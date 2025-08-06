Torex Gold Reports Q2 2025 Results
|
|
|
|
|Three Months Ended
|
|
| Six Months Ended
|
|
|
|
|Jun 30,
|
|
|Mar 31,
|
|
|Jun 30,
|
|
|Jun 30,
|
|
|Jun 30,
|
|In millions of U.S. dollars, unless otherwise noted
|
|
|2025
|
|
|2025
|
|
|2024
|
|
|2025
|
|
|2024
|
|Safety
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Lost-time injury frequency1
|/million hours
|
|
|0.46
|
|
|0.59
|
|
|0.22
|
|
|0.46
|
|
|0.22
|
|Total recordable injury frequency1
|/million hours
|
|
|1.00
|
|
|1.52
|
|
|1.44
|
|
|1.00
|
|
|1.44
|
|Operating Results - Gold Equivalent basis
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Gold equivalent payable produced2
|oz AuEq
|
|
|82,856
|
|
|59,630
|
|
|116,087
|
|
|142,486
|
|
|233,141
|
|Gold equivalent sold2
|oz AuEq
|
|
|76,922
|
|
|60,568
|
|
|115,890
|
|
|137,490
|
|
|229,996
|
|Total cash costs2,3
|$/oz AuEq
|
|
|1,606
|
|
|1,020
|
|
|1,040
|
|
|1,348
|
|
|992
|
|All-in sustaining costs2,3
|$/oz AuEq
|
|
|2,103
|
|
|1,405
|
|
|1,260
|
|
|1,796
|
|
|1,241
|
|Average realized gold price2,3
|$/oz AuEq
|
|
|3,299
|
|
|2,793
|
|
|2,193
|
|
|3,077
|
|
|2,109
|
|Financial Results
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Revenue
|$
|
|
|253.9
|
|
|170.0
|
|
|270.3
|
|
|423.9
|
|
|506.8
|
|Cost of sales
|$
|
|
|152.6
|
|
|94.1
|
|
|166.3
|
|
|246.7
|
|
|323.7
|
|Earnings from mine operations
|$
|
|
|101.3
|
|
|75.9
|
|
|104.0
|
|
|177.2
|
|
|183.1
|
|Net income
|$
|
|
|83.2
|
|
|39.0
|
|
|1.9
|
|
|122.2
|
|
|45.0
|
|Per share - Basic
|$/share
|
|
|0.97
|
|
|0.45
|
|
|0.02
|
|
|1.42
|
|
|0.52
|
|Per share - Diluted
|$/share
|
|
|0.95
|
|
|0.45
|
|
|0.02
|
|
|1.40
|
|
|0.52
|
|Adjusted net earnings3
|$
|
|
|43.8
|
|
|35.9
|
|
|52.4
|
|
|79.7
|
|
|88.3
|
|Per share - Basic3
|$/share
|
|
|0.51
|
|
|0.42
|
|
|0.61
|
|
|0.92
|
|
|1.03
|
|Per share - Diluted3
|$/share
|
|
|0.50
|
|
|0.41
|
|
|0.60
|
|
|0.91
|
|
|1.02
|
|EBITDA 3
|$
|
|
|114.1
|
|
|88.1
|
|
|123.3
|
|
|202.2
|
|
|221.3
|
|Adjusted EBITDA 3
|$
|
|
|117.7
|
|
|91.8
|
|
|121.2
|
|
|209.5
|
|
|234.4
|
|Cost of sales - gold equivalent basis
|$/oz AuEq
|
|
|1,984
|
|
|1,554
|
|
|1,435
|
|
|1,794
|
|
|1,407
|
|Net cash generated from operating activities
|$
|
|
|67.8
|
|
|(9.9
|)
|
|97.4
|
|
|57.9
|
|
|177.2
|
|Net cash generated from operating
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
| activities before changes in non-
cash operating working capital
|$
|95.3
|(17.7
|)
|112.5
|77.6
|185.0
|Free cash flow3
|$
|
|
|(37.5
|)
|
|(133.3
|)
|
|(59.3
|)
|
|(170.8
|)
|
|(118.7
|)
|Cash and cash equivalents
|$
|
|
|103.0
|
|
|106.5
|
|
|108.7
|
|
|103.0
|
|
|108.7
|
|Debt, net of deferred finance charges
|$
|
|
|227.2
|
|
|193.1
|
|
|53.9
|
|
|227.2
|
|
|53.9
|
|Lease-related obligations
|$
|
|
|98.9
|
|
|86.5
|
|
|59.0
|
|
|98.9
|
|
|59.0
|
|Net debt3
|$
|
|
|(225.9
|)
|
|(175.0
|)
|
|(5.3
|)
|
|(225.9
|)
|
|(5.3
|)
|Available liquidity3
|$
|
|
|209.1
|
|
|197.6
|
|
|345.8
|
|
|209.1
|
|
|345.8
|
1. On a 12-month rolling basis, per million hours worked.
2. Gold equivalent ounces produced and sold include production of silver and copper converted to a gold equivalent based on a ratio of the average market prices for each commodity sold in the period. Refer to the "Gold Equivalent Reporting" section of the Company's MD&A for the three and six months ended June 30, 2025, dated August 5, 2025 for the relevant average market prices by commodity, available on Torex's website ( ) and under the Company's SEDAR+ profile ( ).
3. Total cash costs, all-in sustaining costs, average realized gold price, adjusted net earnings, adjusted net earnings per share, EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA, free cash flow, net debt and available liquidity are non-GAAP financial measures with no standardized meaning under IFRS and might not be comparable to similar financial measures disclosed by other issuers. For a detailed reconciliation of each Non-GAAP Measure to its most directly comparable measure in accordance with the IFRS as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board see Tables 2 to 11 of this press release. For additional information on these Non-GAAP Measures, please refer to the Company's MD&A for the three and six months ended June 30, 2025, dated August 5, 2025. The MD&A and the Company's the Company's unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements and related notes for the three and months ended June 30, 2025, are available on Torex's website ( ) and under the Company's SEDAR+ profile ( ).
Table 2: Reconciliation of Total Cash Costs and All-in Sustaining Costs to Production Costs and Royalties
|
|
|
|
|
|Three Months Ended
|
|
| Six Months Ended
|
|
|
|
|
|Jun 30,
|
|
|Mar 31,
|
|
|Jun 30,
|
|
|Jun 30,
|
|
|Jun 30,
|
|In millions of U.S. dollars, unless otherwise noted
|
|
|
|
|2025
|
|
|2025
|
|
|2024
|
|
|2025
|
|
|2024
|
|Gold sold
|
|oz
|
|
|63,493
|
|
|59,756
|
|
|113,513
|
|
|123,249
|
|
|225,155
|
|Total cash costs per oz sold
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Production costs
| $
|
|
|115.1
|
|
|56.2
|
|
|113.0
|
|
|171.3
|
|
|213.8
|
|Royalties
| $
|
|
|8.6
|
|
|6.0
|
|
|7.5
|
|
|14.6
|
|
|14.4
|
|Less: Silver sales1
| $
|
|
|(10.2
|)
|
|(1.1
|)
|
|(1.6
|)
|
|(11.3
|)
|
|(3.1
|)
|Less: Copper sales1
| $
|
|
|(33.4
|)
|
|(1.2
|)
|
|(3.8
|)
|
|(34.6
|)
|
|(7.5
|)
|Add: Treatment, refining and other cost deductions
| $
|
|
|1.2
|
|
|–
|
|
|–
|
|
|1.2
|
|
|–
|
|Less: Realized gain on foreign currency contracts
| $
|
|
|(1.4
|)
|
|(0.4
|)
|
|–
|
|
|(1.8
|)
|
|–
|
|Total cash costs
| $
|
|
|79.9
|
|
|59.5
|
|
|115.1
|
|
|139.4
|
|
|217.6
|
|Total cash costs per oz sold
|$/oz
|
|
|1,258
|
|
|996
|
|
|1,014
|
|
|1,131
|
|
|966
|
|All-in sustaining costs per oz sold
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Total cash costs
| $
|
|
|79.9
|
|
|59.5
|
|
|115.1
|
|
|139.4
|
|
|217.6
|
|General and administrative costs2
| $
|
|
|7.8
|
|
|8.7
|
|
|7.3
|
|
|16.5
|
|
|15.3
|
|Reclamation and remediation costs
| $
|
|
|1.1
|
|
|1.0
|
|
|1.2
|
|
|2.1
|
|
|2.5
|
|Sustaining capital expenditure
| $
|
|
|29.4
|
|
|13.6
|
|
|17.0
|
|
|43.0
|
|
|39.4
|
|Total all-in sustaining costs
| $
|
|
|118.2
|
|
|82.8
|
|
|140.6
|
|
|201.0
|
|
|274.8
|
|Total all-in sustaining costs per oz sold
|$/oz
|
|
|1,862
|
|
|1,386
|
|
|1,239
|
|
|1,631
|
|
|1,220
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Gold equivalent sold3
|
|oz AuEq
|
|
|76,922
|
|
|60,568
|
|
|115,890
|
|
|137,490
|
|
|229,996
|
|Total cash costs per oz AuEq sold
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Production costs
| $
|
|
|115.1
|
|
|56.2
|
|
|113.0
|
|
|171.3
|
|
|213.8
|
|Royalties
| $
|
|
|8.6
|
|
|6.0
|
|
|7.5
|
|
|14.6
|
|
|14.4
|
|Add: Treatment, refining and other cost deductions
| $
|
|
|1.2
|
|
|–
|
|
|–
|
|
|1.2
|
|
|–
|
|Less: Realized gain on foreign currency contracts
| $
|
|
|(1.4
|)
|
|(0.4
|)
|
|–
|
|
|(1.8
|)
|
|–
|
|Total cash costs
| $
|
|
|123.5
|
|
|61.8
|
|
|120.5
|
|
|185.3
|
|
|228.2
|
|Total cash costs per oz AuEq sold3
|$/oz AuEq
|
|
|1,606
|
|
|1,020
|
|
|1,040
|
|
|1,348
|
|
|992
|
|All-in sustaining costs per oz AuEq sold
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Total cash costs
| $
|
|
|123.5
|
|
|61.8
|
|
|120.5
|
|
|185.3
|
|
|228.2
|
|General and administrative costs2
| $
|
|
|7.8
|
|
|8.7
|
|
|7.3
|
|
|16.5
|
|
|15.3
|
|Reclamation and remediation costs
| $
|
|
|1.1
|
|
|1.0
|
|
|1.2
|
|
|2.1
|
|
|2.5
|
|Sustaining capital expenditure
| $
|
|
|29.4
|
|
|13.6
|
|
|17.0
|
|
|43.0
|
|
|39.4
|
|Total all-in sustaining costs
| $
|
|
|161.8
|
|
|85.1
|
|
|146.0
|
|
|246.9
|
|
|285.4
|
|Total all-in sustaining costs per oz AuEq sold3
|$/oz AuEq
|
|
|2,103
|
|
|1,405
|
|
|1,260
|
|
|1,796
|
|
|1,241
|
1. Includes provisional price adjustments on sales of copper concentrate and precipitate.
2. This amount excludes a loss of $6.2 million, loss of $7.6 million and loss of $0.8 million for the three months ended June 30, 2025, March 31, 2025, and June 30, 2024, respectively, and a loss of $13.8 million and loss of $5.0 million for the six months ended June 30, 2025 and June 30, 2024, respectively, in relation to the remeasurement of share-based payments. This amount also excludes corporate depreciation and amortization expenses totalling $nil, $0.1 million and $nil for the three months ended June 30, 2025, March 31, 2025, and June 30, 2024, respectively, $0.1 million and $0.1 million for the six months ended June 30, 2025 and June 30, 2024, respectively, within general and administrative costs. Included in general and administrative costs is share-based compensation expense in the amount of $1.8 million or $28/oz ($23/oz AuEq) for the three months ended June 30, 2025, $2.3 million or $38/oz ($38/oz AuEq) for the three months ended March 31, 2025, $1.6 million or $14/oz ($14/oz AuEq) for the three months ended June 30, 2024, $4.1 million or $33/oz ($30/oz AuEq) for the six months ended June 30, 2025 and $3.9 million or $17/oz ($17/oz AuEq) for the six months ended June 30, 2024. This amount excludes other expenses totalling $nil, $nil and $2.1 million for the three months ended June 30, 2025, March 31, 2025, and June 30, 2024, respectively, and $nil and $3.3 million for the six months ended June 30, 2025 and June 30, 2024, respectively.
3. Gold equivalent ounces produced and sold include production of silver and copper converted to a gold equivalent based on a ratio of the average market prices for each commodity sold in the period. Refer to the "Gold Equivalent Reporting" section of the Company's MD&A for the three and six months ended June 30, 2025, dated August 5, 2025 for the relevant average market prices by commodity, available on Torex's website ( ) and under the Company's SEDAR+ profile ( ).
Table 3: Reconciliation of Sustaining and Non-Sustaining Capital Expenditures to Additions to Property, Plant and Equipment
|
|
|Three Months Ended
|
|
| Six Months Ended
|
|
|Jun 30,
|
|
|Mar 31,
|
|
|Jun 30,
|
|
|Jun 30,
|
|
|Jun 30,
|
|In millions of U.S. dollars
|
|2025
|
|
|2025
|
|
|2024
|
|
|2025
|
|
|2024
|
|Sustaining
|$
|29.4
|
|
|13.6
|
|
|16.4
|
|
|43.0
|
|
|38.0
|
|Capitalized Stripping (Sustaining)
|$
|–
|
|
|–
|
|
|0.6
|
|
|–
|
|
|1.4
|
|Total Sustaining
|$
|29.4
|
|
|13.6
|
|
|17.0
|
|
|43.0
|
|
|39.4
|
|Non-sustaining
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Media Luna Project1
|$
|48.9
|
|
|55.5
|
|
|108.2
|
|
|104.4
|
|
|234.6
|
|EPO Project
|$
|4.5
|
|
|4.0
|
|
|–
|
|
|8.5
|
|
|–
|
|Media Luna Cluster Drilling and Other
|$
|1.9
|
|
|0.2
|
|
|1.9
|
|
|2.1
|
|
|3.2
|
|Working Capital Changes and Other
|$
|16.1
|
|
|50.2
|
|
|28.4
|
|
|66.3
|
|
|4.4
|
|Capital expenditures2
|$
|100.8
|
|
|123.5
|
|
|155.5
|
|
|224.3
|
|
|281.6
|
1. This amount includes a realized gain (or an increase in the capitalized expenditures) of $nil, $nil and gain of $0.5 million for the three months ended June 30, 2025, March 31, 2025, and June 30, 2024, respectively, and $nil and gain of $1.3 million for the six months ended June 30, 2025 and June 30, 2024, respectively, in relation to the settlement of foreign exchange zero cost collars that were entered into to manage the capital expenditure risk related to a further strengthening of the Mexican peso.
2. The amount of cash expended on additions to property, plant and equipment in the period as reported in the Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Cash Flows.
Table 4: Reconciliation of Average Realized Gold Price and Total Cash Costs Margin to Revenue
|
|
|
|Three Months Ended
|
|
| Six Months Ended
|
|
|
|Jun 30,
|
|
|Mar 31,
|
|
|Jun 30,
|
|
|Jun 30,
|
|
|Jun 30,
|
|In millions of U.S. dollars, unless otherwise noted
|
|
|2025
|
|
|2025
|
|
|2024
|
|
|2025
|
|
|2024
|
|Gold sold
|oz
|
|63,493
|
|
|59,756
|
|
|113,513
|
|
|123,249
|
|
|225,155
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Revenue
|$
|
|253.9
|
|
|170.0
|
|
|270.3
|
|
|423.9
|
|
|506.8
|
|Less: Silver sales1
|$
|
|(10.2
|)
|
|(1.1
|)
|
|(1.6
|)
|
|(11.3
|)
|
|(3.1
|)
|Less: Copper sales1
|$
|
|(33.4
|)
|
|(1.2
|)
|
|(3.8
|)
|
|(34.6
|)
|
|(7.5
|)
|Add: Treatment, refining and other cost deductions
|$
|
|1.2
|
|
|–
|
|
|–
|
|
|1.2
|
|
|–
|
|Less: Realized loss on gold contracts
|$
|
|(1.3
|)
|
|(0.8
|)
|
|(16.0
|)
|
|(2.1
|)
|
|(21.4
|)
|Total proceeds
|$
|
|210.2
|
|
|166.9
|
|
|248.9
|
|
|377.1
|
|
|474.8
|
|Average realized gold price
|$/oz
|
|3,311
|
|
|2,793
|
|
|2,193
|
|
|3,060
|
|
|2,109
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Less: Total cash costs
|$/oz
|
|1,258
|
|
|996
|
|
|1,014
|
|
|1,131
|
|
|966
|
|Total cash costs margin
|$/oz
|
|2,053
|
|
|1,797
|
|
|1,179
|
|
|1,929
|
|
|1,143
|
|Total cash costs margin
|%
|
|62
|
|
|64
|
|
|54
|
|
|63
|
|
|54
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Gold equivalent sold2
|oz AuEq
|
|76,922
|
|
|60,568
|
|
|115,890
|
|
|137,490
|
|
|229,996
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Revenue
|$
|
|253.9
|
|
|170.0
|
|
|270.3
|
|
|423.9
|
|
|506.8
|
|Add: Treatment, refining and other cost deductions
|$
|
|1.2
|
|
|–
|
|
|–
|
|
|1.2
|
|
|–
|
|Less: Realized loss on gold contracts
|$
|
|(1.3
|)
|
|(0.8
|)
|
|(16.0
|)
|
|(2.1
|)
|
|(21.4
|)
|Total proceeds
|$
|
|253.8
|
|
|169.2
|
|
|254.3
|
|
|423.0
|
|
|485.4
|
|Average realized gold price
|$/oz AuEq
|
|3,299
|
|
|2,793
|
|
|2,193
|
|
|3,077
|
|
|2,109
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Less: Total cash costs2
|$/oz AuEq
|
|1,606
|
|
|1,020
|
|
|1,040
|
|
|1,348
|
|
|992
|
|Total cash costs margin2
|$/oz AuEq
|
|1,693
|
|
|1,773
|
|
|1,153
|
|
|1,729
|
|
|1,117
|
|Total cash costs margin
|%
|
|51
|
|
|63
|
|
|53
|
|
|56
|
|
|53
|
1. Includes provisional price adjustments on sales of copper concentrate and precipitate.
2. Gold equivalent ounces produced and sold include production of silver and copper converted to a gold equivalent based on a ratio of the average market prices for each commodity sold in the period. Refer to the "Gold Equivalent Reporting" section of the Company's MD&A for the three and six months ended June 30, 2025, dated August 5, 2025 for the relevant average market prices by commodity, available on Torex's website ( ) and under the Company's SEDAR+ profile ( ).
Table 5: Reconciliation of All-in Sustaining Costs Margin to Revenue
|
|
|
|
|
|Three Months Ended
|
|
| Six Months Ended
|
|
|
|
|
|Jun 30,
|
|
|Mar 31,
|
|
|Jun 30,
|
|
|Jun 30,
|
|
|Jun 30,
|
|In millions of U.S. dollars, unless otherwise noted
|
|
|
|
|2025
|
|
|2025
|
|
|2024
|
|
|2025
|
|
|2024
|
|Gold sold
|
|oz
|
|
|63,493
|
|
|59,756
|
|
|113,513
|
|
|123,249
|
|
|225,155
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Revenue
| $
|
|
|253.9
|
|
|170.0
|
|
|270.3
|
|
|423.9
|
|
|506.8
|
|Less: Silver sales1
| $
|
|
|(10.2
|)
|
|(1.1
|)
|
|(1.6
|)
|
|(11.3
|)
|
|(3.1
|)
|Less: Copper sales1
| $
|
|
|(33.4
|)
|
|(1.2
|)
|
|(3.8
|)
|
|(34.6
|)
|
|(7.5
|)
|Add: Treatment, refining and other cost
| $
|
|
|1.2
|
|
|–
|
|
|–
|
|
|1.2
|
|
|–
|
|deductions
|Less: Realized loss on gold contracts
| $
|
|
|(1.3
|)
|
|(0.8
|)
|
|(16.0
|)
|
|(2.1
|)
|
|(21.4
|)
|Less: All-in sustaining costs
| $
|
|
|(118.2
|)
|
|(82.8
|)
|
|(140.6
|)
|
|(201.0
|)
|
|(274.8
|)
|All-in sustaining costs margin
| $
|
|
|92.0
|
|
|84.1
|
|
|108.3
|
|
|176.1
|
|
|200.0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Average realized gold price
|$/oz
|
|
|3,311
|
|
|2,793
|
|
|2,193
|
|
|3,060
|
|
|2,109
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Total all-in sustaining costs margin
|$/oz
|
|
|1,449
|
|
|1,407
|
|
|954
|
|
|1,429
|
|
|889
|
|Total all-in sustaining costs margin
|
|%
|
|
|44
|
|
|50
|
|
|44
|
|
|47
|
|
|42
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Gold equivalent sold2
|
|oz AuEq
|
|
|76,922
|
|
|60,568
|
|
|115,890
|
|
|137,490
|
|
|229,996
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Revenue
| $
|
|
|253.9
|
|
|170.0
|
|
|270.3
|
|
|423.9
|
|
|506.8
|
|Add: Treatment, refining and other cost
| $
|
|
|1.2
|
|
|–
|
|
|–
|
|
|1.2
|
|
|–
|
|deductions
|Less: Realized loss on gold contracts
| $
|
|
|(1.3
|)
|
|(0.8
|)
|
|(16.0
|)
|
|(2.1
|)
|
|(21.4
|)
|Less: All-in sustaining costs
| $
|
|
|(161.8
|)
|
|(85.1
|)
|
|(146.0
|)
|
|(246.9
|)
|
|(285.4
|)
|All-in sustaining costs margin
| $
|
|
|92.0
|
|
|84.1
|
|
|108.3
|
|
|176.1
|
|
|200.0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Average realized gold price
|$/oz AuEq
|
|
|3,299
|
|
|2,793
|
|
|2,193
|
|
|3,077
|
|
|2,109
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Total all-in sustaining costs margin2
|$/oz AuEq
|
|
|1,196
|
|
|1,388
|
|
|933
|
|
|1,281
|
|
|868
|
|Total all-in sustaining costs margin
|
|%
|
|
|36
|
|
|50
|
|
|43
|
|
|42
|
|
|41
|
1. Includes provisional price adjustments on sales of copper concentrate and precipitate.
2. Gold equivalent ounces produced and sold include production of silver and copper converted to a gold equivalent based on a ratio of the average market prices for each commodity sold in the period. Refer to the "Gold Equivalent Reporting" section of the Company's MD&A for the three and six months ended June 30, 2025, dated August 5, 2025 for the relevant average market prices by commodity, available on Torex's website ( ) and under the Company's SEDAR+ profile ( ).
Table 6: Reconciliation of Adjusted Net Earnings to Net Income
|
|
|
|
|Three Months Ended
|
|
| Six Months Ended
|In millions of U.S. dollars, unless otherwise noted
|
|
|
|Jun 30,
|
|
|Mar 31,
|
|
|Jun 30,
|
|
|Jun 30,
|
|
|Jun 30,
|
|
|
|
|2025
|
|
|2025
|
|
|2024
|
|
|2025
|
|
|2024
|
|Basic weighted average shares outstanding
|shares
|
|
|86,205,585
|
|
|86,125,855
|
|
|85,984,756
|
|
|86,165,940
|
|
|85,967,157
|
|Diluted weighted average shares outstanding
|shares
|
|
|87,548,439
|
|
|87,326,899
|
|
|86,888,359
|
|
|87,466,086
|
|
|86,664,299
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Net income
|$
|
|
|83.2
|
|
|39.0
|
|
|1.9
|
|
|122.2
|
|
|45.0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Adjustments:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Unrealized foreign exchange loss (gain)
|$
|
|
|2.4
|
|
|(0.7
|)
|
|2.5
|
|
|1.7
|
|
|1.9
|
|Unrealized (gain) loss on derivative contracts
|$
|
|
|(5.0
|)
|
|(3.2
|)
|
|(5.4
|)
|
|(8.2
|)
|
|6.2
|
|Loss on remeasurement of share-based
|$
|
|
|6.2
|
|
|7.6
|
|
|0.8
|
|
|13.8
|
|
|5.0
|
|payments
|Derecognition of provisions for
|$
|
|
|–
|
|
|(9.2)
|
|
|–
|
|
|(9.2)
|
|
|(12.1)
|
|uncertain tax positions
|Tax effect of above adjustments
|$
|
|
|0.8
|
|
|1.2
|
|
|0.8
|
|
|2.0
|
|
|(2.5
|)
|Tax effect of currency translation on tax base
|$
|
|
|(43.8
|)
|
|1.2
|
|
|51.8
|
|
|(42.6
|)
|
|44.8
|
|Adjusted net earnings
|$
|
|
|43.8
|
|
|35.9
|
|
|52.4
|
|
|79.7
|
|
|88.3
|
|Per share - Basic
|$/share
|
|
|0.51
|
|
|0.42
|
|
|0.61
|
|
|0.92
|
|
|1.03
|
|Per share - Diluted
|$/share
|
|
|0.50
|
|
|0.41
|
|
|0.60
|
|
|0.91
|
|
|1.02
|
Table 7: Reconciliation of EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA to Net Income
|
|
|Three Months Ended
|
|
| Six Months Ended
|
|
|Jun 30,
|
|
|Mar 31,
|
|
|Jun 30,
|
|
|Jun 30,
|
|
|Jun 30,
|
|In millions of U.S. dollars
|
|2025
|
|
|2025
|
|
|2024
|
|
|2025
|
|
|2024
|
|Net income
|$
|83.2
|
|
|39.0
|
|
|1.9
|
|
|122.2
|
|
|45.0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Finance costs (income), net
|$
|5.2
|
|
|2.6
|
|
|(1.0
|)
|
|7.8
|
|
|(2.7
|)
|Depreciation and amortization1
|$
|28.9
|
|
|32.0
|
|
|45.9
|
|
|60.9
|
|
|95.7
|
|Current income tax expense
|$
|34.6
|
|
|6.0
|
|
|25.1
|
|
|40.6
|
|
|51.3
|
|Deferred income tax (recovery) expense
|$
|(37.8
|)
|
|8.5
|
|
|51.4
|
|
|(29.3
|)
|
|32.0
|
|EBITDA
|$
|114.1
|
|
|88.1
|
|
|123.3
|
|
|202.2
|
|
|221.3
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Adjustments:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Unrealized (gain) loss on derivative contracts
|$
|(5.0
|)
|
|(3.2
|)
|
|(5.4
|)
|
|(8.2
|)
|
|6.2
|
|Unrealized foreign exchange loss (gain)
|$
|2.4
|
|
|(0.7
|)
|
|2.5
|
|
|1.7
|
|
|1.9
|
|Loss on remeasurement of share-based payments
|$
|6.2
|
|
|7.6
|
|
|0.8
|
|
|13.8
|
|
|5.0
|
|Adjusted EBITDA
|$
|117.7
|
|
|91.8
|
|
|121.2
|
|
|209.5
|
|
|234.4
|
1. Includes depreciation and amortization included in cost of sales, general and administrative expenses and exploration and evaluation expenses.
Table 8: Reconciliation of Free Cash Flow to Net Cash Generated from Operating Activities
|
|
|Three Months Ended
|
|
| Six Months Ended
|
|
|Jun 30,
|
|
|Mar 31,
|
|
|Jun 30,
|
|
|Jun 30,
|
|
|Jun 30,
|
|In millions of U.S. dollars
|
|2025
|
|
|2025
|
|
|2024
|
|
|2025
|
|
|2024
|
|Net cash generated from operating activities
|$
|67.8
|
|
|(9.9)
|
|
|97.4
|
|
|57.9
|
|
|177.2
|
|Less:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Additions to property, plant and equipment1
|$
|(100.8
|)
|
|(123.5
|)
|
|(155.5
|)
|
|(224.3
|)
|
|(281.6
|)
|Value-added tax receivables, net2
|$
|6.3
|
|
|7.6
|
|
|3.0
|
|
|13.9
|
|
|(7.3
|)
|Lease payments
|$
|(3.9
|)
|
|(3.4
|)
|
|(1.8
|)
|
|(7.3
|)
|
|(3.2
|)
|Interest and other borrowing costs paid3
|$
|(6.9
|)
|
|(4.1
|)
|
|(2.4
|)
|
|(11.0
|)
|
|(3.8
|)
|Free cash flow
|$
|(37.5
|)
|
|(133.3
|)
|
|(59.3
|)
|
|(170.8
|)
|
|(118.7
|)
1. The amount of cash expended on additions to property, plant and equipment in the period as reported on the Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Cash Flows.
2. Included in investing activities as reported on the Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Cash Flows
3. Including borrowing costs capitalized to property, plant and equipment.
Table 9: Reconciliation of Net Debt to Cash and Cash Equivalents
|
|
|Jun 30,
|
|
|Mar 31,
|
|
|Dec 31,
|
|
|Jun 30,
|
|In millions of U.S. dollars
|
|2025
|
|
|2025
|
|
|2024
|
|
|2024
|
|Cash and cash equivalents
|$
|103.0
|
|
|106.5
|
|
|110.2
|
|
|108.7
|
|Less:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Debt
|$
|(227.2
|)
|
|(193.1
|)
|
|(62.9
|)
|
|(53.9
|)
|Lease-related obligations
|$
|(98.9
|)
|
|(86.5
|)
|
|(78.3
|)
|
|(59.0
|)
|Deferred finance charges
|$
|(2.8
|)
|
|(1.9
|)
|
|(2.1
|)
|
|(1.1
|)
|Net debt
|$
|(225.9
|)
|
|(175.0
|)
|
|(33.1
|)
|
|(5.3
|)
Table 10: Reconciliation of Available Liquidity to Cash and Cash Equivalents
|
|
|Jun 30,
|
|
|Mar 31,
|
|
|Dec 31,
|
|
|Jun 30,
|
|In millions of U.S. dollars
|
|2025
|
|
|2025
|
|
|2024
|
|
|2024
|
|Cash and cash equivalents
|$
|103.0
|
|
|106.5
|
|
|110.2
|
|
|108.7
|
|Add: Available credit of the Debt Facility
|$
|106.1
|
|
|91.1
|
|
|221.3
|
|
|237.1
|
|Available liquidity
|$
|209.1
|
|
|197.6
|
|
|331.5
|
|
|345.8
|
Table 11: Reconciliation of Unit Cost Measures to Production Costs
|
|
|
|Three Months Ended
|
|
|Six Months Ended
|
| In millions of U.S. dollars, unless
otherwise noted
|
|
|Jun 30, 2025
|
|
|
|
|
|Mar 31, 2025
|
|
|
|
|
|Jun 30, 2024
|
|
|
|
|
|Jun 30, 2025
|
|
|
|
|
|Jun 30, 2024
|
|
|
|
|Gold sold (oz AuEq)
|
|
|76,922
|
|
|
|
|60,568
|
|
|
|
|115,890
|
|
|
|
|137,490
|
|
|
|
|229,996
|
|
|
|Gold sold (oz)
|
|
|63,493
|
|
|
|
|59,756
|
|
|
|
|113,513
|
|
|
|
|123,249
|
|
|
|
|225,155
|
|
|
|Tonnes mined - ELG open pit (kt)
|
|
|1,042
|
|
|
|
|672
|
|
|
|
|8,669
|
|
|
|
|1,714
|
|
|
|
|17,650
|
|
|
|Tonnes mined - ELG underground (kt)
|
|
|254
|
|
|
|
|187
|
|
|
|
|195
|
|
|
|
|441
|
|
|
|
|363
|
|
|
|Tonnes mined - Media Luna underground (kt)1
|
|
|289
|
|
|
|
|100
|
|
|
|
|47
|
|
|
|
|289
|
|
|
|
|48
|
|
|
|Tonnes processed (kt)
|
|
|809
|
|
|
|
|705
|
|
|
|
|1,202
|
|
|
|
|1,513
|
|
|
|
|2,396
|
|
|
|Total cash costs:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Total cash costs ($) - gold equivalent basis
|
|
|123.5
|
|
|
|
|61.8
|
|
|
|
|120.5
|
|
|
|
|185.3
|
|
|
|
|228.2
|
|
|
|Total cash costs per oz AuEq sold ($)
|
|
|1,606
|
|
|
|
|1,020
|
|
|
|
|1,040
|
|
|
|
|1,348
|
|
|
|
|992
|
|
|
|Total cash costs ($) - gold only basis
|
|
|79.9
|
|
|
|
|59.5
|
|
|
|
|115.1
|
|
|
|
|139.4
|
|
|
|
|217.6
|
|
|
|Total cash costs per oz sold ($)
|
|
|1,258
|
|
|
|
|996
|
|
|
|
|1,014
|
|
|
|
|1,131
|
|
|
|
|966
|
|
|
|Breakdown of production costs
|
|
|$
|
|
|$/t
|
|
|$
|
|
|$/t
|
|
|$
|
|
|$/t
|
|
|$
|
|
|$/t
|
|
|$
|
|
|$/t
|
|Mining - ELG open pit
|
|
|7.9
|
|
|7.61
|
|
|6.0
|
|
|8.87
|
|
|31.9
|
|
|3.69
|
|
|13.9
|
|
|8.10
|
|
|63.5
|
|
|3.60
|
|Mining - ELG underground
|
|
|17.9
|
|
|70.34
|
|
|15.0
|
|
|80.45
|
|
|16.8
|
|
|86.18
|
|
|32.9
|
|
|74.62
|
|
|30.6
|
|
|84.40
|
|Mining - Media Luna underground1
|
|
|12.7
|
|
|43.95
|
|
|–
|
|
|–
|
|
|–
|
|
|–
|
|
|12.7
|
|
|43.95
|
|
|–
|
|
|–
|
|Processing
|
|
|39.0
|
|
|48.31
|
|
|25.2
|
|
|35.72
|
|
|46.0
|
|
|38.19
|
|
|64.2
|
|
|42.45
|
|
|88.5
|
|
|36.92
|
|Site support
|
|
|19.3
|
|
|23.80
|
|
|8.1
|
|
|11.53
|
|
|14.4
|
|
|11.98
|
|
|27.4
|
|
|18.09
|
|
|28.7
|
|
|11.99
|
|Mexican profit sharing (PTU)
|
|
|7.2
|
|
|8.90
|
|
|2.1
|
|
|2.98
|
|
|6.5
|
|
|5.41
|
|
|9.3
|
|
|6.15
|
|
|9.5
|
|
|3.96
|
|Capitalized stripping
|
|
|–
|
|
|
|
|–
|
|
|
|
|(0.6)
|
|
|
|
|–
|
|
|
|
|(1.4)
|
|
|
|Inventory movement
|
|
|4.8
|
|
|
|
|(1.5)
|
|
|
|
|(2.5)
|
|
|
|
|3.3
|
|
|
|
|(6.8)
|
|
|
|Other
|
|
|6.3
|
|
|
|
|1.3
|
|
|
|
|0.5
|
|
|
|
|7.6
|
|
|
|
|1.2
|
|
|
|Production costs
|
|
|115.1
|
|
|
|
|56.2
|
|
|
|
|113.0
|
|
|
|
|171.3
|
|
|
|
|213.8
|
|
|
1. Media Luna underground tonnes mined and mining costs are reported post the declaration of commercial production on May 1, 2025.
ABOUT TOREX GOLD RESOURCES INC.
Torex Gold Resources Inc. is an intermediate gold producer based in Canada, engaged in the exploration, development, and operation of its 100% owned Morelos Property (the "Morelos Property"), an area of 29,000 hectares in the highly prospective Guerrero Gold Belt located 180 kilometres southwest of Mexico City.
The Company's principal asset is the Morelos Complex, which includes the producing Media Luna Underground, ELG Underground, and ELG Open Pit mines, the development stage EPO Underground Project, a processing plant, and related infrastructure. Commercial production from the Morelos Complex commenced on April 1, 2016 and an updated Technical Report for the Morelos Complex was released in March 2022.
Torex's key strategic objectives are: deliver Media Luna to full production and build EPO; optimize Morelos production and costs; grow reserves and resources; disciplined growth and capital allocation; retain and attract best industry talent; and industry leader in responsible mining. In addition to realizing the full potential of the Morelos Property, the Company is seeking opportunities to acquire assets that enable diversification and deliver value to shareholders.
FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT:
TOREX GOLD RESOURCES INC.
Jody Kuzenko
President and CEO
Direct: (647) 725-9982
...
Dan Rollins
Senior Vice President, Corporate Development & Investor Relations
Direct: (647) 260-1503
...
QUALIFIED PERSONS
The technical and scientific information in this press release pertaining to metal production has been reviewed and approved by Miguel Pimentel Casafranca, P.Eng., Vice President, Metallurgy and Process Engineering of the Company, who is a qualified person under NI 43-101.
The technical and scientific information in this press release pertaining to production guidance has been reviewed and approved by David Stefanuto, P.Eng., Executive Vice President, Technical Services and Capital Project of the Company, who is a qualified person under NI 43-101.
CAUTIONARY NOTES ON FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION
This press release contains "forward-looking statements" and "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking information also includes, but is not limited to, statements that: acquisitions of Reyna Silver and Prime Mining, respectively, will be successfully concluded, acquisitions of Reyna Silver and Prime Mining will provide immediate access to new and exciting early-stage exploration projects within prolific mining camps in northern Mexico and Nevada, as well as a development stage project with a sizable resource and substantial exploration upside in Sinaloa, Mexico, setting the stage for the next phase of growth for Torex beyond Morelos; with increasing production and further economies of scale anticipated as Media Luna continues to ramp-up, all-in sustaining costs are expected to materially improve through the remainder of 2025; with strong operational momentum going into the back half of the year, the Company is on track to achieve the lower end of its annual production guidance range of 400,000 to 450,000 oz AuEq as well as the upper end of the all-in sustaining costs guidance range of $1,400 to $1,600 per oz AuEq sold, assuming guidance metal prices; with expected robust free cash flow at Morelos now established for the foreseeable future, the Company has begun to execute on its strategy of building a diversified, Americas-focused precious metals company; construction of the paste plant is substantially complete and commissioning processes are underway with the plant expected to commence operations imminently; non-sustaining capital expenditure guidance has been revised upward to $160.0 to $170.0 million (previously $90.0 to $100.0 million) owing to the scope transfer from 2024 to 2025 and demobilization/remobilization costs following the December fatalities, the associated extension of the mining infrastructure construction period now drawing to a close, indirect costs for the extended project period, and a continued aggressive mine development plan, all to support accelerating mining rates to 7,500 tpd ahead of the schedule set out in the Technical Report; Torex's key strategic objectives are: deliver Media Luna to full production and build EPO; optimize Morelos production and costs; grow reserves and resources; disciplined growth and capital allocation; retain and attract best industry talent; and industry leader in responsible mining. Generally, forward-looking information and statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "forecast," "plans," "expects," or "does not expect," "is expected," "strategic," "to be" or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "will", "may," "could," "would," "might," "on track,", or "well positioned to" occur. Forward-looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of the company to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information, including, without limitation, risks and uncertainties identified in the technical report (the "Technical Report") released on March 31, 2022, entitled "NI 43-101 Technical Report ELG Mine Complex Life Of Mine Plan and Media Luna Feasibility Study", which has an effective date of March 16, 2022, and the Company's annual information form ("AIF") and management's discussion and analysis ("MD&A") or other unknown but potentially significant impacts. Forward-looking information and statements are based on the assumptions discussed in the Technical Report, AIF and MD&A and such other reasonable assumptions, estimates, analysis and opinions of management made in light of its experience and perception of trends, current conditions and expected developments, and other factors that management believes are relevant and reasonable in the circumstances at the date such statements are made, including without limitation, that there will be no material adverse change affecting Reyna Silver or Prime Mining or Torex or their respective properties, that all required approvals will be obtained for the acquisition of Reyna Silver and the acquisition of Prime Mining and that political and legal developments will be consistent with current expectations. Although the company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information or future events or otherwise, except as may be required by applicable securities laws. The Technical Report, MD&A and AIF are filed on SEDAR+ at and available on the Company's website at .
To view the source version of this press release, please visit
SOURCE: Torex Gold Resources Inc.
