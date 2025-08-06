403
Pres. Trump: Special Envoy Had Highly Productive Meeting With Russian Pres.
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) WASHINGTON, Aug 6 (KUNA) -- US President Donald J. Trump said his Special Envoy Steve Witkoff just had a highly productive meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin on the efforts to end the Russian military operation in Ukraine.
"Great progress was made! Afterwards, I updated some of our European Allies," Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform on Wednesday.
"Everyone agrees this War must come to a close, and we will work towards that in the days and weeks to come," he added.
Meanwhile, Secretary of State Marco Rubio said Ambassador Witkoff was on his way back now.
"We - I just got off the phone with him a few minutes ago. We'll have some other discussions throughout the day, and then hopefully there'll be some announcements here fairly soon. Maybe positive, maybe not," he added.
Secretary Rubio made the press remark before his meeting with Serbian Foreign Minister Marko Djuric. (end)
