reflecting our confidence in Crombie's financial strength and our commitment to long-term value creation for our Unitholders." SECOND QUARTER SUMMARY (In thousands of Canadian dollars, except per Unit amounts and square feet and as otherwise noted) Information in this press release is a select summary of results. This press release should be read in conjunction with Crombie's Management's Discussion and Analysis for the quarter ended June 30, 2025 and Consolidated Financial Statements and Notes for the quarters ended June 30, 2025, and June 30, 2024. Full details on our results can be found at and . Operational Highlights

Committed occupancy of 97.2% and economic occupancy of 96.4%; an 80 basis point increase and a 50 basis point increase, respectively, compared to the second quarter of 2024

Renewals of 270,000 square feet at rents 10.8% above expiring rental rates

An increase of 11.9% for the three months ended June 30, 2025 using the weighted average rent during the renewal term

Acquisition of four grocery-anchored retail properties, in Rest of Canada, totalling 146,000 square feet for a total purchase price of $21,205

Acquisition of a parcel of land for development in Major Markets through a land swap with the City of Halifax in Nova Scotia for an existing parcel of development land, both valued at $11,500

Disposition of one 140,000 square-foot office property, in Rest of Canada, for gross proceeds of $8,500

Disposition of 100% interest in The Marlstone development to a joint venture partnership for gross proceeds of $66,850, which includes the full assumption of the outstanding construction facility; Crombie's ownership interest in the joint venture is 50% Invested $6,925 in modernizations during the quarter Financial Highlights Morningstar DBRS credit rating upgrade to BBB stable trend, previously BBB(low) positive trend



Three months ended June 30,





2025



2024



Variance



%

Property revenue $ 123,774

$ 116,361

$ 7,413



6.4 %

Revenue from management and development services $ 3,308

$ 2,106

$ 1,202



57.1 %

Operating income attributable to Unitholders $ 36,435

$ 29,347

$ 7,088



24.2 %

Funds from operations ("FFO") (1) per Unit - basic and diluted $ 0.34

$ 0.32

$ 0.02



6.3 %

Adjusted funds from operations ("AFFO") (1) per Unit - basic and diluted $ 0.30

$ 0.28

$ 0.02



7.1 %

Same-asset property cash net operating income ("NOI") (1) $ 81,481

$ 79,228

$ 2,253



2.8 %

Available Liquidity $ 677,655

$ 706,717

$ (29,062 )

(4.1)%

Debt to gross fair value (1) (2)

42.0 %



42.6 %







(0.6)%

Debt to trailing 12 months adjusted EBITDA (1) (2)

7.84x



7.68x



0.16x



2.1 %



(1) Non-GAAP financial measures used by management to evaluate Crombie's business performance. See "Cautionary Statements and Non-GAAP Measures" below for a reconciliation of FFO, AFFO, same-asset property cash NOI, debt to gross fair value, and debt to trailing 12 months adjusted EBITDA.

(2) At Crombie's proportionate share including joint ventures.

Subsequent Event Highlights



Subsequent to June 30, 2025, published annual Environmental, Social & Governance ("ESG") Report highlighting priorities, initiatives, and accomplishments Subsequent to June 30, 2025, increased distributions to $0.90 per Unit per year effective for Unitholders of record on August 31, 2025

Operational Metrics





June 30, 2025



June 30, 2024

Number of investment properties (1)

297



295

Gross leasable area (2)

18,199,000



18,750,000

Economic occupancy (3)

96.4 %



95.9 %

Committed occupancy (4)

97.2 %



96.4 %

Total properties inclusive of joint ventures (5)

306



304

Gross leasable area inclusive of joint ventures

18,816,000



19,280,000



(1) This includes properties owned at full and partial interests, excluding joint ventures.

(2) Gross leasable area is adjusted to reflect Crombie's proportionate interest in partially owned properties, excluding joint ventures and a wholly-owned residential asset.

(3) Represents space currently under lease contract and rent has commenced.

(4) Represents current economic occupancy plus completed lease contracts for future occupancy of currently vacant space.

(5) Inclusive of properties under development.

Committed occupancy of 97.2% included 137,000 square feet of space committed in the quarter. VECTOM and Major Markets represent 77,000 square feet of committed space. The increase in committed occupancy compared to June 30, 2024 is primarily due to new leasing activity and the sale of four non-core commercial properties.

New commercial leases increased occupancy by 64,000 square feet at June 30, 2025, at an average first-year rate of $24.52 per square foot.

Renewal activity for the second quarter of 2025 consisted of 270,000 square feet with an increase of 10.8% over expiring rental rates. The primary driver of renewal growth in the quarter was 265,000 square feet of retail renewals with an increase of 10.9% over expiring rental rates.

When comparing the expiring rental rates to the weighted average rental rate for the renewal term, Crombie achieved an increase of 11.9% for the three months ended June 30, 2025.

Financial Metrics



Three months ended June 30,



Six months ended June 30,





2025



2024



Variance



%



2025



2024



Variance



%

Net property income (1) $ 81,321

$ 74,888

$ 6,433



8.6 %

$ 158,487

$ 148,529

$ 9,958



6.7 %

Operating income attributable to Unitholders $ 36,435

$ 29,347

$ 7,088



24.2 %

$ 60,427

$ 55,552

$ 4,875



8.8 %

Same-asset property cash NOI (1) $ 81,481

$ 79,228

$ 2,253



2.8 %

$ 162,214

$ 157,472

$ 4,742



3.0 %

FFO (1) $ 62,010

$ 57,880

$ 4,130



7.1 %

$ 117,567

$ 112,748

$ 4,819



4.3 %

Per Unit - Basic and diluted

$ 0.34



$ 0.32

$ 0.02

6.3 %



$ 0.64

$ 0.62

$ 0.02



3.2 %

Payout ratio (1)

66.5 %



70.1 %







(3.6)%





70.0 %



71.8 %









(1.8)%

AFFO (1) $ 54,847

$ 50,317

$ 4,530

9.0 %



$ 103,737

$ 97,264

$ 6,473



6.7 %

Per Unit - Basic and diluted $ 0.30

$ 0.28

$ 0.02

7.1 %



$ 0.56 $

$ 0.53

$ 0.03



5.7 %

Payout ratio (1)

75.1 %



80.6 %





(5.5)%





79.3 %



83.2 %







(3.9)%



(1) Net property income, same-asset property cash NOI, FFO, FFO payout ratio, AFFO, and AFFO payout ratio are non-GAAP financial measures used by management to evaluate Crombie's business performance. See "Cautionary Statements and Non-GAAP Measures" below for a reconciliation of net property income, same-asset property cash NOI, FFO, FFO payout ratio, AFFO, and AFFO payout ratio.

Second Quarter and Year-to-Date 2025 Results

Operating income attributable to Unitholders

The increase in operating income in the second quarter of 2025 was primarily due net property income from the acquisition of the remaining 50% interest in the Davie Street residential property in the fourth quarter of 2024, and property revenue growth from lease termination income from disposed properties, renewals, and new leasing. Additionally, gain on derecognition of right-of-use asset, gain on disposition of investment properties, and increased revenue from management and development services further contributed to the increase. This was offset in part by higher interest expense from the net issuance of senior unsecured notes, increased depreciation and amortization as a result of acquisitions, and an increase in general and administrative expenses due to increased Unit-based compensation costs primarily driven by higher Unit price.

In addition to the items discussed above for the quarter, the year-to-date increase was further driven by increased supplemental rent from modernization investments and impairment of investment properties in 2024, offset by increased tenant incentive amortization from modernizations and decreased property revenue from dispositions.

Same-asset property cash NOI

The increase in same-asset property cash NOI for the quarter was primarily due to renewals, contractual rent step-ups, and new leasing.

The year-to-date increase was driven by the items discussed above for the quarter as well as increased supplemental rent from modernization investments.

FFO

The increase in FFO in the quarter was primarily due to net property income from the 2024 Davie Street residential acquisition, property revenue growth as discussed above, and increased revenue from management and development services. This was offset in part by higher interest expense from the net issuance of senior unsecured notes, and an increase in general and administrative expenses due to increased Unit-based compensation costs primarily driven by higher Unit price.

In addition to the items discussed above for the quarter, the year-to-date increase was further driven by increased supplemental rent from modernization investments, offset in part by decreased property revenue from dispositions.

AFFO

The increase in AFFO was primarily due to the same factors impacting FFO for both the quarter and year to date.

Financial Condition Metrics





June 30, 2025



December 31, 2024



June 30, 2024

Fair value of unencumbered investment properties $ 3,863,000

$ 3,662,000

$ 2,687,000

Available liquidity (1) $ 677,655

$ 682,218

$ 706,717

Debt to gross book value - cost basis (2)

45.8 %



45.7 %



45.1 %

Debt to gross fair value (3) (4)

42.0 %



43.6 %



42.6 %

Weighted average interest rate

4.1 %



4.1 %



4.2 %

Debt to trailing 12 months adjusted EBITDA (3) (4)

7.84x



7.96x



7.68x

Interest coverage ratio (3) (4)

3.45x



3.31x



3.47x



(1) Represents the undrawn portion on the credit facilities, excluding joint facilities with joint operation partners.

(2) See Capital Management note in the Financial Statements.

(3) Non-GAAP financial measures used by management to evaluate Crombie's business performance. See "Cautionary Statements and Non-GAAP Measures" below for a reconciliation of debt to gross fair value, debt to trailing 12 months adjusted EBITDA, and interest coverage ratio.

(4) See Debt Metrics section in the Management's Discussion and Analysis.

Portfolio Optimization

Our development program is divided into major development projects with a total estimated cost greater than $50,000, and non-major development projects with a total estimate cost below $50,000.

Major Development

Crombie currently has one active major development, The Marlstone, a 291-unit residential rental project in Halifax, Nova Scotia, under construction. Demolition and existing building upgrades have occurred and construction continues to progress well. Completion is expected in the first half of 2026. In the second quarter of 2025, Crombie sold The Marlstone to a newly formed joint venture partnership, resulting in a change of ownership percentage from 100% to 50%.

Non-major Development

Non-major developments are shorter in duration and thus carry less overall risk as compared to Crombie's major development pipeline. These projects have the ability to create value while enhancing the overall quality of the portfolio.

In the second quarter of 2025, Crombie invested $6,925 into its modernization program.

The below table summarizes active non-major developments within Crombie's portfolio at June 30, 2025.



At Crombie's Share

Type Project Count Estimated GLA

on Completion Estimated Total Cost Estimated Cost to Complete (2)

Land-use intensification, redevelopments and other 3 60,000

$ 32,494 $ 12,024

Modernizations (1) 12 -

9,086 -

Total non-major developments 15 60,000

$ 41,580 $ 12,024



(1) Modernizations are capital investments to modernize/renovate Crombie-owned grocery-anchored properties in exchange for a defined return and potential extended lease term. The spend on completed modernizations for the three and six months ended June 30, 2025 was $6,925 and $9,086, respectively (three and six months ended June 30, 2024 - $24,937 and $26,437, respectively).

(2) Estimated cost to complete reflects approved projects currently in progress. It does not include potential future projects for which approvals have not yet been obtained.

Highlighted Subsequent Events

ESG Report

Subsequent to June 30, 2025, Crombie announced the release of its 2024 Environmental, Social & Governance Report, which provides a comprehensive overview of the REIT's environmental, social, and governance priorities, progress, and initiatives over the past year.

Key Highlights:



Adopted the Sustainability Accounting Standards Board ("SASB") standards for the real estate sector, enhancing the clarity and comparability of its reporting

Completed a double materiality assessment to guide ESG priorities and prepared for evolving disclosure standards

Reduced operational greenhouse gas ("GHG") emissions (1) by 33% from our 2019 baseline

Completed a pathway-to-net-zero feasibility study for the Scotia Square complex

Joined the Building Decarbonization Alliance

Earned first-time recognition as one of Canada's Greenest Employers

Launched mandatory Indigenous Awareness training to foster a more inclusive workplace

Achieved an 86% participation rate in the employee engagement survey and a Net Promoter Score of 19.2

Supported more than 4,000 hours of volunteering with various groups and donated $122 in support of Community Impact Strategy

Enhanced Trustee onboarding to support governance continuity Intensified cybersecurity measures to protect against evolving threats

(1) Crombie has restated its 2019 baseline total GHG emissions to 357,000 tonnes of CO2e, previously 358,000 tonnes of CO2e. The restatement reflects changes to Crombie's portfolio composition through acquisition and disposition activity, as well as greater data availability.

The full report is available in the ESG section of Crombie's website at /esg .

Distributions

Subsequent to June 30, 2025, Crombie announced an increase of distributions to 90.000 cents per Unit from the previous rate of 89.004 cents per Unit per year (an increase of 1.12%). The increase will be effective for Unitholders of record on August 31, 2025.

Conference Call and Webcast

Crombie will provide additional details regarding its second quarter ended June 30, 2025 results on a conference call to be held Thursday, August 7, 2025, beginning at 10:00 a.m. (EDT). Accompanying the conference call will be a presentation that will be available on the Investors section of Crombie's website. To join this conference call, you may dial (416) 945-7677 or (888) 699-1199. To join the conference call without operator assistance, you may register and enter your phone number at to receive an instant automated call back. You may also listen to a live audio webcast of the conference call by visiting the Investors section of Crombie's website at .

Replay will be available until midnight August 14, 2025 by dialing (289) 819-1450 or (888) 660-6345 and entering passcode 56704 #, or on the Crombie website for 90 days following the conference call.

Non-GAAP Measures and Cautionary Statements

Net property income, same-asset property cash NOI, FFO, AFFO, FFO payout ratio, AFFO payout ratio, debt to trailing 12 months adjusted EBITDA, debt to gross fair value, and interest coverage ratio are non-GAAP financial measures that do not have a standardized meaning under International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS"). These measures as computed by Crombie may differ from similar computations as reported by other entities and, accordingly, may not be comparable to other such entities. Management includes these measures as they represent key performance indicators to management, and it believes certain investors use these measures as a means of assessing Crombie's financial performance. For additional information on these non-GAAP measures see our Management's Discussion and Analysis for the three and six months ended June 30, 2025.

The reconciliations for each non-GAAP measure included in this press release are outlined as follows:

Net Property Income

Management uses net property income as a measure of performance of properties period over period.

Net property income is as follows:



Three months ended June 30,



Six months ended June 30,





2025



2024



Variance



2025



2024



Variance

Property revenue $ 123,774

$ 116,361

$ 7,413

$ 246,509

$ 234,970

$ 11,539

Property operating expenses

(42,453 )

(41,473 )

(980 )

(88,022 )

(86,441 )

(1,581 ) Net property income $ 81,321

$ 74,888

$ 6,433

$ 158,487

$ 148,529

$ 9,958



Same-Asset Property Cash NOI

Crombie measures certain performance and operating metrics on a same-asset basis to evaluate the period-over-period performance of those properties owned and operated by Crombie. "Same-asset" refers to those properties that were owned and operated by Crombie for the current and comparative reporting periods. Properties that will be undergoing a redevelopment in a future period and those for which planning activities are underway are also in this category until such development activities commence and/or tenant leasing/renewal activity is suspended. Same-asset property cash NOI reflects Crombie's proportionate ownership of jointly operated properties (and excludes any properties held in joint ventures).

Management uses net property income on a cash basis (property cash NOI) as a measure of performance, as it reflects the cash generated by properties period over period.

Net property income on a cash basis, which excludes non-cash straight-line rent recognition and amortization of tenant incentive amounts, is as follows:





Three months ended June 30,



Six months ended June 30,





2025



2024



Variance



2025



2024



Variance

Net property income $ 81,321

$ 74,888

$ 6,433

$ 158,487

$ 148,529

$ 9,958

Non-cash straight-line rent

(1,114 )

(1,395 )

281



(1,859 )

(2,892 )

1,033

Non-cash tenant incentive amortization (1)

7,788



7,121



667



15,440



13,839



1,601

Property cash NOI

87,995



80,614



7,381



172,068



159,476



12,592

Acquisitions and dispositions property cash NOI

5,680



260



5,420



8,365



247



8,118

Development property cash NOI

834



1,126



(292 )

1,489



1,757



(268 ) Acquisitions, dispositions, and development property cash NOI

6,514



1,386



5,128



9,854



2,004



7,850

Same-asset property cash NOI $ 81,481

$ 79,228

$ 2,253

$ 162,214

$ 157,472

$ 4,742



(1) Refer to "Amortization of Tenant Incentives" in the Management's Discussion and Analysis for a breakdown of tenant incentive amortization.

FFO

Crombie follows the recommendations of the Real Property Association of Canada ("REALPAC") publication "REALPAC Funds From Operations (FFO) & Adjusted Funds From Operations (AFFO) for IFRS (January 2022)" in calculating FFO and has applied these recommendations to the FFO amounts included in this press release.

The reconciliation of FFO for the three and six months ended June 30, 2025 and 2024 is as follows:





Three months ended June 30,



Six months ended June 30,





2025



2024



Variance



2025



2024



Variance

Decrease in net assets attributable to Unitholders $ (5,111 ) $ (10,154 ) $ 5,043

$ (24,025 ) $ (24,226 ) $ 201

Add (deduct):























Amortization of tenant incentives

7,788



7,121



667



15,440



13,839



1,601

Gain on disposal of investment properties

(3,416 )

(2,163 )

(1,253 )

(3,189 )

(2,163 )

(1,026 ) Gain on derecognition of right-of-use-asset

(1,770 )

-



(1,770 )

(1,770 )

-



(1,770 ) Impairment of investment properties

-



2,000



(2,000 )

-



2,000



(2,000 ) Depreciation and amortization of investment properties

21,240



19,595



1,645



43,344



39,233



4,111

Adjustments for equity-accounted investments

867



1,232



(365 )

1,732



2,495



(763 ) Principal payments on right-of-use assets

62



60



2



122



119



3

Internal leasing costs

804



688



116



1,461



1,673



(212 ) Distributions to Unitholders

41,210



40,564



646



82,257



80,963



1,294

Change in fair value of financial instruments (1)

336



(1,063 )

1,399



2,195



(1,185 )

3,380

FFO $ 62,010

$ 57,880

$ 4,130

$ 117,567

$ 112,748

$ 4,819

Weighted average Units - basic and diluted (in 000's)

185,099



182,186



2,913



184,733



181,818



2,915

FFO per Unit - basic and diluted $ 0.34

$ 0.32

$ 0.02

$ 0.64

$ 0.62

$ 0.02

FFO payout ratio (%)

66.5 %



70.1 %



(3.6)%



70.0 %



71.8 %



(1.8)%



(1) Includes the fair value changes of Crombie's deferred unit plan and fair value changes of financial instruments which do not qualify for hedge accounting.

AFFO

Crombie follows the recommendations of the "REALPAC Funds From Operations (FFO) & Adjusted Funds From Operations (AFFO) for IFRS (January 2022)" in calculating AFFO and has applied these recommendations to the AFFO amounts included in this press release.

The reconciliation of AFFO for the three and six months ended June 30, 2025 and 2024 is as follows:





Three months ended June 30,



Six months ended June 30,





2025



2024



Variance



2025



2024



Variance

FFO $ 62,010

$ 57,880

$ 4,130

$ 117,567

$ 112,748

$ 4,819

Add (deduct):























Straight-line rent adjustment

(1,114 )

(1,395 )

281



(1,859 )

(2,892 )

1,033

Straight-line rent adjustment included in loss from equity-accounted investments

(7 )

36



(43 )

(4 )

115



(119 ) Internal leasing costs

(804 )

(688 )

(116 )

(1,461 )

(1,673 )

212

Maintenance expenditures on a square footage basis

(5,238 )

(5,516 )

278



(10,506 )

(11,034 )

528

AFFO $ 54,847

$ 50,317

$ 4,530

$ 103,737

$ 97,264

$ 6,473

Weighted average Units - basic and diluted (in 000's)

185,099



182,186



2,913



184,733



181,818



2,915

AFFO per Unit - basic and diluted $ 0.30

$ 0.28

$ 0.02

$ 0.56

$ 0.53

$ 0.03

AFFO payout ratio (%)

75.1 %



80.6 %



(5.5)%



79.3 %



83.2 %



(3.9)%



Debt Metrics

Debt to gross fair value is a non-GAAP measure and may not be comparable to that used by other entities.

The fair value included in this calculation reflects the fair value of the properties as at June 30, 2025, December 31, 2024, and June 30, 2024, respectively, based on each property's current use as a revenue-generating investment property. Additionally, as properties are prepared for redevelopment, Crombie considers each property's progress through entitlement in determining the fair value of a property.





June 30, 2025



December 31, 2024



June 30, 2024

Fixed rate mortgages $ 815,947



$ 827,930



$ 774,534



Senior unsecured notes

1,500,000





1,500,000





1,375,000



Unsecured non-revolving credit facility

50,000





50,000





-

Construction financing facility



-



13,447





-

Unsecured revolving credit facility



-



-



7,997



Joint operation credit facility



3,520



3,520





3,503



Bilateral credit facility



-



-



10,000



Debt held in joint ventures, at Crombie's share (1) (2)



232,756





185,991





276,397



Lease liabilities



27,200





33,937





35,872



Adjusted debt

$ 2,629,423



$ 2,614,825



$ 2,483,303























Investment properties, fair value

$ 5,792,000



$ 5,604,000



$ 5,236,000



Investment properties held in joint ventures, fair value, at Crombie's share (2)



328,500





285,000





452,000



Other assets, cost (3)



116,414





82,296





97,794



Other assets, cost, held in joint ventures, at Crombie's share (2) (3) (4)

8,344

5,755

27,994

Cash and cash equivalents

2,665

10,021

- Cash and cash equivalents held in joint ventures, at Crombie's share (2)

4,441

3,434

4,924

Deferred financing charges

10,306

11,669

7,861

Gross fair value

$ 6,262,670

$ 6,002,175

$ 5,826,573

Debt to gross fair value

42.0 %

43.6 %

42.6 %



(1) Includes Crombie's share of fixed rate mortgages, floating rate construction loans, revolving credit facility, and lease liabilities held in joint ventures.

(2) See the "Joint Ventures" section in the Management's Discussion and Analysis.

(3) Excludes tenant incentives, accumulated amortization, and accrued straight-line rent receivable.

(4) Includes deferred financing charges.

The following table presents a reconciliation of operating income attributable to Unitholders to adjusted EBITDA. Adjusted EBITDA is a non- GAAP measure and should not be considered an alternative to operating income attributable to Unitholders, and may not be comparable to that used by other entities.

Three months ended



June 30, 2025



December 31, 2024



June 30, 2024

Operating income attributable to Unitholders $ 36,435

$ 76,143

$ 29,347

Amortization of tenant incentives

7,788



7,725



7,121

Loss (gain) on disposal of investment properties

(3,416 )

996



(2,163 ) Gain on acquisition of control of joint venture

-



(51,794 )

-

Gain on derecognition of right-of-use asset

(1,770 )

(405 )

-

Impairment of investment properties

-



3,100



2,000

Depreciation and amortization

21,617



21,196



19,961

Finance costs - operations

24,418



25,401



22,182

Loss from equity-accounted investments

670



130



230

Property revenue in joint ventures, at Crombie's share

3,645



3,797



5,212

Amortization of tenant incentives in joint ventures, at Crombie's share

77



78



73

Property operating expenses in joint ventures, at Crombie's share

(1,466 )

(1,199 )

(1,368 ) General and administrative expenses in joint ventures, at Crombie's share

(56 )

(43 )

(65 ) Taxes - current

-



4



-

Adjusted EBITDA [1] $ 87,942

$ 85,129

$ 82,530

Trailing 12 months adjusted EBITDA [3] $ 335,545

$ 328,558

$ 323,519

Finance costs - operations $ 24,418

$ 25,401

$ 22,182

Finance costs - operations in joint ventures, at Crombie's share

2,002



1,922



2,558

Amortization of deferred financing charges

(734 )

(1,433 )

(600 ) Amortization of deferred financing charges in joint ventures, at Crombie's share

(207 )

(210 )

(322 ) Adjusted interest expense [2] $ 25,479

$ 25,680

$ 23,818

Debt outstanding (see Debt to Gross Fair Value) (1) [4] $ 2,629,423

$ 2,614,825

$ 2,483,303

Interest coverage ratio {[1]/[2]}

3.45x



3.31x



3.47x

Debt to trailing 12 months adjusted EBITDA {[4]/[3]}

7.84x



7.96x



7.68x



(1) Includes debt held in joint ventures, at Crombie's share.

This press release contains forward-looking statements that reflect the current expectations of management of Crombie about Crombie's future results, performance, achievements, prospects, and opportunities. Wherever possible, words such as "may", "will", "estimate", "anticipate", "believe", "expect", "intend", "plan", "continue", and similar expressions have been used to identify these forward-looking statements. These statements reflect current beliefs and are based on information currently available to management of Crombie. Forward- looking statements necessarily involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties. A number of factors, including those discussed in the 2024 annual Management's Discussion and Analysis under "Risk Management" and the Annual Information Form for the year ended December 31, 2024 under "Risks", could cause actual results, performance, achievements, prospects, or opportunities to differ materially from the results discussed or implied in the forward-looking statements. These factors should be considered carefully, and a reader should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements. There can be no assurance that the expectations of management of Crombie will prove to be correct, and Crombie can give no assurance that actual results will be consistent with these forward-looking statements.

Specifically, this document includes, but is not limited to, forward-looking statements regarding expected timing, cost, and completion of entitlement and development, which may be impacted by ordinary real estate market cycles, the availability of labour, ability to attract tenants, estimated GLA, tenant rents, building sizes, financing and the cost of any such financing, capital resource allocation decisions and general economic conditions, as well as entitlement and development activities undertaken by related parties not under the direct control of Crombie, Crombie's ability to earn recurring development and management fees, and its ability to make decisions that maximize Unitholder value.

About Crombie REIT

Crombie invests in real estate with a vision of enriching communities together by building spaces and value today that leave a positive impact on tomorrow. As one of the country's leading owners, operators, and developers of quality real estate assets, Crombie's portfolio primarily includes grocery-anchored retail, retail-related industrial, and mixed-use residential properties. As at June 30, 2025, our portfolio contained 306 properties comprising approximately 18.8 million square feet, inclusive of joint ventures at Crombie's share, and a significant pipeline of future development projects. Learn more at .

Media Contact

Kara Cameron, CPA, CA, Chief Financial Officer, Crombie REIT, (902) 755-8100







To view the source version of this press release, please visit

SOURCE: Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust