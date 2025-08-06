Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Qatari, UK Leaders Discuss Humanitarian Disaster In Gaza


2025-08-06 07:13:26
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) LONDON, Aug 6 (KUNA) -- UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer spoke to the Amir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani on "the appalling humanitarian situation" in Gaza Strip on Wednesday afternoon.
In a phone conversation, the Prime Minister underlined the urgent need for a ceasefire, the unconditional release of all hostages, and an immediate influx of aid into Gaza, according to a 10 Downing St. statement.
"The Prime Minister thanked His Highness for Qatar's tireless work on ceasefire negotiations and reiterated the UK's support.
The leaders agreed there must be no role for Hamas in the future governance of Gaza and the Prime Minister set out his work so far with allies on a concrete plan to secure lasting peace in the region as part of a two-state solution," the statement noted.
They agreed to continue to work closely together on this going forward, and that they would stay in touch, it added. (end)
