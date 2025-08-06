Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
US, Serbia To Hold Strategic Dialogue On Regional Issues


2025-08-06 07:13:26
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) WASHINGTON, Aug 6 (KUNA) -- US Secretary of State Marco Rubio met with Serbian Foreign Minister Marko Djuric on Wednesday to discuss the bilateral ties and the situation in Western Balkans.
They agreed the United States and Serbia would hold a bilateral strategic dialogue later this year to deepen economic and security ties, according to a statement by the State Dept. Spokesperson Tammy Bruce.
"They also discussed the importance of de-escalating tensions in the Western Balkans, particularly with Kosovo and in Bosnia and Herzegovina, to advance regional stability and set the stage for economic growth and prosperity.
"The United States is committed to a mutually beneficial relationship with Serbia that delivers for our citizens and our interests," Bruce added. (end)
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

